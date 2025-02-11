Caesars bettor turns $10 into $484K after hitting NBA parlay

The Caesars Sportsbook customer in Kansas correctly called all 10 sides on Monday’s NBA slate and seven totals to cash the 48,422-to-1 long-shot wager.

Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) prepares to shoot and score in the final seconds of overtime as Dallas Mavericks' Kessler Edwards (20) looks on during an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

A bettor turned $10 into $484,223.25 on Monday after hitting a 17-leg NBA parlay.

The unidentified gambler at Caesars Sportsbook in Kansas correctly called all 10 games on the NBA slate — nine teams against the spread and one on the money line — as well as seven totals to cash the 48,422-to-1 long-shot wager.

Here are the 17 legs, with odds and results:

— Lakers -13½ (-110) (Lakers beat Jazz 132-113)

— Warriors -6 (-115) (Warriors beat Bucks 125-111)

— Hawks +5 (-110) (Hawks beat Magic 112-106)

— Celtics -5½ (-110) (Celtics beat Heat 103-85)

— Nuggets -9 (-110) (Nuggets beat Trail Blazers 146-117)

— Thunder -15½ (-110) (Thunder beat Pelicans 137-101)

— Cavaliers -9 (-110) (Cavaliers beat Timberwolves 128-107)

— Wizards +11½ (-110) (Wizards lost to Spurs 131-121)

— Kings +1 (-110) (Kings beat Mavericks 129-128 in overtime)

— Nets ML (-170) (Nets beat Hornets 97-89)

— Celtics-Heat under 219 (-110) (Celtics, 103-85)

— Timberwolves-Cavaliers over 228½ (-110) (Cavaliers, 128-107)

— Trail Blazers-Nuggets over 233 (-110) (Nuggets, 146-117)

— Hawks-Magic under 221½ (-110) (Hawks, 112-106)

— Pelicans-Thunder over 235 (-110) (Thunder, 137-101)

— Kings-Mavericks over 237½ (-110) (Kings, 129-128, OT)

— Spurs-Wizards over 235½ (-110) (Spurs, 131-121)

A bettor in Kansas turned $10 into $484,223.25 on a 17-leg NBA Parlay last night 🤯 Lakers -13.5 (-110)

Warriors -6 (-115)

Hawks +5 (-110)

Celtics -5.5 (-110)

Nuggets -9 (-110)

Thunder -15.5 (-110)

Cavaliers -9 (-110)

Wizards +11.5 (-110)

Kings +1 (-110)

Nets ML (-170)… pic.twitter.com/b1b28S3lai — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) February 11, 2025

The bettor had to sweat out the side and total in Sacramento’s 129-128 overtime win over Dallas. The Kings trailed 116-114 in the final seconds before DeMar DeRozan tied the score on an 11-foot shot with 3.1 seconds left. Malik Monk blocked Kyrie Irving’s driving layup attempt as time expired to send the game into overtime, where it went over the total.

DeRozan, who scored a season-high 42 points, scored on a baseline floater with two seconds left in overtime to lift Sacramento to the win.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.