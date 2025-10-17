Caesars bettor turns $50 into $575K after hitting 6-leg HR-TD parlay

A Caesars Sportsbook bettor turned $50 into $574,925 after hitting a six-leg “super parlay” that featured four MLB home run picks and two NFL touchdown scorers.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) heads for the end zone and a touchdown after taking a pass from quarterback Joe Flacco with Pittsburgh Steelers safety Deshon Elliott (25) defending during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

A bettor turned $50 into $574,925 after hitting a six-leg “super parlay” at Caesars Sportsbook.

The wager, placed in Louisiana, featured four MLB home run picks and two NFL touchdown scorers.

The bettor hit two legs each on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Here are the winning selections on the super parlay, which is a parlay that combines multiple same-game parlays:

— Max Muncy to hit a home run (5-1)

— Teoscar Hernandez to hit a home run (+475)

— Randy Arozarena to hit a home run (+525)

— Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to hit a home run (+390)

— Jonnu Smith to score a touchdown (+340)

— Tee Higgins to score a touchdown (+215)

Hernandez hit a solo homer in the second inning of the Dodgers’ 5-1 win over the Brewers on Tuesday in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series. Muncy hit a solo shot in the sixth.

Guerrero Jr. hit a solo homer in the fifth inning of the Blue Jays’ 13-4 win over the Mariners on Wednesday in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series. Arozarena homered in the eighth inning for Seattle to keep the parlay alive.

The bettor barely broke a sweat on their way to cashing the massive parlay on “Thursday Night Football.” Smith caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers with 10:51 left in the first quarter of the Steelers’ 33-31 loss to the Bengals. Higgins then hauled in a 29-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco with 2:52 left in the second quarter to hit the 11,498-to-1 long shot.

