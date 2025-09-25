92°F
Caesars bettor wagers $120K on Seahawks-Cardinals game on ‘TNF’

A Caesars Sportsbook gambler is betting big that Seattle will make it eight straight wins over Arizona on "Thursday Night Football" at Glendale, Arizona. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) reacts after a reception during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2025 - 1:16 pm
 
Updated September 25, 2025 - 1:17 pm

The Seahawks have won the past seven meetings with the Cardinals. A Caesars Sportsbook gambler is betting big that Seattle will make it eight straight wins over Arizona on “Thursday Night Football” at Glendale, Arizona.

The Nevada gambler wagered $120,000 to win $100,000 on the Seahawks on the money line (-120).

The sharp money also is on Seattle, which is a consensus 1½-point favorite and -2 (-105) at the Westgate SuperBook, where the NFC West matchup opened at pick’em.

“The game has flipped to the Seahawks as the favorite,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said in an email. “Ticket counts favor the Seahawks at 64 percent. Sharp action also on the Seahawks.”

At BetMGM, 77 percent of the spread bets and 85 percent of the money are on Seattle.

The Seahawks, who are on a 6-1 against the spread streak against the Cardinals, won and covered their past two games by a combined score of 75-30 — beating the Steelers 31-17 and Saints 44-13.

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray has a 2-8 record against Seattle. The Cardinals opened the season with wins over the Saints and Panthers before losing 16-15 to the 49ers last week, narrowly covering as 1½-point underdogs. Arizona is on a 10-4 spread streak overall.

The consensus total is 43½. The Seahawks are on a 2-0 over uptick and a 6-3 over run overall. At BetMGM, 55 percent of the tickets are on the over, but 69 percent of the money is on the under.

At BetMGM, 99 percent of the money on Seattle wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s receiving yards prop is on the over, which opened at 70½ and climbed from 79½ on Thursday morning to 82½ Thursday afternoon.

Also, 99 percent of the money on Tory Horton’s receiving yards prop is on over 22½, and 99 percent of the money on Trey McBride’s receiving yards prop is on over 60½.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

