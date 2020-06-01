Caesars Entertainment cashes Golden Knights’ division title bets

Caesars Entertainment sportsbook has graded all NHL division leaders — the Golden Knights, St. Louis, Boston and Washington — as winners in its division futures market.

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate their win 5-2 against the Anaheim Ducks in their NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bettors at Caesars Entertainment who wagered on the Golden Knights to win the Pacific Division can cash their tickets.

Caesars has graded all division leaders — the Golden Knights, St. Louis, Boston and Washington — as winners in its division futures market. The Knights led the Edmonton Oilers by three points with 11 games remaining when the regular season was paused March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The season was declared over May 26 by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

“Given that the NHL has declared the regular season complete, we felt it was correct to pay out on the teams that were leading their respective divisions at the time of the completion of the regular season,” Caesars director of trading Jeff Davis said in an email.

William Hill also graded all division leaders as winners and refunded wagers on teams that were second in their division (Edmonton, Colorado, Tampa Bay, Philadelphia).

MGM Resorts and the Westgate refunded bets on division futures, per house rules requiring 82 games played.

