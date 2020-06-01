101°F
Caesars Entertainment posts odds on PGA Tour’s return in June

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2020 - 3:23 pm
 

The odds on the PGA Tour’s first tournament in three months are up at Caesars Entertainment sportsbook.

Caesars made Rory McIlroy the 8-1 favorite to win the Charles Schwab Challenge, scheduled for June 11 to 14 at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Jon Rahm is the 12-1 second choice and Justin Thomas the 15-1 third pick. Every other golfer is 22-1 or higher.

“While it’s hard to know how much golf these guys have played during the break, all we can really do is price the event ‘as normal,’” Caesars director of trading Jeff Davis said in an email.

Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka are each 30-1. Koepka was runner-up at the 2018 Charles Schwab to Justin Rose, who is listed at 40-1. Kevin Na (50-1) won the 2019 edition by four strokes over Tony Finau (40-1).

“Guys like DJ and Koepka haven’t shown their elite class/form since late last summer, so we’ve chosen to list them at higher prices than we normally see on them week in and week out,” Davis said.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

