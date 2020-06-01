Caesars Entertainment posts odds on PGA Tour’s return in June
Caesars made Rory McIlroy the 8-1 favorite to win the Charles Schwab Challenge, scheduled for June 11 to 14 at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
The odds on the PGA Tour’s first tournament in three months are up at Caesars Entertainment sportsbook.
Jon Rahm is the 12-1 second choice and Justin Thomas the 15-1 third pick. Every other golfer is 22-1 or higher.
“While it’s hard to know how much golf these guys have played during the break, all we can really do is price the event ‘as normal,’” Caesars director of trading Jeff Davis said in an email.
Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka are each 30-1. Koepka was runner-up at the 2018 Charles Schwab to Justin Rose, who is listed at 40-1. Kevin Na (50-1) won the 2019 edition by four strokes over Tony Finau (40-1).
“Guys like DJ and Koepka haven’t shown their elite class/form since late last summer, so we’ve chosen to list them at higher prices than we normally see on them week in and week out,” Davis said.
PGA Tour
Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11-14, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
Posted at Caesars Entertainment
Up to 50-1
Rory McIlroy 8-1
Jon Rahm 12-1
Justin Thomas 15-1
Webb Simpson 22-1
Bryson DeChambeau 22-1
Xander Schauffele 28-1
Sungjae Im 30-1
Patrick Reed 30-1
Brooks Koepka 30-1
Dustin Johnson 30-1
Rickie Fowler 35-1
Marc Leishman 40-1
Tony Finau 40-1
Gary Woodland 40-1
Scottie Scheffler 40-1
Justin Rose 40-1
Collin Morikawa 45-1
Shane Lowry 50-1
Matthew Fitzpatrick 50-1
Jordan Spieth 50-1
Kevin Na 50-1