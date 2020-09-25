84°F
Caesars expresses interest in buying William Hill

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2020 - 10:31 am
 

Sports betting company William Hill confirmed Friday that Caesars Entertainment Inc. and Apollo Management Inc. are interested in buying the company.

Apollo made a written proposal to buy William Hill on Aug. 27, followed by another Apollo proposal and multiple Caesars proposals, William Hill’s board announced Friday.

“Discussions between William Hill and the respective parties are ongoing,” a company release said. “There can be no certainty that any offer for William Hill will be made, nor as to the terms on which any offer might be made.”

Apollo and Caesars have until Oct. 23 to say whether they intend to make a formal company offer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

