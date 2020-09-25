Caesars expresses interest in buying William Hill

Sports betting company William Hill confirmed Friday that Caesars Entertainment Inc. and Apollo Management Inc. are interested in buying the company.

William Hill Race & Sports Book is open for betting on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at The Plaza in Las Vegas. The facility, which first opened in 1975 and was taken over by William Hill US in 2013, was remodeled with an 80-square-foot video wall and updated technology. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Apollo made a written proposal to buy William Hill on Aug. 27, followed by another Apollo proposal and multiple Caesars proposals, William Hill’s board announced Friday.

“Discussions between William Hill and the respective parties are ongoing,” a company release said. “There can be no certainty that any offer for William Hill will be made, nor as to the terms on which any offer might be made.”

Apollo and Caesars have until Oct. 23 to say whether they intend to make a formal company offer.

