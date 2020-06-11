Caesars Palace sportsbook will reopen Friday

The Caesars Palace racebook and sportsbook will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday and closed Monday and Tuesday.

Caesar welcomes all out front while wearing a golden face mask following re-opening ceremonies at Caesars Palace on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Caesars Palace will reopen its racebook and sportsbook at 10 a.m. Friday.

The books will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday and closed Monday and Tuesday.

“It has been a pleasure to welcome guests and team members back to some of our properties in Las Vegas and in other parts of the country,” Caesars Entertainment CEO Tony Rodio said in a news release. “We are encouraged by customer interest and visits, strong demand and the implementation, so far, of our enhanced health and safety protocols.

“Our expansion plans will continue to reflect customer demand as well as a focus on properly executing health and safety directives.”

Caesars Entertainment reopened Caesars Palace, Flamingo and Harrah’s Las Vegas on June 4, the first date Nevada casinos were allowed to be open after 78 days of statewide closures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Caesars also announced that it will reopen the gaming floor and pool at The Linq Hotel on Friday. Rodio said adding The Linq and expanded amenities at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s “are the next steps towards resuming normal business operations in Las Vegas.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.