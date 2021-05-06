77°F
Caesars partners with Arizona Diamondbacks to open Phoenix sportsbook

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2021 - 8:46 am
 
Arizona Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar (5) waves before a baseball game against the Miami Marlin ...
Arizona Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar (5) waves before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Caesars Entertainment Inc. is teaming up with the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team to bring a new sportsbook to downtown Phoenix.

The announcement comes less than a month after Arizona lawmakers approved legislation to introduce sports wagering, and just two weeks after Caesars closed its $4 billion acquisition of sportsbook operator William Hill.

“We have long enjoyed successful gaming operations in Arizona and are delighted to expand into sports betting alongside the Arizona Diamondbacks,” Caesars CEO Tom Reeg said in a Thursday news release. “Together, we have the opportunity to create new ways for baseball fans to engage with the game both in-person near the ballpark and online anywhere in Arizona.”

The deal grants Caesars mobile sports betting market access in Arizona, as well as exclusive sponsorship in sports betting and daily fantasy sports for MLB’s Diamondbacks. The company will also be integrated into marketing efforts, including signage and digital assets.

Through the partnership, Caesars is set to build a sportsbook, sports bar and broadcast studio on the plaza adjacent Chase Field, home of the Diamondbacks, at a site formerly known as Game 7 Grill.

The Reno-based company also finalized a multiyear agreement to become an authorized gaming operator of the MLB.

Once sports betting is available in Arizona, users can bet from anywhere in the state with Caesars’ sports book app. Those tied into Caesars Rewards can redeem credits for gaming experiences, including VIP experiences with the Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

“Caesars is considered the cream of the crop and aligns with our philosophy when it comes to professionalism, brand presentation, and customer treatment and brings its best in class William Hill mobile sports book product and retail sports betting expertise,” Diamondbacks President and CEO Derrick Hall said in the release.

Sports wagering is expected to roll out in Arizona by the end of the year.

Caesars shares were trading down 2.1 percent Thursday morning at $100.85 on the Nasdaq.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

