Caesars posts over 2,000 Super Bowl LVII prop bets — FULL LIST
Betting on the Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs against the spread is only one of more than 2,000 ways to wager on Super Bowl LVII at Caesars Sportsbook.
Betting on the Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs to cover the point spread is only one of more than 2,000 ways to wager on Super Bowl LVII at Caesars Sportsbook.
Caesars posted its massive menu of Super Bowl prop bets Friday morning. Here’s the entire list:
Caesars Sportsbook Prop Betting Menu_Super Bowl LVII_final by Tony Garcia on Scribd
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.
RELATED STORIES
–Westgate SuperBook posts Super Bowl LVII prop bets — FULL LIST
–Biggest bets placed on Super Bowl LVII — FULL LIST