60°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Betting

Caesars posts Super Bowl LVII prop bets — FULL LIST

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 3, 2023 - 9:20 am
 
Updated February 3, 2023 - 12:26 pm
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) tries to escape pressure from the Cincinnat ...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) tries to escape pressure from the Cincinnati Bengals during during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Betting on the Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs to cover the point spread is only one of the many ways to wager on Super Bowl LVII at Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars posted its massive menu of Super Bowl prop bets Friday morning. Here’s the entire list:

Caesars Sportsbook Prop Betting Menu_Super Bowl LVII_final by Tony Garcia on Scribd

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Fill Lake Mead with Mississippi River water? Don’t rule it out
Fill Lake Mead with Mississippi River water? Don’t rule it out
2
North Strip, downtown casinos give ‘full support’ to A’s
North Strip, downtown casinos give ‘full support’ to A’s
3
Derek Carr firm on deadline for contract to become guaranteed
Derek Carr firm on deadline for contract to become guaranteed
4
Police say woman stole $100k in cash, chips, jewelry from Strip hotel room
Police say woman stole $100k in cash, chips, jewelry from Strip hotel room
5
Construction equipment firm lays off 100-plus after $2B buyout
Construction equipment firm lays off 100-plus after $2B buyout
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Biggest bets placed on Super Bowl LVII — FULL LIST
Biggest bets placed on Super Bowl LVII — FULL LIST
Popular Super Bowl props already posted at sportsbooks
Popular Super Bowl props already posted at sportsbooks
Super Bowl betting line opens at pick’em, then moves quickly
Super Bowl betting line opens at pick’em, then moves quickly
Sharp bettors weigh in quickly on Super Bowl; two 6-figure wagers
Sharp bettors weigh in quickly on Super Bowl; two 6-figure wagers
Bettor wagers $540K on Cowboys-Bucs ‘MNF’ playoff game
Bettor wagers $540K on Cowboys-Bucs ‘MNF’ playoff game
NFL betting breakdown: Wild-card playoffs
NFL betting breakdown: Wild-card playoffs