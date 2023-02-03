Caesars posts Super Bowl LVII prop bets — FULL LIST

Betting on the Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs against the spread is only one of the many ways to wager on Super Bowl LVII at Caesars Sportsbook.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) tries to escape pressure from the Cincinnati Bengals during during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Betting on the Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs to cover the point spread is only one of the many ways to wager on Super Bowl LVII at Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars posted its massive menu of Super Bowl prop bets Friday morning. Here’s the entire list:

Caesars Sportsbook Prop Betting Menu_Super Bowl LVII_final by Tony Garcia on Scribd

