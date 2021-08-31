Caesars Sports fires longtime Las Vegas bookmaker

Nick Bogdanovich has been fired four months after Caesars Entertainment completed its $4 billion acquisition of William Hill and named Bogdanovich its vice president of trading.

Nick Bogdanovich, center, is flanked by Bob Davis, left, and Tony DiTommaso at the William Hill Las Vegas office July 20, 2012. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nick Bogdanovich is shown July 20, 2012. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Longtime Las Vegas bookmaker Nick Bogdanovich has been fired by Caesars Sports four months after Caesars Entertainment completed its $4 billion acquisition of William Hill and named Bogdanovich its vice president of trading.

Bogdanovich, who was previously William Hill sportsbook director since 2012, confirmed Tuesday to the Review-Journal that he had been let go.

“They wanted to go in a different direction,” Bogdanovich said in a text message.

He declined further comment.

Bogdanovich, 59, was director of bookmaking operations at Club Cal-Neva sportsbooks when William Hill bought Club Cal-Neva, American Wagering and Brandywine Bookmaking for $55 million in 2011.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.