96°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Betting

Caesars Sports fires longtime Las Vegas bookmaker

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2021 - 2:23 pm
 
Nick Bogdanovich, center, is flanked by Bob Davis, left, and Tony DiTommaso at the William Hill ...
Nick Bogdanovich, center, is flanked by Bob Davis, left, and Tony DiTommaso at the William Hill Las Vegas office July 20, 2012. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nick Bogdanovich is shown July 20, 2012. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nick Bogdanovich is shown July 20, 2012. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Longtime Las Vegas bookmaker Nick Bogdanovich has been fired by Caesars Sports four months after Caesars Entertainment completed its $4 billion acquisition of William Hill and named Bogdanovich its vice president of trading.

Bogdanovich, who was previously William Hill sportsbook director since 2012, confirmed Tuesday to the Review-Journal that he had been let go.

“They wanted to go in a different direction,” Bogdanovich said in a text message.

He declined further comment.

Bogdanovich, 59, was director of bookmaking operations at Club Cal-Neva sportsbooks when William Hill bought Club Cal-Neva, American Wagering and Brandywine Bookmaking for $55 million in 2011.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders cut down to 53 with minimal surprises
Raiders cut down to 53 with minimal surprises
2
PBR Finals leaving Las Vegas for Texas starting in 2022
PBR Finals leaving Las Vegas for Texas starting in 2022
3
Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes
Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes
4
Evacuation warnings extend to Nevada as fire approaches Lake Tahoe
Evacuation warnings extend to Nevada as fire approaches Lake Tahoe
5
2 dead after car rear-ends semitrailer on I-15
2 dead after car rear-ends semitrailer on I-15
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST