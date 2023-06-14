Caesars Sportsbook launching new mobile betting app in Nevada

The Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill Nevada mobile betting app went offline Wednesday to begin upgrading to the new and improved Caesars Nevada Sportsbook app.

Betting kiosks are seen inside Caesars Sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer/File)

Current customers will be automatically migrated onto the new platform, which is currently live in other states, for its launch.

“Nevada is an important place for Caesars Entertainment and remains at the heart of everything we do for our customers here,” Caesars Digital president Eric Hession said in an email. “We’re thrilled to bring our best sports wagering platform to our devoted sports bettors in this market and look forward to providing them with a sports wagering experience that treats them like royalty.

“We’d like to thank the Nevada Gaming Control Board for making this possible and we thank our customers for their patience as we complete the work to get them back in the game with our updated app.”

Account access will be temporarily unavailable on mobile during the transition. All funds and any open wagers will be maintained and unaffected by the transition. Customers can still visit Caesars Sportsbook retail locations in Nevada to wager and access their funds.

Updates will be shared with customers throughout their account migration and additional updates will be available @CaesarsHelp, the Caesars Sportsbook support Twitter account.

The updated app will provide more ways to wager, including same-game parlays, and more Caesars Rewards.

According to Caesars, customers with William Hill Nevada mobile betting app accounts will receive a similar upgrade shortly. Until then, the William Hill app accounts will remain separate and active on their current platform with no interruption of service.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.