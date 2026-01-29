66°F
Caesars Sportsbook posts Super Bowl 60 prop bets — FULL LIST

A football with the Super Bowl LX logo is on display at the Wilson Sporting Goods factory in Ad ...
A football with the Super Bowl LX logo is on display at the Wilson Sporting Goods factory in Ada, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2026 - 2:48 pm
 

Caesars Sportsbook and William Hill posted their largest menu of prop bets ever Thursday for Super Bowl 60 between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

“Caesars helped ignite the Super Bowl prop betting craze back in the 1980s, and that legacy continues with the menu we’re bringing to Nevada for Super Bowl (60),” Caesars vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said in an email. “This is our most comprehensive and diverse prop menu ever, and when you pair it with our upgraded mobile experience, it gives bettors in Nevada options they simply won’t find anywhere else.”

Here’s the full list:

Caesars Sportsbook_Super Bowl LX Prop Betting Menu by Tony Garcia

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

