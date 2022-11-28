Caesars Sportsbook takes biggest bet of football season

Caesars Sportsbook took the biggest bet of football season, college or pro, at the Atlantis resort in Reno on Friday’s Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium.

An unidentified bettor wagered $901,350.65 to win $693,346.65 on Southern California on the money line (-130) over Utah in the Pac-12 conference championship game Friday at Allegiant Stadium.

The money line is the odds on a team to win the game, regardless of the point spread.

The Trojans are 3-point favorites over the Utes and have climbed to -150 on the money line.

A WynnBET gambler lost a $753,535 wager to win $239,214 on Ohio State on the money line Saturday when Michigan beat the Buckeyes, 45-23.

