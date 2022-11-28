59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Betting

Caesars Sportsbook takes biggest bet of football season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2022 - 12:25 pm
 
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, right, gets a hug from offensive lineman Brett ...
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, right, gets a hug from offensive lineman Brett Neilon after USC defeated Notre Dame 38-27 an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Caesars Sportsbook took the biggest bet of football season, college or pro, at the Atlantis resort in Reno.

An unidentified bettor wagered $901,350.65 to win $693,346.65 on Southern California on the money line (-130) over Utah in the Pac-12 conference championship game Friday at Allegiant Stadium.

The money line is the odds on a team to win the game, regardless of the point spread.

The Trojans are 3-point favorites over the Utes and have climbed to -150 on the money line.

A WynnBET gambler lost a $753,535 wager to win $239,214 on Ohio State on the money line Saturday when Michigan beat the Buckeyes, 45-23.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Traffic on I-15 eases slightly, backup to California is 12 miles long
Traffic on I-15 eases slightly, backup to California is 12 miles long
2
Some of Nevada’s ‘superbug’ cases found at 2 Las Vegas hospitals
Some of Nevada’s ‘superbug’ cases found at 2 Las Vegas hospitals
3
BLM weighs improvements to Gold Butte as Bundy’s cows graze nearby
BLM weighs improvements to Gold Butte as Bundy’s cows graze nearby
4
3 takeaways from Raiders’ OT win: Another dramatic finish
3 takeaways from Raiders’ OT win: Another dramatic finish
5
UNLV fires football coach Marcus Arroyo after 3 seasons
UNLV fires football coach Marcus Arroyo after 3 seasons
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the first half of an NFL football game Sund ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 12
By / RJ

PickDawgz.com handicapper Dana Lane (@DanaLaneSports) analyzes every Week 12 Sunday and Monday game, with odds, trends and final scores.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, center, meets with wide receivers Mack Hollins (10) and Dava ...
Bettors fading side on Raiders vs. Seahawks
By / RJ

After the public finally gave up on the Raiders last week, they won and covered a game for the first time in a month in a 22-16 overtime victory at Denver.