Caesars/William Hill offering NFL parlay card worth $25M
Bettors can try to turn $10 into $25 million on a new NFL parlay card that Caesars Sports and William Hill will offer throughout the season.
They only have to go 25-for-25 to do it.
The $25 Million Parlay Card costs $10. Bettors must pick 25 NFL sides or totals; there are 27 options on the card for Week 1.
To increase the degree of difficulty, a tie counts as a loss, and every option on the card is a round number (no half-points).
If two or more people go 25-for-25 in the same week, they split the $25 million.
The card is available at all Caesars Sports and William Hill locations in Nevada.
Here are the options for the Week 1 card (if no total is listed, it is not on the card):
Sunday
— Steelers at Bills (-7 point spread, 49 total)
— Jaguars (-3, 45) at Texans
— Cardinals at Titans (-3, 52)
— Chargers (-1, 45) at Washington
— Eagles at Falcons (-3, 48)
— Seahawks (-3) at Colts
— Vikings (-3, 48) at Bengals
— 49ers (-7, 45) at Lions
— Jets at Panthers (-4, 45)
— Browns at Chiefs (-6, 54)
— Broncos (-3) at Giants
— Dolphins at Patriots (-3, 44)
— Packers (-4, 50) vs. Saints at Jacksonville, Fla.
— Bears at Rams (-7, 46)
Monday
— Ravens (-4) at Raiders
