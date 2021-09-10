Caesars/William Hill offering NFL parlay card worth $25M

Bettors can try to turn $10 into $25 million on a new NFL parlay card that Caesars Sports and William Hill will offer throughout the season.

Bettors have the chance to earn $25 million on a new NFL parlay card offered by Caesars Sports and William Hill this season.

They only have to go 25-for-25 to do it.

The $25 Million Parlay Card costs $10. Bettors must pick 25 NFL sides or totals; there are 27 options on the card for Week 1.

To increase the degree of difficulty, a tie counts as a loss, and every option on the card is a round number (no half-points).

If two or more people go 25-for-25 in the same week, they split the $25 million.

The card is available at all Caesars Sports and William Hill locations in Nevada.

Here are the options for the Week 1 card (if no total is listed, it is not on the card):

Sunday

— Steelers at Bills (-7 point spread, 49 total)

— Jaguars (-3, 45) at Texans

— Cardinals at Titans (-3, 52)

— Chargers (-1, 45) at Washington

— Eagles at Falcons (-3, 48)

— Seahawks (-3) at Colts

— Vikings (-3, 48) at Bengals

— 49ers (-7, 45) at Lions

— Jets at Panthers (-4, 45)

— Browns at Chiefs (-6, 54)

— Broncos (-3) at Giants

— Dolphins at Patriots (-3, 44)

— Packers (-4, 50) vs. Saints at Jacksonville, Fla.

— Bears at Rams (-7, 46)

Monday

— Ravens (-4) at Raiders

