Capitals favored over Golden Knights in Game 4, series

The Washington Capitals opened as minus 120 favorites over the Golden Knights (Even) at the William Hill sports book in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen (2), right wing Devante Smith-Pelly (25) and center Chandler Stephenson (18) celebrate after Smith-Pelly scored a third-period goal during Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Golden Knights on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. The Capitals beat the Golden Knights 3-1. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The total is 5½ (Under minus 115).

After Washington beat Vegas 3-1 on Saturday to take a 2-1 series lead, the Capitals were made minus 200 favorites to win the Cup. The Knights are now plus 175 underdogs to win the title.

