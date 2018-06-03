Capitals favored over Golden Knights in Game 4, series

The Washington Capitals opened as minus 120 favorites over the Golden Knights (Even) at the William Hill sports book in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
The total is 5½ (Under minus 115).
After Washington beat Vegas 3-1 on Saturday to take a 2-1 series lead, the Capitals were made minus 200 favorites to win the Cup. The Knights are now plus 175 underdogs to win the title.
