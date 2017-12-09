Carson Wentz, Eagles get nod over Jared Goff, Rams

Philadelphia has been an underdog in only three other games this season, winning outright at Carolina and at the Los Angeles Chargers while losing in Week 2 at Kansas City.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz could pass for the twin brother of Prince Harry, but Philadelphia bettors were made paupers in Sunday’s 24-10 loss at Seattle.

That’s been a rarity this season, as Wentz and the Eagles remain NFL royalty at the betting windows, tied with the Vikings for the league’s best record against the spread at 9-3.

Philadelphia also is tied with Minnesota for the NFC’s best record overall at 10-2 and needs to get back on the winning track to keep pace in the race for home-field advantage in the playoffs.

The Eagles are 1½-point underdogs at the Los Angeles Rams (9-3) after opening as 2½-point favorites. Philadelphia has been underdogs in only three other games, winning outright at Carolina and at the Los Angeles Chargers while losing in Week 2 at Kansas City.

The Eagles outgained the Seahawks by 115 yards in a tough night game in Seattle, but Wentz, who threw for 348 yards, lost a fumble at the 1-yard line.

Philadelphia, which stayed on the West Coast this week, should find the atmosphere a bit more inviting on a Sunday afternoon at the Los Angeles Coliseum, where Eagles fans will be in abundance.

In a showdown of the league’s two highest-scoring teams and the top two picks in the 2016 NFL Draft, we’ll back Wentz over Rams quarterback Jared Goff, whom Los Angeles selected No. 1.

Besides quarterback, Philadelphia has the edge in the running game and on defense, with the No. 1 rushing defense and No. 3 total defense. The high-flying Rams were slowed this season by similar stout defenses in losses to the Vikings and Seahawks and a win over the Jaguars.

The Eagles, who have the NFL’s No. 3 offense and defense, are second in the NFL in rushing and the Rams are 27th in run defense. Look for Wentz and company to bounce back.

Four more plays for Week 14 (home team in CAPS):

Vikings (-2½) over PANTHERS: Minnesota is riding an eight-game win streak and seven-game cover streak and needs to keep winning to clinch home-field advantage in the playoffs, which culminates with Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis. The Vikings, who have a top-five offense and defense, completely shut down the Falcons in a 14-9 victory and also grounded the Rams in a 24-7 victory. Cam Newton is the NFL’s 25th-rated passer, and Case Keenum is No. 8. Minnesota is on an extended 40-15 ATS tear.

GIANTS (+4) over Cowboys: This is purely a play on emotion, as we expect an inspired effort from Eli Manning in his return to starting quarterback and from New York’s defense, which wants to win for interim coach Steve Spagnuolo, its beloved former defensive coordinator. Before Dallas’ rout of the Redskins, it had been outscored 92-22 in three straight losses without Ezekiel Elliott.

49ers (+3) over TEXANS: San Francisco has found its franchise quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo, who completed 26 of 37 passes for 293 yards and directed five scoring drives — albeit for five field goals — in Sunday’s 15-14 win at Chicago. Houston was already banged up before it added several more players to its injured list while suffering its fourth loss in five games at Tennessee.

CHIEFS (-4) over Raiders: The sharp money is on Kansas City in this crucial AFC West clash of 6-6 teams. Oakland was in dire need of a win in the first meeting and got one in a wild 31-30 comeback. Both teams are desperate for a win here and we’ll go with the Chiefs, who have covered four of the past six meetings and six of nine and are on a 7-1 ATS run vs. the AFC West. The winner of Kansas City games is 12-0 ATS this season.

