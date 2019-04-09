CG Technology takes 6 figures on NFL season win total wagers

Odds are displayed on a screen at a sports book owned and operated by CG Technology in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

April encompasses the end of the NCAA Tournament and the beginning of baseball season and the NHL and NBA playoffs, as well as the Masters.

But the NFL still managed to generate well over six figures worth of action in the first week of April at CG Technology sportsbook, which was the first Las Vegas book to post NFL season win totals.

“The action that we’re doing on this is crazy,” CG Technology risk manager Tony DiTommaso said. “We are approaching 300 bets. I’m amazed at how much business we’re doing to it in early April.”

DiTommaso said most of the action is sharp and for $1,000 limit wagers.

“A lot of it is one-way action. They’re betting the Cardinals over and they’re betting the Bills over,” he said. “They bet those teams three and four times.

“The Cardinals went from 5 to 5½ after four bets over 5.”

Buffalo went from 6 to 6½, the Patriots dipped from 11 to 10½ and the Titans fell from 8½ to 8 shortly after the numbers were posted.

In the past week, the Jets also have moved from 7 to 7½ and the Cowboys went from 9 to 8½ before going back to 9.

There also was good two-way action on the Packers and Giants.

“They bet the Packers under 9 and over 9,” DiTommaso said. “They bet the Giants under 6 three times and over 6 twice.”

Aviators and over

The Westgate and Station Casinos sportsbooks are taking action on the Aviators’ Triple-A games this season. Las Vegas won its first three games at El Paso and its first four games flew over the total, which ranged from 9 to 10.

The Aviators won their first three games over the Chihuahuas by scores of 9-8, 12-4 and 12-5 before losing Sunday’s game 11-6.

They’ll host Sacramento on Tuesday in the inaugural home opener at Las Vegas Ballpark, which is at a higher elevation than Cashman Field, the Aviators’ former home.

Using a total of 10, Las Vegas had a 77-57 over-under mark last season with six pushes.

“We did shade the total up a little bit,” Westgate sportsbook manager Randy Blum said. “The elevation of the new stadium compared to where it was downtown was something we talked about. I think it would have an effect on the total. It will still depend on the pitchers but maybe the total will be a half run higher.”

While the wagering handle has been small so far, the books expect the action to pick up during the Aviators’ upcoming seven-game homestand.

“It’s picked up with each game,” Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “We think the handle will be greater on their home games.”

Six-figure Blues

MGM Resorts sportsbook’s largest liabilities on NHL futures are on the St. Louis Blues. MGM will lose six figures if St. Louis wins the Western Conference and multiple six figures if it wins the Stanley Cup.

The Mirage sportsbook director Jeff Stoneback said bettors loaded up on St. Louis during its 11-game win streak this season.

“We got hit pretty hard on them,” he said.

St. Louis is 6-1 to win the West and 14-1 to win the Stanley Cup.

Power play

Handicapper Dana Lane will make daily “Power Play” picks during the NHL playoffs for the Review-Journal.

Lane (@DanaLaneSports) likes the Pittsburgh Penguins (Even) over the New York Islanders on Wednesday in the opener of their first-round series.

“The Penguins lost home ice late but clearly have the superior weapons and perhaps a chip on their shoulder,” Lane said.

