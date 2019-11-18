75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Chad Ochocinco to host betting game show in Las Vegas

By Jim Barnes Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2019 - 3:01 pm
 

Former NFL receiver Chad Ochocinco, known earlier in his career as Chad Johnson, will host Bleacher Report’s new B/R Betting Game Show on Dec. 12 at the Caesars Palace sportsbook.

The show will begin at about 9 p.m., after the conclusion of the Thursday night game between the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens.

People will be able to participate in a series of games and win prizes, according to a release.

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
Banners showing players from the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs hang from Azte ...
Chiefs favored over Chargers in ‘MNF’
By Jim Barnes / RJ

The Chiefs spent most of the week as 3½-point favorites over the Los Angeles Chargers in the neutral-site game.

New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) runs an interception by Tampa Bay Buccaneer ...
Bettor turns $24 into nearly $18K with parlay
By Jim Barnes / RJ

The DraftKings customer hit a 12-team NFL parlay with a little help from a New Orleans defensive touchdown against Tampa Bay.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs down field against the Jacksonville Jaguars ...
NFL betting breakdown — Week 11
By Chip Chirimbes Special to the / RJ

Handicapper Chip Chirimbes breaks down Week 11 of the NFL season.

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard (30) leaps into the end zone with a touchdown in the ...
Kansas can keep game close against Oklahoma State
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

After getting bowl eligible, Oklahoma State had a bye week and faces two games as heavy favorites before hosting Oklahoma. The Cowboys are a deceptive 7-2 against the spread.