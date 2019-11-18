Chad Ochocinco to host betting game show in Las Vegas

Former NFL receiver Chad Ochocinco will host Bleacher Report’s show at the Caesars Palace sportsbook Dec. 12.

Former NFL receiver Chad Ochocinco, known earlier in his career as Chad Johnson, will host Bleacher Report’s new B/R Betting Game Show on Dec. 12 at the Caesars Palace sportsbook.

The show will begin at about 9 p.m., after the conclusion of the Thursday night game between the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens.

People will be able to participate in a series of games and win prizes, according to a release.

