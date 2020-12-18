CHARGERS-RAIDERS BETTING BLOG: Chargers favored in tied game
Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on Thursday’s game. Player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.
The Raiders are desperate for a win Thursday when they host the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Raiders (7-6) are fighting for their playoff lives after losing three of four, including Sunday’s 44-27 home loss to Indianapolis. The Chargers (4-9) broke a two-game losing streak with a 20-17 win Sunday over Atlanta.
The Raiders beat the Chargers 31-26 on Nov. 8 in Los Angeles when tight end Donald Parham Jr. couldn’t hang on to the apparent game-winning touchdown on the final play.
Refresh this blog throughout the game to track player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.
UPDATES
7:44 p.m.: Mariota and the Raiders are fighting. Mariota dives in for a 2-yard TD, and the Raiders tied the Chargers at 24 with 6:16 left in the fourth quarter. The Chargers are -144 on the live line (Raiders +118). Not surprisingly, there was no prop available on whether Mariota would score a TD.
7:31 p.m.: The Raiders go for it and convert around midfield.
7:28 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Chargers 24, Raiders 17. The Raiders face fourth-and-2 at their 43 to start the fourth. We’ll see if they go for it.
7:20 p.m.: The Chargers go back in front. Kalen Ballage scores on a 1-yard run, and the Chargers lead the Raiders 24-17 with 2:08 left in the third quarter. The Chargers are -320 on the live line (Raiders +245), spread -5½, total 55½. Ballage was +320 to score a TD.
7:02 p.m.: Tie game. Josh Jacobs dives in for a 1-yard TD, and the Raiders tie the Chargers at 17 with 7:18 left in the third quarter. The Chargers are still favored at -134 on the live line (Raiders +110), spread -2½, total 52½. Jacobs was -125 to score a TD.
6:52 p.m.: The Raiders get a stop to open the third quarter. The Chargers are -280 on the live line (Raiders +220), spread -4½, total 50½.
6:49 p.m.: Derek Carr has been ruled out for the rest of the game, so the easiest winners of the night will be the unders on his props: 35½ pass attempts (-120), 266½ passing yards, longest completion under 37½ yards (30), under 1½ TD passes (+130). Also Carr won’t throw an interception (-130) cashes.
6:48 p.m.: The second half is underway.
6:36 p.m.: Second-half line: Raiders -½, total 25.
6:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chargers 17, Raiders 10. First-half winners: Chargers +2½, over 26, Chargers +140 ML. The TD with 19 seconds left pushed the first-half total over.
6:32 p.m.: Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has already gone over his prop of 1½ TD passes (-165).
6:29 p.m.: The Chargers make the Raiders pay for the bad punt. Tyron Johnson catches a 26-yard TD pass, and the Chargers take a 17-10 lead with 19 seconds left in the second quarter. The Chargers are -385 on the live line (Raiders +290), spread -6½, total 51½. Johnson was +220 to score a TD.
6:24 p.m.: A shanked punt gives the Chargers the ball at the Raider 49 with 1:05 left in the second quarter.
6:20 p.m.: That field goal cashed a couple of props: There will be a score in the last two minutes of the first half (-350), and the game will be tied again after 0-0 (+100).
6:18 p.m.: The Chargers kick a field goal to tie the Raiders at 10 with 1:52 left in the second quarter. The Chargers are -122 on the live line (Raiders +100), spread -1½, total 47½.
6:14 p.m.: The two-minute warning arrives with the Chargers facing third-and-goal at the 4.
6:02 p.m.: Welcome to the game, Marcus Mariota. The backup quarterback hits Darren Waller on a perfect 35-yard TD pass down the sideline, and the Raiders lead the Chargers 10-7 with 9:19 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -114 on the live line (Chargers -106), spread -1½, total 51½. Waller was +105 to score a TD.
5:54 p.m.: The Raiders catch a break when the Chargers drop a third-down pass. The Raiders have the ball back trailing 7-3 with 13:36 left in the second quarter. Marcus Mariota is coming in at quarterback with Carr injured. The Chargers are -230 on the live line (Raiders +184), spread -4½, total 47½.
5:49 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Chargers 7, Raiders 3. First-quarter winners: Chargers +½ (-135), total pushes on 10, Chargers +115 ML.
The Chargers are -325 on the live line (Raiders +250), spread -6½, total 50½.
5:43 p.m.: The Raiders kick a field goal to cut the Chargers’ lead to 7-3 with 55 seconds left in the first quarter, but the big evelopment is an apparent injury to Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. He clutched his groin on a third-down rollout and has gone back to the locker room.
5:33 p.m.: The Chargers strike first. Hunter Henry catches a 10-yard TD pass, and the Chargers lead the Raiders 7-0 with 5:56 left in the first quarter. The Chargers are -144 on the live line (Raiders +118), spread -2½, total 52½. Henry was 12-1 to score the first TD and +175 to score at any point.
5:25 p.m.: The Raiders go three-and-out to start the game. The Chargers have the ball at their 22.
5:23 p.m.: We’re underway. The Raiders have the ball first.
5:16 p.m.: We’re approaching kickoff. Here’s where the line sits at the Westgate:
Chargers (+155) at Raiders (-3 -120, 52½, -175), 5:20 p.m.
4:59 p.m.: The Raiders are down to 3-point favorites at most Las Vegas sportsbooks after being -3½ earlier this afternoon. The consensus line is Raiders -3 (-120). BetMGM and the South Point are at -3 (-110 both sides). Wynn is at Raiders -3½ (+100).
The consensus total is 52½, up from 51½ this afternoon but down from openers as high as 55. BetMGM, the Golden Nugget and William Hill are at 52.
