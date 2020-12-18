CHARGERS-RAIDERS BETTING BLOG: Chargers favored in tied game

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on Thursday’s game. Player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) breaks through the arm tackles of Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward (26) and Los Angeles Chargers strong safety Rayshawn Jenkins (23) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor #15 runs after catching a pass during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs #28 runs after catching a pass during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs #28 rushes during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)

The Raiders are desperate for a win Thursday when they host the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Raiders (7-6) are fighting for their playoff lives after losing three of four, including Sunday’s 44-27 home loss to Indianapolis. The Chargers (4-9) broke a two-game losing streak with a 20-17 win Sunday over Atlanta.

The Raiders beat the Chargers 31-26 on Nov. 8 in Los Angeles when tight end Donald Parham Jr. couldn’t hang on to the apparent game-winning touchdown on the final play.

Refresh this blog throughout the game to track player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

7:44 p.m.: Mariota and the Raiders are fighting. Mariota dives in for a 2-yard TD, and the Raiders tied the Chargers at 24 with 6:16 left in the fourth quarter. The Chargers are -144 on the live line (Raiders +118). Not surprisingly, there was no prop available on whether Mariota would score a TD.

7:31 p.m.: The Raiders go for it and convert around midfield.

7:28 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Chargers 24, Raiders 17. The Raiders face fourth-and-2 at their 43 to start the fourth. We’ll see if they go for it.

7:20 p.m.: The Chargers go back in front. Kalen Ballage scores on a 1-yard run, and the Chargers lead the Raiders 24-17 with 2:08 left in the third quarter. The Chargers are -320 on the live line (Raiders +245), spread -5½, total 55½. Ballage was +320 to score a TD.

7:02 p.m.: Tie game. Josh Jacobs dives in for a 1-yard TD, and the Raiders tie the Chargers at 17 with 7:18 left in the third quarter. The Chargers are still favored at -134 on the live line (Raiders +110), spread -2½, total 52½. Jacobs was -125 to score a TD.

6:52 p.m.: The Raiders get a stop to open the third quarter. The Chargers are -280 on the live line (Raiders +220), spread -4½, total 50½.

6:49 p.m.: Derek Carr has been ruled out for the rest of the game, so the easiest winners of the night will be the unders on his props: 35½ pass attempts (-120), 266½ passing yards, longest completion under 37½ yards (30), under 1½ TD passes (+130). Also Carr won’t throw an interception (-130) cashes.

6:48 p.m.: The second half is underway.

6:36 p.m.: Second-half line: Raiders -½, total 25.

6:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chargers 17, Raiders 10. First-half winners: Chargers +2½, over 26, Chargers +140 ML. The TD with 19 seconds left pushed the first-half total over.

6:32 p.m.: Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has already gone over his prop of 1½ TD passes (-165).

6:29 p.m.: The Chargers make the Raiders pay for the bad punt. Tyron Johnson catches a 26-yard TD pass, and the Chargers take a 17-10 lead with 19 seconds left in the second quarter. The Chargers are -385 on the live line (Raiders +290), spread -6½, total 51½. Johnson was +220 to score a TD.

6:24 p.m.: A shanked punt gives the Chargers the ball at the Raider 49 with 1:05 left in the second quarter.

6:20 p.m.: That field goal cashed a couple of props: There will be a score in the last two minutes of the first half (-350), and the game will be tied again after 0-0 (+100).

6:18 p.m.: The Chargers kick a field goal to tie the Raiders at 10 with 1:52 left in the second quarter. The Chargers are -122 on the live line (Raiders +100), spread -1½, total 47½.

6:14 p.m.: The two-minute warning arrives with the Chargers facing third-and-goal at the 4.

6:02 p.m.: Welcome to the game, Marcus Mariota. The backup quarterback hits Darren Waller on a perfect 35-yard TD pass down the sideline, and the Raiders lead the Chargers 10-7 with 9:19 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -114 on the live line (Chargers -106), spread -1½, total 51½. Waller was +105 to score a TD.

5:54 p.m.: The Raiders catch a break when the Chargers drop a third-down pass. The Raiders have the ball back trailing 7-3 with 13:36 left in the second quarter. Marcus Mariota is coming in at quarterback with Carr injured. The Chargers are -230 on the live line (Raiders +184), spread -4½, total 47½.

5:49 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Chargers 7, Raiders 3. First-quarter winners: Chargers +½ (-135), total pushes on 10, Chargers +115 ML.

The Chargers are -325 on the live line (Raiders +250), spread -6½, total 50½.

5:43 p.m.: The Raiders kick a field goal to cut the Chargers’ lead to 7-3 with 55 seconds left in the first quarter, but the big evelopment is an apparent injury to Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. He clutched his groin on a third-down rollout and has gone back to the locker room.

5:33 p.m.: The Chargers strike first. Hunter Henry catches a 10-yard TD pass, and the Chargers lead the Raiders 7-0 with 5:56 left in the first quarter. The Chargers are -144 on the live line (Raiders +118), spread -2½, total 52½. Henry was 12-1 to score the first TD and +175 to score at any point.

5:25 p.m.: The Raiders go three-and-out to start the game. The Chargers have the ball at their 22.

5:23 p.m.: We’re underway. The Raiders have the ball first.

5:16 p.m.: We’re approaching kickoff. Here’s where the line sits at the Westgate:

Chargers (+155) at Raiders (-3 -120, 52½, -175), 5:20 p.m.

4:59 p.m.: The Raiders are down to 3-point favorites at most Las Vegas sportsbooks after being -3½ earlier this afternoon. The consensus line is Raiders -3 (-120). BetMGM and the South Point are at -3 (-110 both sides). Wynn is at Raiders -3½ (+100).

The consensus total is 52½, up from 51½ this afternoon but down from openers as high as 55. BetMGM, the Golden Nugget and William Hill are at 52.

