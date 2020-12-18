CHARGERS-RAIDERS BETTING BLOG: Follow the action
The Raiders are desperate for a win Thursday when they host the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Raiders (7-6) are fighting for their playoff lives after losing three of four, including Sunday’s 44-27 home loss to Indianapolis. The Chargers (4-9) broke a two-game losing streak with a 20-17 win Sunday over Atlanta.
The Raiders beat the Chargers 31-26 on Nov. 8 in Los Angeles when tight end Donald Parham Jr. couldn’t hang on to the apparent game-winning touchdown on the final play.
5:25 p.m.: The Raiders go three-and-out to start the game. The Chargers have the ball at their 22.
5:23 p.m.: We’re underway. The Raiders have the ball first.
5:16 p.m.: We’re approaching kickoff. Here’s where the line sits at the Westgate:
Chargers (+155) at Raiders (-3 -120, 52½, -175), 5:20 p.m.
4:59 p.m.: The Raiders are down to 3-point favorites at most Las Vegas sportsbooks after being -3½ earlier this afternoon. The consensus line is Raiders -3 (-120). BetMGM and the South Point are at -3 (-110 both sides). Wynn is at Raiders -3½ (+100).
The consensus total is 52½, up from 51½ this afternoon but down from openers as high as 55. BetMGM, the Golden Nugget and William Hill are at 52.
