CHARGERS-RAIDERS BETTING BLOG: Follow the action

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) breaks through the arm tackles of Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward (26) and Los Angeles Chargers strong safety Rayshawn Jenkins (23) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders are desperate for a win Thursday when they host the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Raiders (7-6) are fighting for their playoff lives after losing three of four, including Sunday’s 44-27 home loss to Indianapolis. The Chargers (4-9) broke a two-game losing streak with a 20-17 win Sunday over Atlanta.

The Raiders beat the Chargers 31-26 on Nov. 8 in Los Angeles when tight end Donald Parham Jr. couldn’t hang on to the apparent game-winning touchdown on the final play.

5:25 p.m.: The Raiders go three-and-out to start the game. The Chargers have the ball at their 22.

5:23 p.m.: We’re underway. The Raiders have the ball first.

5:16 p.m.: We’re approaching kickoff. Here’s where the line sits at the Westgate:

Chargers (+155) at Raiders (-3 -120, 52½, -175), 5:20 p.m.

4:59 p.m.: The Raiders are down to 3-point favorites at most Las Vegas sportsbooks after being -3½ earlier this afternoon. The consensus line is Raiders -3 (-120). BetMGM and the South Point are at -3 (-110 both sides). Wynn is at Raiders -3½ (+100).

The consensus total is 52½, up from 51½ this afternoon but down from openers as high as 55. BetMGM, the Golden Nugget and William Hill are at 52.

