Chiefs, Buccaneers top NFL season win totals at sportsbooks

The Chiefs have reeled off three consecutive 12-win seasons, and Las Vegas oddsmakers expect them to hit that mark again in the first 17-game regular season in NFL history.

William Hill, Station Casinos and BetMGM sportsbooks have posted 2021 NFL season win totals, and Kansas City tops the list at 12 after finishing 14-2 last season. The over is a -125 favorite at Station.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who beat the Chiefs 31-9 in the Super Bowl, have the second-highest total at 11½.

“Tampa Bay will be really good, but it’s always difficult to repeat,” Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “If any team wants to bounce back, it’s the Chiefs. They weren’t entirely healthy toward the end of last year.

”That offense is awfully good with (Patrick) Mahomes, (Tyreek) Hill, (Travis) Kelce and (Clyde) Edwards-Helaire.”

The Baltimore Ravens have a total of 11. The Green Bay Packers are at 11 at William Hill and BetMGM and 10½ at Station, where the over is -160.

The Buffalo Bills have a total of 10½. The Los Angeles Rams are at 10½ at William Hill and Station and 10 at BetMGM.

“I think we’ll see over money on the Rams. They have a Super Bowl-caliber defense, and they’re built to win now,” Esposito said. “They had a question mark at quarterback and made the trade for Matthew Stafford, and they signed DeSean Jackson to take the top off the defense.”

West is best

There are 10 teams with win totals of 10 or more. The San Francisco 49ers have a total of 10 at William Hill and BetMGM and 10½ at Station, where the under is -165.

“They made the big trade up to No. 3 in the draft, and I think they take (Ohio State quarterback) Justin Fields,” Esposito said. “If they’re healthy, there’s no reason the 49ers and Rams can’t battle it out in the NFC West. We’ve already seen considerable futures action on both of those teams.”

Based on season wins, the NFC West is by far the NFL’s best division with a combined total of 38½. The Seattle Seahawks have a total of 10 at William Hill, and the Arizona Cardinals are at 8.

Rounding out the top 10 list with 10 wins apiece are the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns.

“The Browns are right up there at 10 after picking up Jadeveon Clowney,” Esposito said. “If they can stay healthy, they can take another step.”

How low can you go?

The Houston Texans have the lowest win total at 4½ after opening at 5 at William Hill. Quarterback Deshaun Watson requested a trade before he had 22 lawsuits filed against him alleging inappropriate conduct and sexual assault.

“That win total was hard to make,” Esposito said. “Just not knowing if there will be any disciplinary action for Watson.”

The Detroit Lions have the second-lowest number at 5 after trading Stafford for Jared Goff, losing their best wide receiver in Kenny Golladay and making a coaching change.

The Giants signed Golladay, and Esposito likes New York to top its win total of 7.

“A team that can take a step up is the Giants, with Golladay and a healthy Saquon Barkley,” he said. “I look for Daniel Jones to take the next step this year, and they play in a division where there isn’t a clear-cut favorite.”

The Dallas Cowboys are the +110 favorite to win the NFC East, followed by Washington (2-1), New York (+350) and Philadelphia (6-1).

State of Silver and Black

The Raiders are in the bottom half of the league in win totals at 7½ at Station and BetMGM and 8 at William Hill, where the under is -140. Las Vegas went 2-6 at home last season and lost five of its final seven games en route to an 8-8 record.

“They’re underdogs in every road game and favorites in only six of nine home games,” Esposito said. “They need to be able to prove they can win at home against some of those good teams.”

