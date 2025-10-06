Chiefs-Jaguars betting: What do sportsbooks need on Monday night’s game?

The Kansas City Chiefs are 3½-point road favorites over the Jacksonville Jaguars on “Monday Night Football” and the total is 45½.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes against the Baltimore Ravens during an NFL preseason football game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)

After the Chiefs lost and failed to cover their first two games this season, many were quick to write the obituary on their dynasty, which has seen them play in seven consecutive AFC title games and appear in five Super Bowls, winning three.

But Kansas City has bounced back to win and cover its last two games, beating the Giants 22-9 in Week 3 and the Ravens 37-20 last week.

The betting public is backing the Chiefs to win and cover again as consensus 3½-point road favorites over the Jaguars on “Monday Night Football.”

At BetMGM, 75 percent of the tickets and 79 percent of the money was on Kansas City as of Sunday afternoon.

“We’re going to be Jaguars fans (Monday) night, no question,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “The demise of the Chiefs is greatly exaggerated, especially with the Chargers losing again.”

Los Angeles has lost two straight (21-18 to the Giants in Week 3 and 27-10 to the Commanders on Sunday) after a 3-0 start and is tied with the Broncos for first place in the AFC West.

The nine-time defending division champion Chiefs can tie for first place with a win at Jacksonville.

The Jaguars have won and covered three of their four games, with their lone loss 31-27 to the Bengals in Week 2 as 3½-point road underdogs.

Jacksonville didn’t trail in that game until there were 18 seconds left, when Jake Browning scored on a 1-yard run to cap a drive kept alive by a questionable pass interference call on Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter on fourth down with 1:54 left.

“Jacksonville has played great so far this year. If that wasn’t called, they’d be undefeated right now,” Westgate SuperBook oddsmaker Ed Salmons said. “The Chiefs have certainly turned it around. They got (speedy wide receiver Xavier) Worthy back last week and, all of a sudden, some big plays came back to the offense. It’s the best the Chiefs have looked in a long time.”

The Westgate took action on the Jaguars +3½ to move the line to 3, but then money on the Chiefs pushed it back to 3½.

The total is 45½ after opening at 44½ at BetMGM, where 61 percent of the tickets and money is on the over.

The Chiefs are on a 7-4 against the spread run and have won the last eight meetings with the Jaguars by an average of 13.5 points.

The Jaguars are on a 10-4-1 cover run and the under is 5-1 in their last six home games.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.