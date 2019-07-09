Chris Moneymaker, Johnny Chan still alive in WSOP Main Event

All 1,286 remaining players are guaranteed a minimum payday of $15,000 in the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Texas Hold’em World Championship entering Day 4 at noon Tuesday.

Players walk past the World Series of Poker Tournament (WSOP) sign during the 2019 WSOP tournament at the Rio hotel-casino on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Joe Esposito, 72, who has been dealing at the World Series of Poker Tournament (WSOP) for the last five decades, deals cards during the 2019 WSOP tournament at the Rio hotel-casino on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye chats with players during

After three full days of play in the 50th annual World Series of Poker Main Event, the tournament’s second-largest field of 8,569 was whittled down to 1,286 at 1 a.m. Tuesday at the Rio Convention Center.

Three former Main Event champions are still alive: 2013 winner Chris Moneymaker (681,000 chips), 2016 champion Qui Nguyen (669,000) and two-time winner (1987, 1988) Johnny Chan (498,000).

Defending Main Event champ John Cynn was eliminated Monday, along with former champs Scotty Nguyen, Jim Bechtel and Joe Hachem.

Preben Stokkan is the chip leader with 2,184,000. Here are the rest of the top 10 stacks: Andrew Brokos (1,906,000), Ryan Dodge (1,800,000), WSOP bracelet winner Galen Hall (1,658,000), Cassio Pisapia (1,640,000), Chris Hunichen (1,618,000), Pavlo Veksler (1,594,000), Duytue Duong (1,576,000), Jacob Daniels (1,560,000) and John Patgorski (1,524,000).

Other notables in the money include two-time bracelet winner Eric Baldwin (916,000), three-time bracelet winner Antonio Esfandiari (740,000) and two-time Main Event last woman standing Kelly Minkin (456,000).

Former NFL star Richard Seymour (275,000) and actor Kevin Pollak (77,000) also remain in contention entering Day 4, which is expected to run until approximately 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The field will be pared down to the final nine players on Friday. After an off day Saturday, the field will be cut to six players on Sunday and to three on Monday. Play on July 16 will start with three players and continue until there’s a winner.

Cynn outlasted Tony Miles for last year’s title in what is believed to be the longest heads-up showdown in WSOP Main Event history. The epic back-and-forth battle lasted a little more than 10 hours and 199 hands, starting at 6:45 p.m. on a Saturday night and ending at 4:50 a.m. Sunday.

