Circa bettor has $100 to win $310K riding on Super Bowl exacta

A Circa Sports bettor wagered $100 to win $310,000 in the preseason on a Super Bowl exacta, and the person is now one win from cashing the 3,100-1 long shot.

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, left, greets Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald during the NFL Super Bowl Opening Night, Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in San Jose, Calif. ahead of the Super Bowl 60 football game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Super Bowl 60 features one of the most improbable matchups in the history of the NFL title game.

The New England Patriots opened as 80-1 long shots at the Westgate SuperBook in January 2025 to win the Super Bowl, and the Seattle Seahawks opened at 50-1.

The Seahawks were 75-1 in the preseason at Circa Sports, where a bettor wagered $100 to win $310,000 on a Super Bowl exacta of New England beating Seattle.

The unidentified gambler is now one Patriots win from cashing the 3,100-1 long shot.

Circa sportsbook director of operations Jeff Benson posted the wager, which was placed Aug. 25 at the downtown Las Vegas sportsbook, on X (@JeffreyBenson12).

“Fun (and not so fun for us) to look back thru some of the long-shot Super Bowl exacta bets we took before the season started with the way things have unfolded,” he wrote. “One notable bet that stands out.”

In response to questions under the post, Benson said that if the wager wins, the 3,100-1 payout would probably be the longest shot ever to cash at Circa Sports.

The Patriots are +190 on the money line at Circa, and the Seahawks are -220.

