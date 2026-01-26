Circa bettor makes $1.1M wager on money line in Super Bowl 60
A bettor at Circa Sports wagered $1.1 million on the money line in Super Bowl 60. The Seattle Seahawks are 4½-point favorites over the New England Patriots and -210 on the money line.
That didn’t take long.
A bettor at Circa Sports placed a $1.1 million wager to win almost $2.1 million on the New England Patriots on the money line (+188) to upset the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 60.
The bet lowered the Patriots’ money line to +180 at Circa, while the Seahawks dipped to -210.
There were no $1 million bets reported on last year’s Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.
Seattle remains a 4½-point favorite over New England in the Feb. 8 NFL title game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The consensus total has dipped from 46½ to 46.
Before the season started, a Circa bettor wagered $100 to win $310,000 on a Super Bowl exacta of the Patriots beating the Seahawks at 3,100-1 odds, Circa Sports director of operations Jeff Benson reported on X (@JeffreyBenson12).
