Betting

Circa bettor needs Golden Knights to turn $100 into $75K

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2023 - 4:00 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) and Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15 ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) and Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The Golden Knights are four wins away from winning the Stanley Cup, and a Circa Sports bettor is four Knights wins away from turning $5,100 into $111,493.40.

The gambler, whose Twitter handle is @JonGrace, placed a $100 three-team futures parlay in November that will pay $74,617.50 if the Knights beat the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

The bettor, who made the wager at the Circa sportsbook at the Tuscany, hit the first two legs on Argentina to win the World Cup at +615 and the Denver Nuggets to win the NBA’s Western Conference at +850. The Knights are the third leg at 10-1 to win it all.

The bettor also placed a $5,000 two-team futures parlay at the Tuscany on May 14 that will pay $36,875.90 if the Knights hoist the Cup. The first leg was the Nuggets (-141) over the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. The second leg is the Knights to win the NHL title at +390.

The Knights are -122 favorites at Circa to win the Stanley Cup, and the Panthers are +102. Florida is +120 at South Point.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

