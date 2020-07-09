Circa posts lines on first 50 college football games

The lines include UNLV as an underdog in its first two games against California at Allegiant Stadium and Louisiana Tech.

Circa Sports was first to market with point spreads and totals last college football season, and it already has Week 1 for this season on the board.

The sportsbook posted odds on the first 50 lined games of the college football season, despite the uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic. Circa has left wiggle room on the start of the season. Games must be played by March 31 for action, and they can be played at any location.

There are lines on two games for UNLV, which plays one of the early openers Aug. 29 before the formal Week 1. The Rebels are 22-point underdogs to California (total 55½) in the opener at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 29. UNLV is a 6-point underdog to Louisiana Tech (56½) at Sam Boyd Stadium on Sept. 5.

Alabama is a 14-point favorite over Southern California (64½) in a neutral-site game in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 5. Other marquee games include Utah as a 7-point home favorite over Brigham Young (55½) on Sept. 3 and Michigan as a 1-point favorite at Washington (44½) on Sept. 5.

FULL LIST

Saturday, Aug. 29

Marshall (-3, total 68½) at East Carolina

California (-22, 55½) at UNLV

New Mexico State at UCLA (-33, 63½)

Hawaii at Arizona (-10, 73½)

Wednesday, Sept. 2

North Carolina State at Louisville (-11, 59½)

Thursday, Sept. 3

Massachusetts at Connecticut (-7, 64½)

Eastern Michigan at Kentucky (-23, 55½)

Clemson (-29, 56½) at Georgia Tech

Rice at Houston (-14, 51½)

New Mexico State at UAB (-21, 56½)

Oregon State at Oklahoma State (-17, 60½)

Florida Atlantic at Minnesota (-18, 68½)

Washington State (-3, 56½) at Utah State

Brigham Young at Utah (-7, 55½)

Friday, Sept. 4

Syracuse at Boston College (-4, 65½)

North Carolina at Central Florida (-3, 73½)

Wake Forest (-18, 55½) at Old Dominion

Indiana at Wisconsin (-17, 52½)

Saturday, Sept. 5

South Florida at Texas (-28, 58½)

Northwestern (-1, 51½) at Michigan State

Miami (Ohio) at Pittsburgh (-13, 46½)

Temple at Miami (Florida) (-17, 56½)

Middle Tennessee at Duke (-12, 58½)

Bowling Green at Ohio State (-52, 79½)

Liberty at Virginia Tech (-23, 64½)

San Jose State at Central Michigan (-2, 62½)

Charlotte at Tennessee (-24, 58½)

Coastal Carolina at South Carolina (-23, 55½)

Buffalo at Kansas State (-8, 46½)

Kent State at Penn State (-35, 74½)

Notre Dame (-11, 54½) at Navy

Colorado at Colorado State (PK, 47½)

Georgia Southern at Boise State (-12, 47½)

Arkansas State at Memphis (-16, 69½)

Texas Christian at California (-3, 45½)

Louisiana Tech (-6, 56½) at UNLV

Michigan (-1, 44½) at Washington

Southern Methodist (-17, 71½) at Texas State

West Virginia vs. Florida State (-9, 50½) at Atlanta

Purdue at Nebraska (-4, 73½)

South Alabama at Southern Mississippi (-16, 58½)

New Mexico at Mississippi State (-28, 61½)

Toledo at Tulsa (-10, 59½)

UNR at Arkansas (-9, 60½)

Texas-San Antonio at Louisiana State (-36, 60½)

Southern California vs. Alabama (-14, 64½) at Arlington, Texas

Texas Tech (-28, 61½) at Texas-El Paso

UCLA (-7, 68½) at Hawaii

Sunday, Sept. 6

Mississippi vs. Baylor (PK, 70½) at Houston

Monday, Sept. 7

Virginia vs. Georgia (-19, 44½) at Atlanta

