Circa sees surge in contest entries, still faces $1.5M overlay

Circa has 1,760 entries on Monday in its Circa Sports Million II contest, which needs 3,000 entries to meet its $3 million guarantee.

Employees gather for a photo before the reopening of the Westgate after the monthslong coronavirus closure in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 18, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

With the 2020 NFL season fast approaching, Circa Sports has seen a recent surge in contest sign-ups. But the downtown Las Vegas sportsbook still faces a $1.5 million overlay in its two $1,000-entry NFL handicapping contests.

Circa had 1,760 entries Monday in its Circa Sports Million II contest, which needs 3,000 entries to meet its $3 million guarantee.

The book had 722 entries in its Circa Survivor contest, which needs 1,000 entries to meet its $1 million guarantee.

“I’d imagine we’d get 2,500 Circa Million entries and pretty close to the 1,000 mark in Survivor based on the current glide path we are on,” Circa sportsbook operations manager Jeff Benson said.

The 2,482 combined entries more than triples the number Circa had Aug. 24 (736) after its contest weekend.

The Westgate also has seen an uptick in entries in its three NFL handicapping contests. The book has 731 entries in its $1,500-entry Super Contest, 31 in its $5,000-entry, winner-take-all SuperContest Gold and 42 in its SuperContest Reboot, a $500-entry contest covering Weeks 9 to 17.

In the SuperContest and Million, contestants make five weekly NFL picks against the spread. In Survivor, contestants select one straight-up winner a week and are eliminated if they lose. Each team can be used only once all season in Survivor, which guarantees $1 million to the last remaining entry.

The Million guarantees a $1 million first prize and $250,000 in quarterly prizes. The SuperContest first prize, which was $1.47 million last season, is based on the number of entries. The Westgate guarantees $135,000 in quarterly prizes.

The Westgate calls for 10 weeks to be played for the SuperContest to be official. Circa requires 12 weeks for the Million and eight weeks for the Survivor. Otherwise, entry fees will be refunded.

Station Casinos and William Hill also are offering NFL contests this season.

Last Man Standing

Station will not hold its annual college football Last Man Standing and Pro Football $1 Million Pick & Play contests this year. But it is holding its annual pro football Last Man Standing contest, which involves picking one NFL game against the spread each week. One loss means elimination. Entries cost $25 each. There is a limit of four and anyone who purchases four entries gets a fifth for free. All entry fees will be paid out to the winner.

Pro Pick’em

William Hill will not hold its $500-entry College Pick’em contest this year. But the book is holding its Pro Pick’em contest, which involves selecting Sunday and Monday NFL games with no point spreads. The entry fee is $25, there’s a limit of 15 per person and anyone who purchases four entries gets a fifth for free. There’s a $300,000 guaranteed prize pool, with a $10,000 weekly cash prize awarded to the entry with the most winners and a $20,000 grand prize for the season. Also, there’s a $100,000 cash bonus for winning 200 or more games out of 256.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.