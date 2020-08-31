103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Betting

Circa sees uptick in contest entries, still faces $2.6M overlay

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2020 - 4:32 pm
 

Contest sign-ups have started to pick up at Circa Sports, but the downtown Las Vegas sportsbook still is staring at a $2.6 million overlay in its two $1,000-entry NFL handicapping contests.

Eleven days before the NFL’s Sept. 10 season opener, Circa had 934 entries Monday in its Circa Sports Million II contest, which needs 3,000 entries to meet its $3 million guarantee.

The book had 413 entries in its Circa Survivor contest, which needs 1,000 entries to meet its $1 million guarantee.

The combined 1,347 entries is almost twice as many as Circa had Aug. 24 (736) after its contest weekend.

The Westgate also has seen an uptick in entries in its three NFL handicapping contests. The book has 516 contestants in its $1,500-entry SuperContest, 23 in its $5,000-entry, winner-take-all SuperContest Gold and 31 in its SuperContest Reboot, a $500-entry contest covering Weeks 9 to 17.

In the SuperContest and Million, contestants make five weekly NFL picks against the spread. In Survivor, contestants select one straight-up winner a week and are eliminated if they lose. Each team can be used only once all season in Survivor.

The Westgate calls for 10 weeks to be played for the SuperContest to be official. Circa requires 12 weeks for the Million and eight weeks for the Survivor. Otherwise, entry fees will be refunded.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Heavy traffic causes backup on I-15 at California-Nevada border
Heavy traffic causes backup on I-15 at California-Nevada border
2
Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas — VIDEO
Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas — VIDEO
3
Sisolak responds to video showing him taking in dinner, live entertainment
Sisolak responds to video showing him taking in dinner, live entertainment
4
Here’s what you need to know for when Nevada’s eviction moratorium lifts
Here’s what you need to know for when Nevada’s eviction moratorium lifts
5
CARTOON: Which cult?
CARTOON: Which cult?
Like and follow Vegas Nation
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
Vegas Golden Knights players, from left to right, Nate Schmidt, Max Pacioretty, William Karlsso ...
Knights golden for bettors in NHL postseason
By / RJ

The Golden Knights are 10-2 in the bubble and have a 7-5 over-under record. Bettors who wagered to win $100 on Vegas on the money line in every game would be up $580.

In this Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith answers ...
Best bets for UFC on ESPN+ 33 in Las Vegas
By / RJ

Handicapper Lou Finocchiaro (@GambLou) is banking on Anthony Smith to bounce back from a brutal beating against Aleksandar Rakic and likes the fight to go over 1½ rounds.