Circa sees uptick in contest entries, still faces $2.6M overlay

Contest sign-ups have started to pick up at Circa Sports, but the downtown Las Vegas sportsbook still is staring at a $2.6 million overlay in its two $1,000-entry NFL handicapping contests.

Eleven days before the NFL’s Sept. 10 season opener, Circa had 934 entries Monday in its Circa Sports Million II contest, which needs 3,000 entries to meet its $3 million guarantee.

The book had 413 entries in its Circa Survivor contest, which needs 1,000 entries to meet its $1 million guarantee.

The combined 1,347 entries is almost twice as many as Circa had Aug. 24 (736) after its contest weekend.

The Westgate also has seen an uptick in entries in its three NFL handicapping contests. The book has 516 contestants in its $1,500-entry SuperContest, 23 in its $5,000-entry, winner-take-all SuperContest Gold and 31 in its SuperContest Reboot, a $500-entry contest covering Weeks 9 to 17.

In the SuperContest and Million, contestants make five weekly NFL picks against the spread. In Survivor, contestants select one straight-up winner a week and are eliminated if they lose. Each team can be used only once all season in Survivor.

The Westgate calls for 10 weeks to be played for the SuperContest to be official. Circa requires 12 weeks for the Million and eight weeks for the Survivor. Otherwise, entry fees will be refunded.

