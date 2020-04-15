Circa Sports offers NFL MVP odds on 87 players
Circa Sports has posted odds on 87 players to win The Associated Press’ NFL MVP award. Patrick Mahomes is the 5-1 favorite, and Lamar Jackson is the 6-1 second choice.
Patrick Mahomes 5-1
Lamar Jackson 6-1
Russell Wilson 12-1
Deshaun Watson 15-1
Dak Prescott 15-1
Tom Brady 20-1
Aaron Rodgers 20-1
Drew Brees 20-1
Kyler Murray 30-1
Carson Wentz 30-1
Jimmy Garoppolo 30-1
Christian McCaffrey 35-1
Matt Ryan 40-1
Josh Allen 40-1
Ben Roethlisberger 40-1
Baker Mayfield 40-1
Philip Rivers 40-1
Kirk Cousins 40-1
Ryan Tannehill 50-1
Joe Burrow 55-1
Tua Tagovailoa 60-1
Matthew Stafford 60-1
Nick Foles 60-1
Drew Lock 60-1
Alvin Kamara 60-1
Jared Goff 60-1
Derek Carr 60-1
Dalvin Cook 75-1
Cam Newton 75-1
Jarrett Stidham 75-1
Ezekiel Elliott 75-1
Saquon Barkley 75-1
Jameis Winston 100-1
Michael Thomas 100-1
David Johnson 100-1
Derrick Henry 100-1
Sam Darnold 100-1
Tyrod Taylor 100-1
Daniel Jones 100-1
Teddy Bridgewater 100-1
Josh Jacobs 150-1
Kenyan Drake 150-1
David Montgomery 150-1
Aaron Jones 150-1
Miles Sanders 150-1
Austin Ekeler 150-1
Damien Williams 150-1
Nick Chubb 150-1
Devin Singletary 150-1
Joe Mixon 150-1
Justin Herbert 200-1
Todd Gurley 200-1
DeAndre Hopkins 200-1
Chris Carson 200-1
George Kittle 200-1
Julio Jones 200-1
Davante Adams 200-1
Amari Cooper 200-1
A.J. Green 200-1
Odell Beckham Jr. 200-1
Mark Ingram 200-1
Ryan Fitzpatrick 200-1
Marlon Mack 200-1
Gardner Minshew 200-1
Dwayne Haskins 200-1
Taysom Hill 225-1
Tyreek Hill 250-1
A.J. Brown 250-1
Mike Evans 250-1
Chris Godwin 250-1
Deebo Samuel 300-1
Adam Thielen 300-1
Leonard Fournette 300-1
LeVeon Bell 300-1
Sony Michel 300-1
Mark Andrews 300-1
JuJu Smith-Schuster 300-1
Travis Kelce 300-1
Tyler Lockett 500-1
D.K. Metcalf 500-1
Julian Edelman 500-1
T.Y. Hilton 500-1
Keenan Allen 500-1
Courtland Sutton 500-1
Zach Ertz 500-1
Allen Robinson 500-1
Kenny Golladay 500-1