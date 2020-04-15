77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Circa Sports offers NFL MVP odds on 87 players

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2020 - 1:46 pm
 

Circa Sports has posted odds on 87 players to win The Associated Press’ NFL MVP award. Here are the odds offered at the sportsbook:

Patrick Mahomes 5-1

Lamar Jackson 6-1

Russell Wilson 12-1

Deshaun Watson 15-1

Dak Prescott 15-1

Tom Brady 20-1

Aaron Rodgers 20-1

Drew Brees 20-1

Kyler Murray 30-1

Carson Wentz 30-1

Jimmy Garoppolo 30-1

Christian McCaffrey 35-1

Matt Ryan 40-1

Josh Allen 40-1

Ben Roethlisberger 40-1

Baker Mayfield 40-1

Philip Rivers 40-1

Kirk Cousins 40-1

Ryan Tannehill 50-1

Joe Burrow 55-1

Tua Tagovailoa 60-1

Matthew Stafford 60-1

Nick Foles 60-1

Drew Lock 60-1

Alvin Kamara 60-1

Jared Goff 60-1

Derek Carr 60-1

Dalvin Cook 75-1

Cam Newton 75-1

Jarrett Stidham 75-1

Ezekiel Elliott 75-1

Saquon Barkley 75-1

Jameis Winston 100-1

Michael Thomas 100-1

David Johnson 100-1

Derrick Henry 100-1

Sam Darnold 100-1

Tyrod Taylor 100-1

Daniel Jones 100-1

Teddy Bridgewater 100-1

Josh Jacobs 150-1

Kenyan Drake 150-1

David Montgomery 150-1

Aaron Jones 150-1

Miles Sanders 150-1

Austin Ekeler 150-1

Damien Williams 150-1

Nick Chubb 150-1

Devin Singletary 150-1

Joe Mixon 150-1

Justin Herbert 200-1

Todd Gurley 200-1

DeAndre Hopkins 200-1

Chris Carson 200-1

George Kittle 200-1

Julio Jones 200-1

Davante Adams 200-1

Amari Cooper 200-1

A.J. Green 200-1

Odell Beckham Jr. 200-1

Mark Ingram 200-1

Ryan Fitzpatrick 200-1

Marlon Mack 200-1

Gardner Minshew 200-1

Dwayne Haskins 200-1

Taysom Hill 225-1

Tyreek Hill 250-1

A.J. Brown 250-1

Mike Evans 250-1

Chris Godwin 250-1

Deebo Samuel 300-1

Adam Thielen 300-1

Leonard Fournette 300-1

LeVeon Bell 300-1

Sony Michel 300-1

Mark Andrews 300-1

JuJu Smith-Schuster 300-1

Travis Kelce 300-1

Tyler Lockett 500-1

D.K. Metcalf 500-1

Julian Edelman 500-1

T.Y. Hilton 500-1

Keenan Allen 500-1

Courtland Sutton 500-1

Zach Ertz 500-1

Allen Robinson 500-1

Kenny Golladay 500-1

MOST READ
1
Mayor Goodman calls business shutdown ‘total insanity’
Mayor Goodman calls business shutdown ‘total insanity’
2
Clark County maps provide ZIP code, city data for COVID-19
Clark County maps provide ZIP code, city data for COVID-19
3
Nevada regulators halt rapid testing for COVID-19, antibodies
Nevada regulators halt rapid testing for COVID-19, antibodies
4
65 new cases of COVID-19, 5 more deaths reported in Clark County
65 new cases of COVID-19, 5 more deaths reported in Clark County
5
SBA promised $10K. Now it’s $1K per employee, $10K max
SBA promised $10K. Now it’s $1K per employee, $10K max
Like and follow Vegas Nation
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
Phil Galfond, left, with the San Francisco Rush, reacts while playing video poker against Tim A ...
Stunning comeback captivates poker world
By / RJ

Three-time World Series of Poker bracelet winner Phil Galfond erased a huge deficit over the past few weeks to win a heads-up challenge match. Three-time World Series of Poker bracelet winner Phil Galfond erased a huge deficit over the past few weeks to win a heads-up challenge match.