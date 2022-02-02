Circa Sports posts odds on 2023 Super Bowl — FULL LIST

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are the +750 co-favorites at Circa Sports to win the 2023 Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. The Raiders are 60-1.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass on the run as he is chased by Buffalo Bills defenders during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after scoring on an 8-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, right, before an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs from Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen (49) during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs from Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambles away from pressure before throwing for a two-point conversion during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Super Bowl LVI is still more than a week away, but Circa Sports already has odds up on the 2023 Super Bowl.

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are the +750 co-favorites to win Super Bowl LVII, scheduled to take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The AFC powers are followed by the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers at 12-1 each.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 15-1 to win it all next season, the Cincinnati Bengals are 17-1, the Indianapolis Colts 18-1 and every other team is 22-1 or higher.

The Raiders are one of the nine longest shots in the NFL at 60-1. The Houston Texans have the longest odds at 200-1.

Here is the full list of odds:

Bills +750

Chiefs +750

Rams 12-1

49ers 12-1

Cowboys 12-1

Packers 12-1

Buccaneers 15-1

Bengals 17-1

Colts 18-1

Saints 20-1

Broncos 22-1

Cardinals 22-1

Ravens 22-1

Chargers 22-1

Patriots 25-1

Dolphins 25-1

Browns 25-1

Titans 25-1

Panthers 30-1

Eagles 30-1

Seahawks 30-1

Vikings 35-1

Washington 35-1

Steelers 60-1

Raiders 60-1

Falcons 60-1

Bears 75-1

Giants 100-1

Jaguars 100-1

Lions 100-1

Jets 150-1

Texans 200-1

