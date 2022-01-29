Circa Sports, SuperBook at odds over Tom Brady’s impact on Bucs

Two of Las Vegas’ most respected sportsbooks have vastly different views on Tom Brady’s impact on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ odds to win the 2023 Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts as he leaves the field after the team lost to the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File)

In the wake of the ESPN report Saturday that Brady is retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl titles, Circa Sports moved the Buccaneers’ odds from +850 to 12-1 to win it all next season.

The Westgate SuperBook won’t post its 2023 Super Bowl odds until Wednesday. But vice president of risk Ed Salmons said the sportsbook plans to make the Buccaneers 100-1 long shots without Brady.

With Brady, Salmons said the SuperBook would have made the Bucs 8-1 to win the Super Bowl next season.

Circa oddsmaker Chris Bennett said he didn’t want to go too high on Tampa Bay.

“I think there’s a chance the Bucs will try to bring in an established starting quarterback,” he said. “Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson being the best available.”

Circa lowered the Super Bowl odds of the other teams in the NFC South, with the New Orleans Saints dropping from 25-1 to 22-1, Carolina Panthers from 35-1 to 30-1 and Atlanta Falcons from 75-1 to 60-1.

