Clemson bettors don’t cash after kicker’s late miss; typo pays 200-1

Clemson missed a late 29-yard try, and the underdog Tigers were unable to cover against Florida State. Also, the South Point had to pay out a prop at 200-1 after a typo.

Clemson place kicker Jonathan Weitz (41) reacts after missing a field goal late in the fourth quarter during an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

College football is back. The Review-Journal’s David Schoen will track the biggest betting storylines every Saturday of the college football season.

College kickers, man.

Clemson bettors were the latest to feel the pain in a 31-24 overtime loss against No. 4 Florida State on Saturday.

Tigers kicker Jonathan Weitz missed a 29-yard try that would have given the Tigers, +110 underdogs at South Point, the lead with 1:45 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Weitz is a graduate student who quit the team during the preseason after serving as the backup kicker for four seasons, but returned when Clemson had issues in the kicking game during its first three games.

“Dabo (Swinney) said yesterday this is either going to be a great story, or terrible,” play-by-play announcer Sean McDonough said about the Clemson coach during the broadcast.

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Keon Coleman in overtime to take the lead, and the Tigers were unable to convert on fourth-and-2 when quarterback Cade Klubnik threw incomplete.

Seminoles linebacker Kalen DeLoach forced a fumble and returned it 56 yards for the tying touchdown with 31 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Clemson had not lost to Florida State straight-up since 2014.

Lackluster Wolverines

No. 2 Michigan continues to underwhelm at the betting window.

The Wolverines pulled away in the second half for a 31-7 victory over Rutgers, but pushed as 24-point favorites after opening as 26-point chalk. Michigan has not covered the spread in any of its four games and needed an interception return for a score in the third quarter to get the push against the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers drove to the Michigan 19-yard line in 10 plays but turned over the ball on downs with 6:57 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Wolverines chewed up the remainder of the clock, reaching the Rutgers 22-yard line as time expired.

Saturday marked the first time the Wolverines have at least scored more than the spread.

They beat East Carolina 30-3 in the opener as 36-point favorites in the opener, followed by a 35-7 win over UNLV when favored by 38 to 39 points. Last week, Michigan topped Bowling Green 31-6 as anywhere from 40- to 40½-point favorite.

Costly typo

There was a mistake on the South Point college football prop sheet involving the team to score the first touchdown in the 9 a.m. Pacific games.

Rutgers was incorrectly listed at 200-1 instead of 20-1, according to sportsbook director Chris Andrews on X, formerly Twitter.

Rutgers cashes at 200/1. By the way, I screwed up. It was supposed to be 20/1. Oh well. Someone had it and they’ll get paid at 200/1. — Chris Andrews (@andrewssports) September 23, 2023

The Scarlet Knights cashed when quarterback Gavin Wimsatt connected with receiver Christian Dremel for a 69-yard touchdown on the third play from scrimmage.

Andrews joked on X that he was the copy editor who didn’t catch the error. One bettor noticed the error and wagered on Rutgers, he said. They were paid at 200-1.

