Clemson QB strongly favored to be first 2021 draft pick

Tigers star Trevor Lawrence is the prohibitive favorite to be the first selection in the 2021 NFL draft in odds posted by the Westgate.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence celebrates after scoring during the first half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against LSU Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been considered the likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft for two years.

Now you can bet on it.

The Westgate makes Lawrence the -300 favorite to be the first selection in 2021. Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell is the second choice at 6-1, followed by Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields at 8-1 and North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance at 18-1.

Every other player is 40-1 or higher.

Lawrence, an incoming junior, has lost only one game in two seasons, against LSU in last season’s national championship game. He has thrown for 6,945 yards with 66 touchdowns and 12 interceptions and has rushed for 740 yards and another 10 scores.

