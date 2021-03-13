COLLEGE BASKETBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Beware the ‘bid thief’

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of the conference tournament action — live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Oregon State's Gianni Hunt drives into Oregon's Will Richardson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Pac-12 men's tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Fifteen teams will punch their tickets to the NCAA Tournament today, and at least two of them could knock other teams off the bubble as a so-called “bid thief.”

One of them will play in Las Vegas, as Oregon State takes on Colorado in the Pac-12 final at T-Mobile Arena. The Beavers will not be in the NCAA field unless they win the conference tournament. If they do, then that will take away an at-large bid that a bubble team was counting on. Fans of those schools will be big Colorado fans.

Another potential “bid thief” plays for the Big East title. No. 8 seed Georgetown has made it to the final, but the Hoyas must beat No. 2 seed Creighton to advance to the NCAA Tournament.

Finals will also be held in the three other tournaments being played in Las Vegas — the Mountain West at the Thomas & Mack Center, the Big West at Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay, and the Western Athletic Conference at Orleans Arena.

In all, 21 games involving 18 conferences will be played Saturday.

We’ll be following the action from all the conference tournament games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

10:58 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Michigan -3, total 74

Alabama -4, total 77½

Morgan State -½, total 76½

10:56 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan 27, Ohio State 26. First-half winners: Ohio State +2½, under 67.

10:55 a.m.: HALFTIME: Norfolk State 37, Morgan State 30. First-half winners: Norfolk State -1, under 67½.

10:53 a.m.: HALFTIME: Tennessee 40, Alabama 31. First-half winners: Tennessee +2, over 67, Tennessee +130 ML.

9:57 a.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Michigan (-5, 142½, -230) vs. Ohio State (+195), 10 a.m.

— Norfolk State (-2½, 143½, -145) vs. Morgan State (+125), 10 a.m.

— Alabama (-4, 142, -180) vs. Tennessee (+160), 10 a.m.

9:50 a.m.: FINAL: Hartford 64, UMass Lowell 50. The No. 4 seed Hawks claim the first NCAA Tournament berth in program history, rolling to the cover as 2-point favorites, -140 ML against the No. 6 River Hawks in the America East final on Hartford’s home court. The game stays under 137.

9:40 a.m.: Thankfully, there have been no reported positive coronavirus tests this morning. All of the games are still on.

One game is in progress. Hartford has a 57-44 lead on UMass Lowell with 3:19 left in the America East final. Hartford is a 2-point favorite, playing at its home site.

9:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule, listed by conference:

ACC FINAL (at Greensboro, North Carolina)

— Florida State (-4½, 146, -190) vs. Georgia Tech (+170), 5:30 p.m.

AMERICA EAST FINAL (at home site)

— UMass Lowell (+120) at Hartford (-2, 137, -140), 8 a.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC SEMIFINALS (at Fort Worth, Texas)

— Wichita State (-4, 143, -185) vs. Cincinnati (+165), noon

— Houston (-7½, 133½, -330) vs. Memphis (+270), 2:30 p.m.

BIG 12 FINAL (at Kansas City, Missouri)

— Texas (-2½, 144, -150) vs. Oklahoma State (+130), 3 p.m.

BIG EAST FINAL (at New York)

— Creighton (-8½, 143, -400) vs. Georgetown (+330), 3:30 p.m.

BIG SKY FINAL (at Boise, Idaho)

— Eastern Washington (-7½, 148½, -335) vs. Montana State (+275), 5 p.m.

BIG TEN SEMIFINALS (at Indianapolis)

— Michigan (-5, 142½, -230) vs. Ohio State (+195), 10 a.m.

— Illinois (-3½, 154, -160) vs. Iowa (+140), 12:30 p.m.

BIG WEST FINAL (at Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay)

— UC Santa Barbara (-2½, 126½, -145) vs. UC Irvine (+125), 8:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA FINAL (at Frisco, Texas)

— Western Kentucky (-1½, 125, -125) vs. North Texas (+105), 6 p.m.

MAAC FINAL (at Atlantic City)

— Fairfield (+330) vs. Iona (-8½, 130½, -400), 1 p.m.

MAC FINAL (at Cleveland)

— Buffalo (-2½, 155½, -140) vs. Ohio (+120), 4:30 p.m.

MEAC FINAL (at Norfolk, Virginia)

— Norfolk State (-2½, 143½, -145) vs. Morgan State (+125), 10 a.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST FINAL (at Thomas & Mack Center)

— San Diego State (-2, 128, -130) vs. Utah State (+110), 3 p.m.

PAC-12 FINAL (at T-Mobile Arena)

— Colorado (-8½, 132, -400) vs. Oregon State (+330), 7:30 p.m.

SEC SEMIFINALS (at Nashville, Tennessee)

— Alabama (-4, 142, -180) vs. Tennessee (+160), 10 a.m.

— Arkansas (-4, 162½, -180) vs. LSU (+160), 12:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND FINAL (at Katy, Texas)

— Nicholls State (+220) vs. Abilene Christian (-7, 145, -260), 6:30 p.m.

SWAC FINAL (at Birmingham, Alabama)

— Prairie View A&M (-2½, 142½, -145) vs. Texas Southern (+125), 3 p.m.

WAC FINAL (at Orleans Arena)

— Grand Canyon (+110) vs. New Mexico State (-2, 125½, -130), 7 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.