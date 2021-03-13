COLLEGE BASKETBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Bid thieves and lots of unders

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of the conference tournament action — live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Fifteen teams will punch their tickets to the NCAA Tournament today, and at least two of them could knock other teams off the bubble as a so-called “bid thief.”

One of them will play in Las Vegas, as Oregon State takes on Colorado in the Pac-12 final at T-Mobile Arena. The Beavers will not be in the NCAA field unless they win the conference tournament. If they do, then that will take away an at-large bid that a bubble team was counting on. Fans of those schools will be big Colorado fans.

Another potential “bid thief” plays for the Big East title. No. 8 seed Georgetown has made it to the final, but the Hoyas must beat No. 2 seed Creighton to advance to the NCAA Tournament.

Finals will also be held in the three other tournaments being played in Las Vegas — the Mountain West at the Thomas & Mack Center, the Big West at Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay, and the Western Athletic Conference at Orleans Arena.

In all, 21 games involving 18 conferences will be played Saturday.

We’ll be following the action from all the conference tournament games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

10:40 p.m.: That’s it for today. Favorites went 10-11 against the spread. Ten of the underdogs won outright, led by “bid thieves” Georgetown and Oregon State, who won their conference tournaments to secure NCAA Tournament berths they were not in line to earn, knocking teams off the bubble in the process. Georgetown (+330) beat Creighton in the Big East final, and Oregon State (+325) held off Colorado in the Pac-12 final at T-Mobile Arena. Totals went a whopping 15-6 to the under.

Betting results for every game today — full game, first half and second half — are listed at the bottom of this story.

Thanks for reading. We’ll be back Sunday for the last conference tournament finals, followed by the reveal of the NCAA Tournament bracket and the opening betting lines.

10:32 p.m.: FINAL: UC Santa Barbara 79, UC Irvine 63. The No. 1 seed Gauchos secure an automatic NCAA Tournament bid, covering as 2½-point favorites, -145 ML against the No. 2 Anteaters in the Big West final at Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay. The game goes over 126½. UCSB was +100 to win the tournament before it started. The Big West is a one-bid league.

10:02 p.m.: There’s still one game yet to finish tonight, and it’s in Las Vegas. UC Santa Barbara leads UC Irvine 49-43 with 11:09 left in the second half of the Big West final at Mandalay Bay. UCSB is -520 on the live line (Irvine +370), spread -5½, total 132½.

9:41 p.m.: FINAL: Oregon State 70, Colorado 68. The No. 5 seed Beavers secure an automatic NCAA Tournament bid, winning as 8½-point underdogs, +325 ML over the No. 3 Buffaloes in the Pac-12 final at T-Mobile Arena. The game goes over 131½. Oregon State was 35-1 to win the tournament before it started. The Beavers deal a blow to teams on the bubble by becoming a “bid thief” — a team that would not have made the NCAA field without winning its conference tournament.

9:31 p.m.: Second-half line: UCSB -1, total 68.

9:29 p.m.: HALFTIME: UC Santa Barbara 31, UC Irvine 30. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 1, over 59.

9:19 p.m.: Oregon State is staying a step ahead. The Beavers lead Colorado 64-57 with 3:40 to play and are -1,200 on the live line (Colorado +710).

8:59 p.m.: Oregon State remains in position to steal an NCAA Tournament bid. The Beavers lead Colorado 49-41 with 10:57 left in the second half. Oregon State is -340 on the live line (Colorado +250), spread -4½, total 130½.

8:56 p.m.: FINAL: Grand Canyon 74, New Mexico State 56. The No. 1 seed Antelopes secure an automatic NCAA Tournament bid, cruising to victory as 1½-point underdogs, +105 ML against the No. 3 Aggies in the Western Athletic Conference final at Orleans Arena. The game goes over 126 in the final minute. Grand Canyon was +120 to win the tournament before it started. The WAC is a one-bid league.

8:34 p.m.: FINAL: Abilene Christian 79, Nicholls State 45. The No. 2 seed Wildcats romp to an automatic NCAA Tournament bid, covering as 7-point favorites, -290 ML against the No. 1 Colonels in the Southland final in Katy, Texas. The game stays under 145. Abilene Christian was -135 to win the tournament before it started. The Southland is a one-bid league.

8:27 p.m.: The last game of the night is about to tip off:

— UC Santa Barbara (-2½, 126½, -145) vs. UC Irvine (+125), 8:30 p.m.

8:26 p.m.: Second-half line: Colorado -6½, total 70.

8:24 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oregon State 33, Colorado 28. First-half winners: Oregon State +4½, under 62 (barely), Oregon State +210 ML. The Beavers are making a push to be a bid thief out of the Pac-12.

8:22 p.m.: North Texas took bettors on a wild ride. The Mean Green started the game on a 17-0 run, led by 11 at halftime, lost the lead in the second half, fell behind by seven with under four minutes to play, then forced OT and won.

8:21 p.m.: FINAL: North Texas 61, Western Kentucky 57 (OT). The West Division No. 3 seed Mean Green grab an automatic NCAA Tournament bid, winning in overtime as 2-point underdogs, +115 ML against the East No. 1 Hilltoppers in the Conference USA final in Frisco, Texas. The game stays under 124½. North Texas was +325 to win the tournament before it started. C-USA is a one-bid league.

8:05 p.m.: North Texas and Western Kentucky are going to overtime tied at 48.

7:51 p.m.: Second-half line: New Mexico State -4½, total 68½.

7:50 p.m.: HALFTIME: Grand Canyon 41, New Mexico State 26. First-half winners: Grand Canyon +½, over 58½, Grand Canyon +100 ML.

7:49 p.m.: Quite a turnaround for North Texas. The Mean Green led 17-0 but now trail 45-41 with 3:36 left in the second half, having scored only seven points after the break.

7:48 p.m.: FINAL: Georgia Tech 80, Florida State 75. The No. 4 seed Yellow Jackets secure an automatic NCAA Tournament bid, winning outright as 4½-point underdogs, +170 ML against the No. 2 Seminoles in the ACC final in Greensboro, North Carolina. The game goes over 145½ with a flurry of points in the final minute. Georgia Tech was 5-1 to win the tournament before it started. The Yellow Jackets were already projected as in the NCAA field, as is Florida State.

7:31 p.m.: Second-half line: Abilene Christian -3, total 76½.

7:28 p.m.: HALFTIME: Abilene Christian 36, Nicholls State 31. First-half winners: Abilene -3½, under 68½.

7:26 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Colorado (-8½, 131½, -390) vs. Oregon State (+325), 7:30 p.m.

7:10 p.m.: FINAL: Eastern Washington 65, Montana State 55. The No. 2 seed Eagles claim an automatic NCAA Tournament bid, covering as 7½-point favorites, -335 ML against the No. 5 Bobcats in the Big Sky final in Boise, Idaho. The game stays under 148½. Eastern Washington was +190 to win the tournament before it started. The Big Sky is a one-bid league.

6:59 p.m.: Florida State remains locked in a tight battle with Georgia Tech in the ACC title game. The Seminoles lead 44-41 with 11:48 left in the second half and are -355 on the live line (Georgia Tech +270), spread -5½, total 132½.

6:55 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Grand Canyon (+105) vs. New Mexico State (-1½, 126, -125), 7 p.m.

6:54 p.m.: Second-half line: Western Kentucky -4½, total 67.

6:51 p.m.: HALFTIME: North Texas 34, Western Kentucky 23. First-half winners: North Texas +1, under 57½ (barely), North Texas +115 ML.

6:38 p.m.: FINAL: Ohio 84, Buffalo 69. The No. 5 seed Bobcats claim an automatic NCAA Tournament bid, winning outright as 2½-point underdogs, +130 ML against the No. 2 Bulls in the MAC final in Cleveland. The game stays under 155½. Ohio was 7-1 to win the tournament before it started. The MAC will be a one-bid league for the NCAA Tournament.

6:27 p.m.: North Texas had a 17-0 run to start the Conference USA title game against Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers have clawed back within 19-10 with 11:26 left in the first half. North Texas is -260 on the live line (Western Kentucky +205), spread -6½, total 132½.

6:26 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Nicholls State (+245) vs. Abilene Christian (-7, 145, -290), 6:30 p.m.

6:24 p.m.: Second-half line: Florida State -3½, total 77.

6:21 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia Tech 31, Florida State 30. First-half winners: Georgia Tech +2½, under 68, Georgia Tech +145 ML.

5:59 p.m.: Second-half line: Eastern Washington -1½, total 77.

5:57 p.m.: HALFTIME: Eastern Washington 38, Montana State 24. First-half winners: Eastern Washington -4, under 70½.

5:56 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Western Kentucky (-2, 124½, -135) vs. North Texas (+115), 6 p.m.

5:33 p.m.: FINAL: Georgetown 73, Creighton 48. The No. 8 Hoyas become a “bid thief,” winning outright easily as 8½-point underdogs, +330 ML against the No. 2 Bluejays in the Big East final in New York. The game stays under 143. Georgetown was a whopping 80-1 to win the tournament before it started. The Hoyas and coach Patrick Ewing earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, taking away a spot for an at-large team. Creighton is still a lock for the NCAA field.

5:27 p.m.: FINAL: Houston 76, Memphis 74. The No. 3 seed Tigers cover as 7-point underdogs, but the No. 2 Cougars hold on to win outright at -310 ML in an American Athletic semifinal in Fort Worth, Texas. The game goes over 134. Houston will face No. 5 Cincinnati in the final Sunday.

5:26 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Florida State (-4½, 145½, -190) vs. Georgia Tech (+170), 5:30 p.m.

5:25 p.m.: Second-half line: Buffalo -5, total 79.

5:24 p.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio 41, Buffalo 21. First-half winners: Ohio +1½, under 74, Ohio +120 ML.

5:23 p.m.: FINAL: Texas 91, Oklahoma State 86. The No. 3 seed Longhorns claim an automatic NCAA bid, covering as 3-point favorites, -145 ML against the No. 5 Cowboys in the Big 12 final at Kansas City, Missouri. The game goes over 145. Texas was 7-1 to win the tournament before it started. Both teams were already locks for the NCAA Tournament field.

5:05 p.m.: FINAL: Texas Southern 80, Prairie View A&M 61. The No. 3 seed Tigers clinch an NCAA Tournament bid, winning outright as 2½-point underdogs, +125 ML over the No. 1 Panthers in the SWAC final in Birmingham, Alabama. The game stays under 142½. Texas Southern was +225 to win the tournament before it started.

5:03 p.m.: FINAL: San Diego State 68, Utah State 57. The No. 1 seed Aztecs clinch an NCAA Tournament bid, covering as 2-point favorites, -135 ML against the No. 2 Aggies in the Mountain West final at the Thomas & Mack Center. The game stays under 128. San Diego State was +100 to win the tournament before it started. Utah State is also likely headed to the NCAA Tournament as an at-large selection.

4:59 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Eastern Washington (-7½, 148½, -335) vs. Montana State (+275), 5 p.m.

4:51 p.m.: Memphis is fighting for its own NCAA life. The Tigers trailed by 12 at halftime, but they have cut Houston’s lead to 58-57 with 6:51 left in the second half. Houston is -220 on the live line (Memphis +180), spread -2½, total 144½. Memphis is on the NCAA Tournament bubble and could greatly improve its chances with an upset of the No. 7-ranked Cougars.

4:42 p.m.: San Diego State is holding off Utah State, leading 50-42 with 8:00 left in the second half. The Aztecs are -800 on the live line (Utah State +525), spread -6½, total 124½.

4:40 p.m.: Oklahoma State is getting back into the game. The Cowboys have cut Texas’ lead from 10 to four at 54-50 with 11:28 left in the second half. Texas is -320 on the live line (Oklahoma State +250), spread -4½, total 151½.

4:29 p.m.: Second-half line: Creighton -8½, total 74½.

4:27 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgetown 36, Creighton 18. First-half winners: Georgetown +4½, under 67½, Georgetown +210 ML. The Hoyas and coach Patrick Ewing are well on their win to winning the Big East as 80-1 long shots and claiming a bid for the NCAA Tournament.

4:26 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Buffalo (-2½, 155½, -150) vs. Ohio (+130), 4:30 p.m.

4:06 p.m.: Georgetown is battling for an NCAA Tournament bid. The Hoyas lead Creighton 18-16 with 7:23 left in the first half. Creighton is still -260 on the live line (Georgetown +205), spread -4½, total 132½.

4:01 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Oklahoma State -1½, total 78½

Houston -1, total 71

3:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas 43, Oklahoma State 33. First-half winners: Texas -1½, over 68.

3:56 p.m.: HALFTIME: Houston 41, Memphis 29. First-half winners: Houston -4, over 63.

3:54 p.m.: Second-half lines:

San Diego State -½, total 67½

Prairie View -4, total 76½

3:52 p.m.: HALFTIME: San Diego State 28, Utah State 24. First-half winners: San Diego State -1, under 60.

3:50 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas Southern 36, Prairie View A&M 28. First-half winners: Texas Southern +1½, under 67, Texas Southern +115 ML.

3:39 p.m.: Texas has the early lead in a back-and-forth battle with Oklahoma State in the Big 12 final. The Longhorns lead 26-21 with 7:38 left in the first half and are -300 on the live line (Cowboys +240), spread -6½, total 152½.

3:26 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Creighton (-8½, 143, -400) vs. Georgetown (+330), 3:30 p.m.

3:03 p.m.: Iona will be the fifth team coach Rick Pitino has led to the NCAA Tournament. He led Kentucky and Louisville to NCAA titles, though the Louisville title was later vacated.

3:02 p.m.: FINAL: Iona 60, Fairfield 51. The No. 9 seed Gaels claim an NCAA Tournament bid, holding on to cover as 8-point favorites, -360 ML against the No. 7 Stags in the MAAC final in Atlantic City. The game stays under 130. Iona was 5-1 to win the tournament before it started.

— Fairfield (+300) vs. Iona (-8, 130, -360), 1 p.m.

2:57 p.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Texas (-3, 145, -155) vs. Oklahoma State (+135), 3 p.m.

— San Diego State (-2, 128, -135) vs. Utah State (+115), 3 p.m.

— Prairie View A&M (-2½, 142½, -145) vs. Texas Southern (+125), 3 p.m.

2:48 p.m.: Dramatic moment for total bettors at the end of Illinois-Iowa. Iowa hit a 3 at the buzzer that appeared to push the total over 154 at 82-74, but a video review showed it came after the buzzer. The final is 82-71, under 154.

2:47 p.m.: FINAL: Illinois 82, Iowa 71. The No. 2 Illini cover as 3-point favorites, -155 ML against the No. 3 Hawkeyes in a Big Ten semifinal in Indianapolis. The game stays under 154 after a video review shows an Iowa 3 came after the buzzer. Illinois will face No. 5 Ohio State in the final Sunday.

— Illinois (-3, 154, -155) vs. Iowa (+135), 12:45 p.m.

2:42 p.m.: FINAL: LSU 78, Arkansas 71. The No. 3 seed Tigers win outright over the No. 2 Razorbacks as 4-point underdogs, +160 ML in an SEC semifinal in Nashville, Tennessee. The game stays under 163. LSU will face No. 1 Alabama in the final Sunday.

2:41 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Houston (-7, 134, -310) vs. Memphis (+260), 2:45 p.m.

2:14 p.m.: FINAL: Cincinnati 60, Wichita State 59. The No. 5 Bearcats win outright over the No. 1 Shockers as 4-point underdogs, +165 ML in an American Athletic semifinal in Fort Worth, Texas. The game stays under 142. Cincinnati will have a chance to steal an NCAA Tournament bid in the final Sunday against the winner of No. 2 Houston and No. 3 Memphis. Wichita State is on the bubble for an at-large bid.

1:46 p.m.: Second-half line: Iona -1½, total 67.

1:44 p.m.: HALFTIME: Iona 30, Fairfield 18. First-half winners: Iona -4½, under 60.

1:41 p.m.: Wichita State is hanging on in an American Athletic semifinal. The Shockers lead Cincinnati 53-51 with 6:51 left in the second half. Wichita State is -220 on the live line (Cincinnati +176), spread -2½, total 132½.

1:37 p.m.: Second-half line: Iowa -½, total 82½.

1:35 p.m.: HALFTIME: Illinois 45, Iowa 37. First-half winners: Illinois -1½, over 73.

1:28 p.m.: Second-half line: Arkansas -4, total 86.

1:26 p.m.: HALFTIME: LSU 40, Arkansas 37. First-half winners: LSU +1½, under 77½ (barely), LSU +130 ML.

1:14 p.m.: Illinois has the early edge against Iowa. The Illini lead 31-26 with 7:34 left in the first half. Illinois is -260 on the live line (Iowa +205), spread -5½, total 168½.

12:56 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Fairfield (+300) vs. Iona (-8, 130, -360), 1 p.m.

12:53 p.m.: Second-half line: Wichita State -4, total 75½.

12:51 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cincinnati 35, Wichita State 32. First-half winners: Cincinnati +2, over 66½, Cincinati +135 ML. Wichita State hit a one-legged 3-pointer at the buzzer to push the first-half total over.

12:42 p.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Illinois (-3, 154, -155) vs. Iowa (+135), 12:45 p.m.

— Arkansas (-4, 163, -180) vs. LSU (+160), 12:45 p.m.

12:31 p.m.: There’s only one game going on right now. Cincinnati leads Wichita State 22-20 with 7:55 left in the first half of their American Athletic semifinal. Wichita State is -160 on the live line (Cincinnati +130), spread -2½, total 145½.

12:19 p.m.: FINAL: Alabama 73, Tennessee 68. The No. 1 seed Crimson Tide rattle in two free throws with four seconds left to cover as 4-point favorites, -180 ML against the No. 4 Volunteers in an SEC semifinal in Nashville, Tennessee. The game stays barely under 142. Alabama will face the winner of No. 2 Arkansas and No. 3 LSU in the final Sunday. Alabama trailed by nine at halftime and by double digits in the second half. Tennessee missed a 3 at the buzzer to cover (and push the game over).

12:16 p.m.: FINAL: Ohio State 68, Michigan 67. The No. 5 seed Buckeyes build a double-digit lead, then hang on to win outright as 5-point underdogs, +195 ML against the No. 1 Wolverines in a Big Ten semifinal in Indianapolis. The game stays under 142½. Ohio State will face the winner of No. 2 Illinois and No. 3 Iowa in the final Sunday. Michigan missed a shot at the buzzer to win the game after trailing by 11 with 7:18 to play.

12:15 p.m.: FINAL: Norfolk State 71, Morgan State 63. The North No. 2 seed Spartans win the MEAC title and an automatic NCAA Tournament bid, covering as 2½-point favorites, -145 ML against the North No. 3 Bears in Norfolk, Virginia. The game stays under 143½. Norfolk State was +190 to win the tournament before it started.

12:01 p.m.: Alabama has come all the way back to take a 64-61 lead on Tennessee with 3:24 to play. After trailing by double digits, the Crimson Tide have a chance to cover -4.

11:56 a.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Wichita State (-4, 142, -185) vs. Cincinnati (+165), noon

11:47 a.m.: Ohio State is putting some distance on Michigan. The Buckeyes lead 56-45 with 7:18 left in the second half and are -1,400 on the live line (Michigan +800), spread -8½, total 133½.

11:32 a.m.: Michigan and Ohio State are battling in the Big Ten semifinals. The Wolverines lead 43-42 with 11:34 left in the second half and are -160 on the live line (Ohio State +130), spread -2½, total 132½.

11:19 a.m.: Tennessee continues to hold Alabama at bay. The Volunteers lead 48-39 with 15:49 left in the second half and are -300 on the live line (Alabama +240), spread -5½.

10:58 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Michigan -3, total 74

Alabama -4, total 77½

Morgan State -½, total 76½

10:56 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan 27, Ohio State 26. First-half winners: Ohio State +2½, under 67.

10:55 a.m.: HALFTIME: Norfolk State 37, Morgan State 30. First-half winners: Norfolk State -1, under 67½.

10:53 a.m.: HALFTIME: Tennessee 40, Alabama 31. First-half winners: Tennessee +2, over 67, Tennessee +130 ML.

9:57 a.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Michigan (-5, 142½, -230) vs. Ohio State (+195), 10 a.m.

— Norfolk State (-2½, 143½, -145) vs. Morgan State (+125), 10 a.m.

— Alabama (-4, 142, -180) vs. Tennessee (+160), 10 a.m.

9:50 a.m.: FINAL: Hartford 64, UMass Lowell 50. The No. 4 seed Hawks claim the first NCAA Tournament berth in program history, rolling to the cover as 2-point favorites, -140 ML against the No. 6 River Hawks in the America East final on Hartford’s home court. The game stays under 137.

9:40 a.m.: Thankfully, there have been no reported positive coronavirus tests this morning. All of the games are still on.

One game is in progress. Hartford has a 57-44 lead on UMass Lowell with 3:19 left in the America East final. Hartford is a 2-point favorite, playing at its home site.

9:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule, listed by conference:

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.