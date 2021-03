COLLEGE BASKETBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Cal caps day of upsets

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of the conference tournament action — live line movement, halftime bets and more.

College basketball’s signature month has arrived, and Las Vegas is in the middle of it.

Conference tournaments are being played across the country, including four in Las Vegas. The winners receive automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament, whose field will be released Sunday.

Wednesday brings the start of the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center and the Pac-12 tournament at T-Mobile Arena. The Big West tournament started Tuesday (and is off today) at Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay. The Western Athletic Conference tournament starts Thursday at Orleans Arena.

In all, 33 games are being played in 13 conferences Wednesday.

We’ll be following the action from all the conference tournament games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

9:30 p.m.: That’s it for today. Favorites went 16-17 against the spread, and 12 of those underdogs scored outright upsets, led by Rice (+400 against Marshall) and California, which knocked off Stanford at +400 in the final game of the night in the Pac-12 tournament at T-Mobile Arena. Other major upsets included Fairfield (+310 against Monmouth) and Miami (+300 against Clemson). Totals went 19-14 to the over.

Betting results for every game today — full game, first half and second half — are listed at the bottom of this story.

Thanks for reading. We’ll be back all this week for the conference tournaments and through March Madness.

9:03 p.m.: FINAL: California 76, Stanford 58. The Golden Bears win outright as 9-point underdogs, +400 ML in a Pac-12 first-round game at T-Mobile Arena. The game goes over 131 with a flurry of points in the final seconds. Apparent sharp action on Stanford drove the line from -6½ to -9 but was dead wrong. No. 11 seed California will face No. 3 Colorado in the quarterfinals Thursday.

8:58 p.m.: FINAL: North Texas 76, Middle Tennessee 56. The Mean Green cover as 16-point favorites, -2,000 ML in the Conference USA second-round game in Frisco, Texas. The game goes over 126. West No. 3 seed North Texas will face East No. 2 Old Dominion in the quarterfinals Thursday.

8:37 p.m.: FINAL: Florida Atlantic 76, UTEP 70. The Owls win outright as 3½-point underdogs, +155 ML in the Conference USA second-round game in Frisco, Texas. The game goes over 135½. East No. 4 seed Florida Atlantic will face West No. 1 Louisiana Tech in the quarterfinals Thursday.

8:30 p.m.: FINAL: Prairie View A&M 91, Mississippi Valley State 64. The Panthers cover (barely) as 26½-point favorites, -50,000 ML, getting six late points to beat the number in the SWAC quarterfinals in Birmingham, Alabama. The game goes over 141½. No. 1 seed Prairie View will face the winner of No. 4 Grambling State and No. 5 Southern in the semifinals Friday.

8:29 p.m.: FINAL: Oklahoma 79, Iowa State 73. The Cyclones cover as 12-point underdogs, but the Sooners win outright at -800 ML. The game goes over 142. No. 7 seed Oklahoma will face No. 2 Kansas in the quarterfinals Thursday.

8:25 p.m.: FINAL: Penn State 72, Nebraska 66. The Cornhuskers blow a 14-point halftime lead but hang on to cover as 6½-point underdogs. The Nittany Lions rally to win outright at -280 ML. The game stays under 144½. No. 11 seed Penn State will face No. 6 Wisconsin in the second round Thursday.

8:10 p.m.: FINAL: DePaul 70, Providence 62. The Blue Demons win outright as 6½-point underdogs, +245 ML in a Big East first-round game in New York. The game stays just under 134½. No. 11 DePaul will face No. 3 Connecticut in the quarterfinals Thursday.

8:05 p.m.: FINAL: North Carolina 101, Notre Dame 59. The Tar Heels dominate the Irish and cover easily as 6½-point favorites, -290 ML in the ACC second-round game in Greensboro, North Carolina. The game goes over 151½. No. 6 seed North Carolina will face No. 3 Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals Thursday.

8:01 p.m.: FINAL: Lamar 62, Houston Baptist 52. The Cardinals cover as 6-point favorites, -250 ML in a Southland second-round game in Katy, Texas. The game stays under 145. No. 6 seed Lamar will face No. 3 Sam Houston State in the quarterfinals Thursday.

7:53 p.m.: Second-half line: Stanford -7, total 71.

7:51 p.m.: HALFTIME: California 35, Stanford 29. First-half winners: Cal +5, over 60, Cal +240 ML.

7:49 p.m.: Second-half line: North Texas -7½, total 71.

7:47 p.m.: HALFTIME: North Texas 45, Middle Tennessee 36. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 9, over 58½.

7:22 p.m.: Second-half line: Prairie View -9½, total 76.

7:20 p.m.: HALFTIME: Prairie View A&M 51, Mississippi Valley State 30. First-half winners: Prairie View -14½, over 66½.

7:17 p.m.: Second-half lines:

UTEP -3½, total 72½

Oklahoma -5, total 75½

7:14 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma 36, Iowa State 28. First-half winners: Oklahoma -6½, under 66½.

7:13 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida Atlantic 34, UTEP 33. First-half winners: Florida Atlantic +2, over 63½, Florida Atlantic +135 ML.

7:03 p.m.: Second-half lines:

North Carolina -½, total 81

Providence -4, total 73½

Penn State -6½, total 76

6:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Nebraska 37, Penn State 23. First-half winners: Nebraska +3½, under 68, Nebraska +180 ML.

6:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: North Carolina 50, Notre Dame 36. First-half winners: North Carolina -3½, over 71.

6:57 p.m.: HALFTIME: Providence 36, DePaul 35. First-half winners: DePaul +3½, over 62½.

6:56 p.m.: The last games are about to tip off:

— North Texas (-16, 126, -2,000) vs. Middle Tennessee (+1,000), 7 p.m.

— Stanford (-9, 131, -500) vs. California (+400), 7 p.m.

6:51 p.m.: Second-half line: Lamar -½, total 75½.

6:49 p.m.: HALFTIME: Lamar 35, Houston Baptist 21. First-half winners: Lamar -3, under 68.

6:40 p.m.: FINAL: Fairfield 79, Monmouth 60. The Stags cruise to the upset as 8-point underdogs, +310 ML in a MAAC quarterfinal in Atlantic City. The game stays just under 140. No. 7 Fairfield will face the winner of No. 3 St. Peter’s and No. 11 Rider in the semifinals Friday.

6:31 p.m.: FINAL: Fresno State 85, New Mexico 77. The Lobos cover as 8½-point underdogs, but the Bulldogs win outright at -400 ML in a Mountain West first-round game at the Thomas & Mack Center. The game sails over 127. No. 6 seed Fresno State will face No. 3 Colorado State in the quarterfinals Thursday. New Mexico held on to cover after leading by one at halftime.

6:29 p.m.: FINAL: Colgate 105, Bucknell 75. The Raiders roll to victory as 11½-point home favorites, -750 ML in a Patriot League semifinal. The game goes over 156½. No. 2 seed Colgate faces No. 9 Loyola (Maryland) for the title Sunday.

6:27 p.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Oklahoma (-12, 142, -800) vs. Iowa State (+550), 6:30 p.m.

— Florida Atlantic (+155) vs. UTEP (-3½, 135½, -175), 6:30 p.m.

— Prairie View A&M (-26½, 141½, -50,000) vs. Mississippi Valley State (+3,000), 6:30 p.m.

6:09 p.m.: FINAL: Utah 98, Washington 95. The Huskies cover as 8-point underdogs, but the Utes win outright at -360 ML in a Pac-12 first-round game at T-Mobile Arena. The game goes way over 145½. No. 7 Utah will face No. 2 Southern California in the quarterfinals Thursday.

6:01 p.m.: FINAL: Vanderbilt 79, Texas A&M 68. The Commodores cruise as 1-point favorites, -120 ML in an SEC first-round game in Nashville, Tennessee. The game goes over 132. No. 12 Vanderbilt will face No. 5 Florida in a second-round game Thursday.

5:59 p.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— North Carolina (-6½, 151½, -290) vs. Notre Dame (+245), 6 p.m.

— Providence (-6½, 134½, -290) vs. DePaul (+245), 6 p.m.

— Penn State (-6½, 144½, -280) vs. Nebraska (+240), 6 p.m.

— Lamar (-6, 145, -250) vs. Houston Baptist (+210), 6 p.m.

5:48 p.m.: FINAL: Rice 72, Marshall 68. The Owls win outright as 9½-point underdogs, +400 ML in a Conference USA second-round game in Frisco, Texas. The game stays under 157½. West No. 6 Rice will face West No. 2 UAB in the quarterfinals Thursday.

5:43 p.m.: FINAL: Minnesota 51, Northwestern 46. The Golden Gophers win outright as 1-point underdogs, +100 ML in a Big Ten first-round game in Indianapolis. The game stays way, way under 139. No. 13 Minnesota will face No. 5 Ohio State in a second-round game Thursday.

5:35 p.m.: FINAL: Duke 70, Louisville 56. The Blue Devils cover as 3-point favorites, -160 ML in an ACC second-round game in Greensboro, North Carolina. The game stays under 140. No. 10 Duke will face No. 2 Florida State in the quarterfinals Thursday.

5:34 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Colgate -2, total 84

Monmouth -8, total 75½

5:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: Fairfield 41, Monmouth 34. First-half winners: Fairfield +4½, over 65½, Fairfield +210 ML.

5:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: Colgate 58, Bucknell 35. First-half winners: Colgate -6½, over 74½.

5:28 p.m.: FINAL: Kansas State 71, TCU 50. The Wildcats roll and win outright as 3½-point underdogs, +150 ML in a Big 12 first-round game in Kansas City, Missouri. The game stays under 126½. No. 9 Kansas State will face No. 1 Baylor in the quarterfinals Thursday.

5:27 p.m.: FINAL: UTSA 72, Charlotte 62. The Roadrunners cover as 5-point favorites, -210 ML in a Conference USA second-round game in Frisco, Texas. The game stays under 139½. West No. 4 seed UTSA will face East No. 1 Western Kentucky in the quarterfinals Thursday.

5:21 p.m.: FINAL: New Orleans 80, Southeastern Louisiana 63. The Privateers cover as 5-point favorites, -210 ML in a Southland second-round game in Katy, Texas. The game stays under 149. No. 5 seed New Orleans will face No. 4 Northwestern State in the quarterfinals Thursday.

5:20 p.m.: Second-half line: Fresno State -6, total 70½.

5:17 p.m.: HALFTIME: New Mexico 35, Fresno State 34. First-half winners: New Mexico +4½, over 59½, New Mexico +200 ML.

5:16 p.m.: Xavier was projected as the last team in the field by ESPN’s Bracketology, so the upset could open up a bid for another team.

5:15 p.m.: FINAL: Butler 70, Xavier 69 (OT). The Bulldogs rally from a 14-point halftime deficit to win outright as 6-point underdogs, +220 ML in a Big East first-round game in New York. The game goes over 134. No. 10 Butler will face No. 2 Creighton in the quarterfinals Thursday.

4:55 p.m.: Second-half line: Utah -2, total 79½.

4:53 p.m.: HALFTIME: Utah 47, Washington 35. First-half winners: Utah -4½, over 68.

4:51 p.m.: Second-half line: Texas A&M -2, total 71.

4:49 p.m.: HALFTIME: Vanderbilt 37, Texas A&M 27. First-half winners: Vanderbilt -½, over 61½.

4:44 p.m.: Second-half line: Marshall -6½, total 81½.

4:42 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rice 31, Marshall 29. First-half winners: Rice +5½, under 74, Rice +250 ML.

4:33 p.m.: FINAL: Loyola (Maryland) 67, Army 63. The Greyhounds win outright as 3-point road underdogs, +140 ML in the Patriot League semifinals at Army. The game stays under 138. No. 9 seed Loyola will face the winner of No. 2 Colgate and No. 6 Bucknell in the final Sunday.

4:29 p.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Monmouth (-8, 140, -370) vs. Fairfield (+310), 4:30 p.m.

— Bucknell (+525) at Colgate (-11½, 156½, -750), 4:30 p.m.

4:25 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Duke -1½, total 73½

Northwestern -2½, total 70½

Charlotte -1½, total 74½

TCU -3½, total 67

4:21 p.m.: HALFTIME: Minnesota 27, Northwestern 20. First-half winners: Minnesota +½, under 64½, Minnesota +100 ML.

4:20 p.m.: HALFTIME: Duke 30, Louisville 29. First-half winners: Louisville +1½, under 65½.

4:19 p.m.: HALFTIME: UTSA 41, Charlotte 26. First-half winners: UTSA -2½, over 65½.

4:18 p.m.: HALFTIME: Kansas State 29, TCU 23. First-half winners: Kansas State +2, under 59, Kansas State +135 ML.

4:12 p.m.: FINAL: Montana 69, Idaho 64. The Vandals cover as 14-point underdogs, but the Grizzlies win outright at -1,100 ML in the Big Sky first-round game in Boise, Idaho. The game goes just over 131. No. 6 seed Montana will face No. 3 Weber State in the quarterfinals Thursday.

4:07 p.m.: FINAL: Iona 55, Siena 52. The Gaels cover as 1-point favorites, -115 ML despite being the No. 9 seed to the No. 1 Saints in the MAAC quarterfinals in Atlantic City. The game stays well under 138. Iona will play the winner of No. 4 Marist and No. 5 Niagara in the semifinals Friday.

3:59 p.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Marshall (-9½, 157½, -500) vs. Rice (+400), 4 p.m.

— Fresno State (-8½, 127, -400) vs. New Mexico (+330), 4 p.m.

— Utah (-8, 145½, -360) vs. Washington (+300), 4 p.m.

— Vanderbilt (-1, 132, -120) vs. Texas A&M (+100), 4 p.m.

3:58 p.m.: Second-half line: Southeastern Louisiana -1, total 78.

3:55 p.m.: HALFTIME: New Orleans 38, Southeastern Louisiana 22. First-half winners: New Orleans -2½, under 70.

3:45 p.m.: Second-half line: Butler -1, total 71½.

3:43 p.m.: HALFTIME: Xavier 40, Butler 26. First-half winners: Xavier -3, over 63.

3:30 p.m.: FINAL: UNLV 80, Air Force 52. The Rebels cover easily as 11½-point favorites, -750 ML in a Mountain West first-round game at the Thomas & Mack Center. The game goes over 127. No. 7 seed UNLV will face No. 2 Utah State in the quarterfinals Thursday.

3:28 p.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Louisville (+140) vs. Duke (-3, 140, -160), 3:30 p.m.

— TCU (-3½, 126½, -170) vs. Kansas State (+150), 3:30 p.m.

— Northwestern (-1, 139, -120) vs. Minnesota (+100), 3:30 p.m.

— UTSA (-5, 139½, -210) vs. Charlotte (+180), 3:30 p.m.

3:24 p.m.: Second-half line: Army -5, total 73½.

3:21 p.m.: HALFTIME: Loyola (Maryland) 42, Army 27. First-half winners: Loyola +1½, over 64½, Loyola +125 ML.

3:16 p.m.: UNLV is cruising to victory, leading Air Force 71-43 with under six minutes to play.

3:09 p.m.: FINAL: Arizona State 64, Washington State 59. The Sun Devils prevail in a wild final minute to cover as 1-point favorites, -120 ML in a Pac-12 first-round game at T-Mobile Arena. The game stays under 144½. No. 8 seed Arizona State will face No. 1 Oregon in the quarterfinals Thursday.

3:07 p.m.: Second-half line: Montana -6½, total 71½.

3:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: Montana 38, Idaho 30. First-half winners: Montana -7½, over 61.

2:57 p.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Xavier (-6, 134, -260) vs. Butler (+220), 3 p.m.

— New Orleans (-5, 149, -210) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (+180), 3 p.m.

2:52 p.m.: Second-half line: Iona -1½, total 70½.

2:50 p.m.: HALFTIME: Siena 24, Iona 21. First-half winners: Siena PK, under 65. Siena hit a 3-pointer with a second left to cover in the first half.

2:29 p.m.: Second-half line: UNLV -2½, total 68½.

2:26 p.m.: HALFTIME: UNLV 39, Air Force 21. First-half winners: UNLV -6, over 59½. The first half went over on an Air Force layup in the final seconds.

2:25 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Loyola (Maryland) (+140) at Army (-3, 138, -160), 2:30 p.m.

2:18 p.m.: Good start for UNLV. The Rebels lead Air Force 31-16 with 3:32 left in the first half. UNLV is -6,000 on the live line (Air Force +2,000), spread -17½, total 124½.

2:02 p.m.: FINAL: Georgetown 68, Marquette 49. The Hoyas win outright as 3½-point underdogs, +150 ML in the Big East first-round game in New York. The game stays well under 144½. No. 8 seed Georgetown will face No. 1 Villanova in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

1:59 p.m.: FINAL: Jackson State 74, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 62. The Tigers hold on to cover as 10-point favorites, -550 ML in a SWAC quarterfinal in Birmingham, Alabama. The game goes over 126. No. 2 seed Jackson State will face the winner of No. 3 Texas Southern and No. 6 Alcorn State in Friday’s semifinals.

1:57 p.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Montana (-14, 131, -1,100) vs. Idaho (+700), 2 p.m.

— Siena (-105) vs. Iona (-1, 138, -115), 2 p.m.

1:55 p.m.: Second-half line: Arizona State -½, total 75.

1:53 p.m.: HALFTIME: Arizona State 25, Washington State 24. First-half winners: Arizona State -½, under 68.

1:30 p.m.: FINAL: Miami 67, Clemson 64. The Hurricanes score the outright upset as 8-point underdogs, +300 ML. The game goes over 126½. No. 13 seed Miami advances to face No. 4 Georgia Tech in the ACC quarterfinals Thursday.

1:29 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— UNLV (-11½, 127, -750) vs. Air Force (+525), 1:30 p.m.

1:09 p.m.: FINAL: Northern Arizona 77, Portland State 66. The Lumberjacks roll to the outright win as 6-point underdogs, +210 ML in the Big Sky first-round game in Boise, Idaho. The game goes over 131½. No. 10 seed Northern Arizona advances to face No. 2 Eastern Washington in the quarterfinals Thursday.

12:59 p.m.: FINAL: Wyoming 111, San Jose State 80. The Cowboys romp to victory as 12½-point favorites, -900 ML in the Mountain West first-round game at the Thomas & Mack Center. The game sails over 150. No. 8 seed Wyoming advances to face top seed San Diego State in the quarterfinals Thursday.

12:57 p.m.: Miami was a 3-1 underdog, but the Hurricanes have taken a 50-48 lead on Clemson with 10:50 left in the second half. Clemson is still -176 on the live line (Miami +142), spread -2½, total 137½.

12:56 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Arizona State (-1, 144½, -120) vs. Washington State (+100), 1 p.m.

12:54 p.m.: Second-half line: Marquette -5½, total 74.

12:52 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgetown 32, Marquette 14. First-half winners: Georgetown +1½, under 68, Georgetown +115 ML.

12:45 p.m.: Second-half line: Jackson State -4, total 67.

12:43 p.m.: HALFTIME: Jackson State 28, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 20. First-half winners: Jackson State -5½, under 58.

12:31 p.m.: Georgetown has started fast. The Hoyas lead Marquette 21-8 with 7:15 left in the first half. Georgetown, a 3½-point underdog pregame, is now -430 on the live line (Marquette +320), spread -7½, total 128½.

12:28 p.m.: Wyoming is having no problems with San Jose State. The Cowboys lead 79-59 with 10:53 left in the second half. No live line is available.

12:21 p.m.: Second-half line: Clemson -4, total 67½.

12:19 p.m.: HALFTIME: Clemson 36, Miami 32. First-half winners: Miami +4½. over 59.

12:02 p.m.: Second-half line: Portland State -7, total 71.

11:59 a.m.: HALFTIME: Northern Arizona 44, Portland State 27. First-half winners: Northern Arizona +3, over 71, Northern Arizona +160 ML.

11:57 a.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Marquette (-3½, 144½, -170) vs. Georgetown (+150), noon (Big East first round)

— Jackson State (-10, 126, -550) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (+425), noon (SWAC quarterfinals)

11:49 a.m.: Second-half line: Wyoming -3½, total 81½.

11:47 a.m.: HALFTIME: Wyoming 59, San Jose State 45. First-half winners: Wyoming -7, over 70½.

11:30 a.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Clemson (-8, 126½, -360) vs. Miami (+300), 11:30 a.m. (ACC second round)

10:59 p.m.: The next two games are about to tip off:

— Portland State (-6, 131½, -250) vs. Northern Arizona (+210), 11 a.m. (Big Sky first round)

— Wyoming (-12½, 150, -900) vs. San Jose State (+600), 11 a.m. (Mountain West first round)

10:57 p.m.: FINAL: Syracuse 89, North Carolina State 68. The Orange cover easily as 3-point favorites, -160 ML. The game goes over 147.

10:40 a.m.: Good morning. One game is in progress. Syracuse (-3) is cruising toward victory, leading North Carolina State 75-57 with 7:57 remaining in an Atlantic Coast Conference second-round game in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Two games will tip off at 11 a.m., including the Mountain West opener between Wyoming and San Jose State at the Thomas & Mack Center.

One game has already been completed today:

FINAL: Northern Colorado 90, Sacramento State 83. The Bears cover as 3-point favorites, -160 ML in a Big Sky first-round game in Boise, Idaho. The game sails over 133½.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

ACC SECOND ROUND (at Greensboro, North Carolina)

— Syracuse 89, North Carolina State 68

Full-game winners: Syracuse -3, over 147, Syracuse -160 ML

First-half winners: Syracuse -1, over 69½ (Syracuse 43-38)

Second-half winners: Syracuse -½, under 78 (Syracuse 46-30)

— Miami 67, Clemson 64

Full-game winners: Miami +8, over 126½, Miami +300 ML

First-half winners: Miami +4½, over 59 (Clemson 36-32)

Second-half winners: Miami +4, under 67½ (Miami 35-28)

— Duke 70, Louisville 56

Full-game winners: Duke -3, under 140, Duke -160 ML

First-half winners: Louisville +1½, under 65½ (Duke 30-29)

Second-half winners: Duke -1½, under 73½ (Duke 40-27)

— North Carolina 101, Notre Dame 59

Full-game winners: North Carolina -6½, over 151½, North Carolina -290 ML

First-half winners: North Carolina -3½, over 71 (North Carolina 50-36)

Second-half winners: North Carolina -½, under 81 (North Carolina 51-23)

BIG 12 FIRST ROUND (at Kansas City, Missouri)

— Kansas State 71, TCU 50

Full-game winners: Kansas State +3½, under 126½, Kansas State +150 ML

First-half winners: Kansas State +2, under 59 (Kansas State 29-23)

Second-half winners: Kansas State +3½, over 67 (Kansas State 42-27)

— Oklahoma 79, Iowa State 73

Full-game winners: Iowa State +12, over 142, Oklahoma -800 ML

First-half winners: Oklahoma -6½, under 66½ (Oklahoma 36-28)

Second-half winners: Iowa State +5, over 75½ (Iowa State 45-43)

BIG EAST FIRST ROUND (at New York)

— Georgetown 68, Marquette 49

Full-game winners: Georgetown +3½, under 144½, Georgetown +150 ML

First-half winners: Georgetown +1½, under 68 (Georgetown 32-14)

Second-half winners: Georgetown +5½, under 74 (Georgetown 36-35)

— Butler 70, Xavier 69 (OT)

Full-game winners: Butler +6, over 134, Butler +220 ML

First-half winners: Xavier -3, over 63 (Xavier 40-26)

Second-half winners: Butler -1, over 71½ (Butler 44-29)

— DePaul 70, Providence 62

Full-game winners: DePaul +6½, under 134½, DePaul +245 ML

First-half winners: DePaul +3½, over 62½ (Providence 36-35)

Second-half winners: DePaul +4, under 73½ (DePaul 35-26)

BIG SKY FIRST ROUND (at Boise, Idaho)

— Northern Colorado 90, Sacramento State 83

Full-game winners: Northern Colorado -3, over 133½, Northern Colorado -160 ML

First-half winners: Sacramento State +1½, over 62½ (Sacramento State 45-42)

Second-half winners: Northern Colorado -3, over 74 (Northern Colorado 48-38)

— Northern Arizona 77, Portland State 66

Full-game winners: Northern Arizona +6, over 131½, Northern Arizona +210 ML

First-half winners: Northern Arizona +3, over 71 (Northern Arizona 44-27)

Second-half winners: Northern Arizona +7, over 71 (Portland State 39-33)

— Montana 69, Idaho 64

Full-game winners: Idaho +14, over 131, Montana -1,100 ML

First-half winners: Montana -7½, over 61 (Montana 38-30)

Second-half winners: Idaho +6½, under 71½ (Idaho 34-31)

BIG TEN FIRST ROUND (at Indianapolis)

— Minnesota 51, Northwestern 46

Full-game winners: Minnesota +1, under 139, Minnesota +100 ML

First-half winners: Minnesota +½, under 64½ (Minnesota 27-20)

Second-half winners: Minnesota +2½, under 70½ (Northwestern 26-24)

— Penn State 72, Nebraska 66

Full-game winners: Nebraska +6½, under 144½, Penn State -280 ML

First-half winners: Nebraska +3½, under 68 (Nebraska 37-23)

Second-half winners: Penn State -6½, over 76 (Penn State 49-29)

CONFERENCE USA SECOND ROUND (at Frisco, Texas)

— UTSA 72, Charlotte 62

Full-game winners: UTSA -5, under 139½, UTSA -210 ML

First-half winners: UTSA -2½, over 65½ (UTSA 41-26)

Second-half winners: Charlotte -1½, under 74½ (Charlotte 36-31)

— Rice 72, Marshall 68

Full-game winners: Rice +9½, under 157½, Rice +400 ML

First-half winners: Rice +5½, under 74 (Rice 31-29)

Second-half winners: Rice +6½, under 81½ (Rice 41-39)

— Florida Atlantic 76, UTEP 70

Full-game winners: Florida Atlantic +3½, over 135½, Florida Atlantic +155 ML

First-half winners: Florida Atlantic +2, over 63½ (Florida Atlantic 34-33)

Second-half winners: Florida Atlantic +3½, over 72½ (Florida Atlantic 42-37)

— North Texas 76, Middle Tennessee 56

Full-game winners: North Texas -16, over 126, North Texas -2,000 ML

First-half winners: Spread pushes on 9, over 58½ (North Texas 45-36)

Second-half winners: North Texas -7½, under 71 (North Texas 31-20)

MAAC QUARTERFINALS (at Atlantic City)

— Iona 55, Siena 52

Full-game winners: Iona -1, under 138, Iona -115 ML

First-half winners: Siena PK, under 65 (Siena 24-21)

Second-half winners: Iona -1½, under 70½ (Iona 34-28)

— Fairfield 79, Monmouth 60

Full-game winners: Fairfield +8, under 140, Fairfield +310 ML

First-half winners: Fairfield +4½, over 65½ (Fairfield 41-34)

Second-half winners: Fairfield +8, under 75½ (Fairfield 38-26)

MOUNTAIN WEST FIRST ROUND (at the Thomas & Mack Center)

— Wyoming 111, San Jose State 80

Full-game winners: Wyoming -12½, over 150, Wyoming -900 ML

First-half winners: Wyoming -7, over 70½ (Wyoming 59-45)

Second-half winners: Wyoming -3½, over 81½ (Wyoming 52-35)

— UNLV 80, Air Force 52

Full-game winners: UNLV -11½, over 127, UNLV -750 ML

First-half winners: UNLV -6, over 59½ (UNLV 39-21)

Second-half winners: UNLV -2½, over 68½ (UNLV 41-31)

— Fresno State 85, New Mexico 77

Full-game winners: New Mexico +8½, over 127, Fresno State -400 ML

First-half winners: New Mexico +4½, over 59½ (New Mexico 35-34)

Second-half winners: Fresno State -6, over 70½ (Fresno State 51-42)

PAC-12 FIRST ROUND (at T-Mobile Arena)

— Arizona State 64, Washington State 59

Full-game winners: Arizona State -1, under 144½, Arizona State -120 ML

First-half winners: Arizona State -½, under 68 (Arizona State 25-24)

Second-half winners: Arizona State -½, under 75 (Arizona State 39-35)

— Utah 98, Washington 95

Full-game winners: Washington +8, over 145½, Utah -360 ML

First-half winners: Utah -4½, over 68 (Utah 47-35)

Second-half winners: Washington +2, over 79½ (Washington 60-51)

— California 76, Stanford 58

Full-game winners: California +9, over 131, California +400 ML

First-half winners: California +5, over 60 (California 35-29)

Second-half winners: California +7, under 71 (California 41-29)

PATRIOT LEAGUE SEMIFINALS (at home sites)

— Loyola (Maryland) 67, Army 63

Full-game winners: Loyola +3, under 138, Loyola +140 ML

First-half winners: Loyola +1½, over 64½ (Loyola 42-27)

Second-half winners: Army -5, under 73½ (Army 36-25)

— Colgate 105, Bucknell 75

Full-game winners: Colgate -11½, over 156½, Colgate -750 ML

First-half winners: Colgate -6½, over 74½ (Colgate 58-35)

Second-half winners: Colgate -2, over 84 (Colgate 47-40)

SEC FIRST ROUND (at Nashville, Tennessee)

— Vanderbilt 79, Texas A&M 68

Full-game winners: Vanderbilt -1, over 132, Vanderbilt -120 ML

First-half winners: Vanderbilt -½, over 61½ (Vanderbilt 37-27)

Second-half winners: Vanderbilt +2, over 71 (Vanderbilt 42-41)

SOUTHLAND SECOND ROUND (at Katy, Texas)

— New Orleans 80, Southeastern Louisiana 63

Full-game winners: New Orleans -5, under 149, New Orleans -210 ML

First-half winners: New Orleans -2½, under 70 (New Orleans 38-22)

Second-half winners: New Orleans +1, over 78 (New Orleans 42-41)

— Lamar 62, Houston Baptist 52

Full-game winners: Lamar -6, under 145, Lamar -250 ML

First-half winners: Lamar -3, under 68 (Lamar 35-21)

Second-half winners: Houston Baptist +½, under 75½ (Houston Baptist 31-27)

SWAC QUARTERFINALS (at Birmingham, Alabama)

— Jackson State 74, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 62

Full-game winners: Jackson State -10, over 126, Jackson State -550 ML

First-half winners: Jackson State -5½, under 58 (Jackson State 28-20)

Second-half winners: Spread pushes on 4, over 67 (Jackson State 46-42)

— Prairie View A&M 91, Mississippi Valley State 64

Full-game winners: Prairie View -26½, over 141½, Prairie View -50,000 ML

First-half winners: Prairie View -14½, over 66½ (Prairie View 51-30)

Second-half winners: Mississippi Valley State +9½, under 76 (Prairie View 40-34)

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.