COLLEGE BASKETBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Cincy scores upset; Wichita on bubble

Wichita State guard Alterique Gilbert (3) and Cincinnati forward Tari Eason (13) collide under the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the American Athletic Conference men's tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Oregon State's Gianni Hunt drives into Oregon's Will Richardson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Pac-12 men's tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Alabama's Herbert Jones (1) is defended by Tennessee's Yves Pons (35) and Santiago Vescovi (25) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) and Ohio State guard Musa Jallow (2) fight for a loose ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Ohio State's Duane Washington Jr. (4), E.J. Liddell (32) and Musa Jallow (2) celebrate after a 68-67 win over Michigan in an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Fifteen teams will punch their tickets to the NCAA Tournament today, and at least two of them could knock other teams off the bubble as a so-called “bid thief.”

One of them will play in Las Vegas, as Oregon State takes on Colorado in the Pac-12 final at T-Mobile Arena. The Beavers will not be in the NCAA field unless they win the conference tournament. If they do, then that will take away an at-large bid that a bubble team was counting on. Fans of those schools will be big Colorado fans.

Another potential “bid thief” plays for the Big East title. No. 8 seed Georgetown has made it to the final, but the Hoyas must beat No. 2 seed Creighton to advance to the NCAA Tournament.

Finals will also be held in the three other tournaments being played in Las Vegas — the Mountain West at the Thomas & Mack Center, the Big West at Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay, and the Western Athletic Conference at Orleans Arena.

In all, 21 games involving 18 conferences will be played Saturday.

We’ll be following the action from all the conference tournament games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

2:14 p.m.: FINAL: Cincinnati 60, Wichita State 59. The No. 5 Bearcats win outright over the No. 1 Shockers as 4-point underdogs, +165 ML in an American Athletic semifinal in Fort Worth, Texas. The game stays under 142. Cincinnati will have a chance to steal an NCAA Tournament bid in the final Sunday against the winner of No. 2 Houston and No. 3 Memphis. Wichita State is on the bubble for an at-large bid.

1:46 p.m.: Second-half line: Iona -1½, total 67.

1:44 p.m.: HALFTIME: Iona 30, Fairfield 18. First-half winners: Iona -4½, under 60.

1:41 p.m.: Wichita State is hanging on in an American Athletic semifinal. The Shockers lead Cincinnati 53-51 with 6:51 left in the second half. Wichita State is -220 on the live line (Cincinnati +176), spread -2½, total 132½.

1:37 p.m.: Second-half line: Iowa -½, total 82½.

1:35 p.m.: HALFTIME: Illinois 45, Iowa 37. First-half winners: Illinois -1½, over 73.

1:28 p.m.: Second-half line: Arkansas -4, total 86.

1:26 p.m.: HALFTIME: LSU 40, Arkansas 37. First-half winners: LSU +1½, under 77½ (barely), LSU +130 ML.

1:14 p.m.: Illinois has the early edge against Iowa. The Illini lead 31-26 with 7:34 left in the first half. Illinois is -260 on the live line (Iowa +205), spread -5½, total 168½.

12:56 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Fairfield (+300) vs. Iona (-8, 130, -360), 1 p.m.

12:53 p.m.: Second-half line: Wichita State -4, total 75½.

12:51 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cincinnati 35, Wichita State 32. First-half winners: Cincinnati +2, over 66½, Cincinati +135 ML. Wichita State hit a one-legged 3-pointer at the buzzer to push the first-half total over.

12:42 p.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Illinois (-3, 154, -155) vs. Iowa (+135), 12:45 p.m.

— Arkansas (-4, 163, -180) vs. LSU (+160), 12:45 p.m.

12:31 p.m.: There’s only one game going on right now. Cincinnati leads Wichita State 22-20 with 7:55 left in the first half of their American Athletic semifinal. Wichita State is -160 on the live line (Cincinnati +130), spread -2½, total 145½.

12:19 p.m.: FINAL: Alabama 73, Tennessee 68. The No. 1 seed Crimson Tide rattle in two free throws with four seconds left to cover as 4-point favorites, -180 ML against the No. 4 Volunteers in an SEC semifinal in Nashville, Tennessee. The game stays barely under 142. Alabama will face the winner of No. 2 Arkansas and No. 3 LSU in the final Sunday. Alabama trailed by nine at halftime and by double digits in the second half. Tennessee missed a 3 at the buzzer to cover (and push the game over).

12:16 p.m.: FINAL: Ohio State 68, Michigan 67. The No. 5 seed Buckeyes build a double-digit lead, then hang on to win outright as 5-point underdogs, +195 ML against the No. 1 Wolverines in a Big Ten semifinal in Indianapolis. The game stays under 142½. Ohio State will face the winner of No. 2 Illinois and No. 3 Iowa in the final Sunday. Michigan missed a shot at the buzzer to win the game after trailing by 11 with 7:18 to play.

12:15 p.m.: FINAL: Norfolk State 71, Morgan State 63. The North No. 2 seed Spartans win the MEAC title and an automatic NCAA Tournament bid, covering as 2½-point favorites, -145 ML against the North No. 3 Bears in Norfolk, Virginia. The game stays under 143½. Norfolk State was +190 to win the tournament before it started.

12:01 p.m.: Alabama has come all the way back to take a 64-61 lead on Tennessee with 3:24 to play. After trailing by double digits, the Crimson Tide have a chance to cover -4.

11:56 a.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Wichita State (-4, 142, -185) vs. Cincinnati (+165), noon

11:47 a.m.: Ohio State is putting some distance on Michigan. The Buckeyes lead 56-45 with 7:18 left in the second half and are -1,400 on the live line (Michigan +800), spread -8½, total 133½.

11:32 a.m.: Michigan and Ohio State are battling in the Big Ten semifinals. The Wolverines lead 43-42 with 11:34 left in the second half and are -160 on the live line (Ohio State +130), spread -2½, total 132½.

11:19 a.m.: Tennessee continues to hold Alabama at bay. The Volunteers lead 48-39 with 15:49 left in the second half and are -300 on the live line (Alabama +240), spread -5½.

10:58 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Michigan -3, total 74

Alabama -4, total 77½

Morgan State -½, total 76½

10:56 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan 27, Ohio State 26. First-half winners: Ohio State +2½, under 67.

10:55 a.m.: HALFTIME: Norfolk State 37, Morgan State 30. First-half winners: Norfolk State -1, under 67½.

10:53 a.m.: HALFTIME: Tennessee 40, Alabama 31. First-half winners: Tennessee +2, over 67, Tennessee +130 ML.

9:57 a.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Michigan (-5, 142½, -230) vs. Ohio State (+195), 10 a.m.

— Norfolk State (-2½, 143½, -145) vs. Morgan State (+125), 10 a.m.

— Alabama (-4, 142, -180) vs. Tennessee (+160), 10 a.m.

9:50 a.m.: FINAL: Hartford 64, UMass Lowell 50. The No. 4 seed Hawks claim the first NCAA Tournament berth in program history, rolling to the cover as 2-point favorites, -140 ML against the No. 6 River Hawks in the America East final on Hartford’s home court. The game stays under 137.

9:40 a.m.: Thankfully, there have been no reported positive coronavirus tests this morning. All of the games are still on.

One game is in progress. Hartford has a 57-44 lead on UMass Lowell with 3:19 left in the America East final. Hartford is a 2-point favorite, playing at its home site.

9:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule, listed by conference:

ACC FINAL (at Greensboro, North Carolina)

— Florida State (-4½, 146, -190) vs. Georgia Tech (+170), 5:30 p.m.

AMERICA EAST FINAL (at home site)

— UMass Lowell (+120) at Hartford (-2, 137, -140), 8 a.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC SEMIFINALS (at Fort Worth, Texas)

— Wichita State (-4, 142, -185) vs. Cincinnati (+165), noon

— Houston (-7½, 133½, -330) vs. Memphis (+270), 2:30 p.m.

BIG 12 FINAL (at Kansas City, Missouri)

— Texas (-2½, 144, -150) vs. Oklahoma State (+130), 3 p.m.

BIG EAST FINAL (at New York)

— Creighton (-8½, 143, -400) vs. Georgetown (+330), 3:30 p.m.

BIG SKY FINAL (at Boise, Idaho)

— Eastern Washington (-7½, 148½, -335) vs. Montana State (+275), 5 p.m.

BIG TEN SEMIFINALS (at Indianapolis)

— Michigan (-5, 142½, -230) vs. Ohio State (+195), 10 a.m.

— Illinois (-3, 154, -155) vs. Iowa (+135), 12:45 p.m.

BIG WEST FINAL (at Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay)

— UC Santa Barbara (-2½, 126½, -145) vs. UC Irvine (+125), 8:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA FINAL (at Frisco, Texas)

— Western Kentucky (-1½, 125, -125) vs. North Texas (+105), 6 p.m.

MAAC FINAL (at Atlantic City)

— Fairfield (+300) vs. Iona (-8, 130, -360), 1 p.m.

MAC FINAL (at Cleveland)

— Buffalo (-2½, 155½, -140) vs. Ohio (+120), 4:30 p.m.

MEAC FINAL (at Norfolk, Virginia)

— Norfolk State (-2½, 143½, -145) vs. Morgan State (+125), 10 a.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST FINAL (at Thomas & Mack Center)

— San Diego State (-2, 128, -130) vs. Utah State (+110), 3 p.m.

PAC-12 FINAL (at T-Mobile Arena)

— Colorado (-8½, 132, -400) vs. Oregon State (+330), 7:30 p.m.

SEC SEMIFINALS (at Nashville, Tennessee)

— Alabama (-4, 142, -180) vs. Tennessee (+160), 10 a.m.

— Arkansas (-4, 163, -180) vs. LSU (+160), 12:45 p.m.

SOUTHLAND FINAL (at Katy, Texas)

— Nicholls State (+220) vs. Abilene Christian (-7, 145, -260), 6:30 p.m.

SWAC FINAL (at Birmingham, Alabama)

— Prairie View A&M (-2½, 142½, -145) vs. Texas Southern (+125), 3 p.m.

WAC FINAL (at Orleans Arena)

— Grand Canyon (+110) vs. New Mexico State (-2, 125½, -130), 7 p.m.

