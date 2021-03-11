COLLEGE BASKETBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Cinderella Miami up at half

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of the conference tournament action — live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Miami guard Isaiah Wong (2) battles for a rebound with Georgia Tech guard Bubba Parham (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, right, talks with a ref during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) shoots against Mississippi State's Abdul Ado (24) and Tolu Smith (35) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Some of the best college basketball teams in the country begin their conference tournaments today.

The top seeds in the Atlantic Coast, Big 12, Big East, Mountain West and Pac-12 conferences will be in action Thursday. Las Vegas will host four tournaments at four venues, including UNLV’s quarterfinal game as part of the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Also in action are the Pac-12 tournament at T-Mobile Arena, the Big West tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay, and the Western Athletic Conference tournament at Orleans Arena.

In all, 56 games are being played in 17 conferences Thursday.

We’ll be following the action from all the conference tournament games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

12:28 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Georgia Tech -6½, total 73

Baylor -11, total 73½

Oregon -3, total 77

12:26 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oregon 35, Arizona State 27. First-half winners: Oregon -5, under 69½.

12:25 p.m.: HALFTIME: Baylor 36, Kansas State 34. First-half winners: Kansas State +11, over 64½.

12:24 p.m.: HALFTIME: Miami 33, Georgia Tech 29. First-half winners: Miami +5½, under 64½, Miami +250 ML. The No. 13 seed Hurricanes looking to pull off another upset.

12:20 p.m.: FINAL: Southern Utah 91, Northern Colorado 83. The No. 1 seed Thunderbirds extend the margin in the final minute to cover as 7-point favorites, -300 ML in the Big Sky quarterfinals in Boise, Idaho. The game goes well over 144. Southern Utah will face the winner of No. 4 Idaho State and No. 5 Montana State in the semifinals Friday.

— Southern Utah (-7, 144, -300) vs. Northern Colorado (+250), 10 a.m.

12:16 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Ohio State -3½, total 76½

Florida -1½, total 74

12:13 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida 34, Vanderbilt 22. First-half winners: Florida -4, under 68.

12:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio State 39, Minnesota 27. First-half winners: Ohio State -6, under 66½ (barely).

12:01 p.m.: Second-half line: UCSB -5½, total 75.

11:59 a.m.: HALFTIME: UC Santa Barbara 44, Long Beach State 35. First-half winners: UCSB -7, over 65.

11:58 a.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Tulsa (-4, 127½, -180) vs. Tulane (+160), noon

— St. John’s (+135) vs. Seton Hall (-3, 150½, -155), noon

— San Diego State (-15, 145, -1,500) vs. Wyoming (+850), noon

— Texas Southern (-8½, 145, -380) vs. Alcorn State (+320), noon

11:54 a.m.: Second-half line: Kent State -1, total 77.

11:52 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio 37, Kent State 25. First-half winners: Ohio -2, under 70½.

11:28 a.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Georgia Tech (-10, 138½, -500) vs. Miami (+400), 11:30 a.m.

— Baylor (-20, 136½, -3,000) vs. Kansas State (+1,200), 11:30 a.m.

— Oregon (-9½, 147½, -450) vs. Arizona State (+375), 11:30 a.m.

— Florida (-8, 145, -350) vs. Vanderbilt (+290), 11:30 a.m.

11:19 a.m.: FINAL: Georgetown 72, Villanova 71. The No. 8 seed Hoyas hit two free throws with four seconds left to win outright as 6½-point underdogs, +250 ML over the No. 1 Wildcats in the Big East quarterfinals in New York. The game goes over 139. Georgetown will face the winner of No. 4 St. John’s and No. 5 Seton Hall in the semifinals Friday.

11:17 a.m.: FINAL: South Florida 73, Temple 71. The No. 8 seed Bulls win outright as 2½-point underdogs, +125 ML in an American Athletic first-round game in Fort Worth, Texas. The game goes over 133½. South Florida will face No. 1 Wichita State in the quarterfinals Friday.

11:02 a.m.: FINAL: Mississippi State 74, Kentucky 73. The No. 9 Bulldogs blow a 14-point halftime lead but rally late to win outright as 3½-point underdogs, +150 ML in an SEC second-round game in Nashville Tennessee. The game goes over 132. Mississippi State will face No. 1 Alabama in the quarterfinals Friday.

Kentucky finishes a dismal 9-16 and won’t advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.

11 a.m.: FINAL: Virginia 72, Syracuse 69. The No. 8 seed Orange cover as 5½-point underdogs, but the No. 1 Cavaliers hit a 3 at the buzzer to win outright at -220 ML in an ACC quarterfinal in Greensboro, North Carolina. The game goes over 130½. Virginia will face the winner of No. 4 Georgia Tech and No. 13 Miami in the semifinals Friday.

10:59 a.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Ohio State (-11, 142½, -650) vs. Minnesota (+475), 11 a.m.

— UC Santa Barbara (-12½, 139, -950) vs. Long Beach State (+625), 11 a.m.

10:55 a.m.: Second-half line: Southern Utah -1½, total 77½.

10:53 a.m.: HALFTIME: Southern Utah 46, Northern Colorado 34. First-half winners: Southern Utah -4, over 68.

10:52 a.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Kent State (+150) vs. Ohio (-3½, 150½, -170), 10:30 a.m.

10:48 a.m.: Kentucky lives. The Wildcats trailed Mississippi State by 14 at halftime, but they have rallied to take a 71-66 lead with just over four minutes to play.

10:42 a.m.: FINAL: Maryland 68, Michigan State 57. The No. 8 seed Terrapins pull away in the second half to cover as 1½-point favorites, -125 ML in a Big Ten second-round game in Indianapolis. The game stays under 129½. Maryland will face No. 1 Michigan in the quarterfinals Friday.

10:34 a.m.: FINAL: Oklahoma State 72, West Virginia 69. The No. 5 seed Cowboys rally in the second half to win outright as 3½-point underdogs, +160 ML. The game stays under 149½. The No. 4 Mountaineers made a 3-pointer to tie, but it was after the buzzer. Oklahoma State will face the winner of No. 1 Baylor and No. 9 Kansas State in the semifinals Friday.

10:25 a.m.: FINAL: Toledo 91, Ball State 89 (OT). The No. 8 seed Cardinals cover as 8-point underdogs, but the No. 1 Rockets win outright at -380 ML in a MAC quarterfinal in Cleveland. The game goes over 155. Toledo will face the winner of No. 4 Kent State and No. 5 Ohio in Friday’s semifinals.

10:08 a.m.: Ball State hit a shot at the buzzer to force overtime against MAC No. 1 seed Toledo at 79-all.

9:58 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Villanova -5, total 75

Kentucky -5½, total 71½

9:57 a.m.: HALFTIME: Mississippi State 44, Kentucky 30. First-half winners: Mississippi State xxx.

9:56 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgetown 37, Villanova 35. First-half winners: Georgetown xxx.

9:55 a.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Southern Utah (-7, 144, -300) vs. Northern Colorado (+250), 10 a.m.

9:50 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Virginia -5, total 71

Temple -2½, total 72

9:48 a.m.: HALFTIME: South Florida 38, Temple 37. First-half winners: South Florida +1, over 61½.

9:47 a.m.: HALFTIME: Syracuse 39, Virginia 36. First-half winners: Syracuse +3, over 61, Syracuse +160 ML.

9:31 a.m.: Second-half line: Michigan State -½, total 69½.

9:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Maryland 34, Michigan State 30. First-half winners: Maryland -½, over 59½.

9:25 a.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma State -½, total 79½.

9:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: West Virginia 36, Oklahoma State 30. First-half winners: West Virginia -1½, under 71½.

8:59 a.m.: Here’s the full Associated Press story on Duke withdrawing, confirming that the Blue Devils’ season is over:

Duke has pulled out of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament and ended its season after a positive coronavirus test and the resulting quarantining and contact tracing.

The ACC announced that the Blue Devils’ quarterfinal game with Florida State scheduled for Thursday night has been canceled. Duke had won its first two tournament games, but finished just 13-11 overall and 9-9 in ACC games.

Athletic director Kevin White said that Duke’s season is over, ending the Blue Devils’ streak of 24 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

The Blue Devils entered the week knowing that they likely needed to win the ACC tournament to extend the NCAA streak dating back to 1996 was likely on the line.

Duke failed to live up to its always lofty expectations, but coach Mike Krzyzewski said he loved this young team and was honored to coach it.

“We have not asked more of any team in our history, and they deserve enormous credit for handling everything like the outstanding young men they are,” Krzyzewski said. “I feel deeply for our players, who have done a terrific job all season in taking care of each other and the team.

“I am extremely proud of their collective attitudes and effort, which could not have been stronger.”

White said someone within the program tested positive after Wednesday’s game. He said the men’s basketball players and coaching staff had not had a positive test the rest of the season.

White said the players are being quarantined.

“Since last March when the pandemic started, we have listened to our medical experts and always put safety at the forefront of any determinations regarding competition,” White said. “As a result, this will end our 2020-21 season. We wish every team still playing college basketball good health and the very best during the next few weeks.”

The Seminoles advanced to the ACC tournament semifinals to play the winner of the North Carolina-Virginia Tech game.

8:57 a.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Virginia (-5½, 130½, -220) vs. Syracuse (+190), 9 a.m.

— South Florida (+125) vs. Temple (-2½, 133½, -145), 9 a.m.

— Villanova (-6½, 139, -300) vs. Georgetown (+250), 9 a.m.

— Kentucky (-3½, 132, -170) vs. Mississippi State (+150), 9 a.m.

8:52 a.m.: Second-half line: Toledo -2½, total 82½.

8:50 a.m.: HALFTIME: Toledo 41, Ball State 34. First-half winners: Toledo -4, over 74.

8:40 a.m.: The coronavirus has made its first mark on March Madness. Duke has withdrawn from the ACC tournament because of a positive test within the program.

That means Florida State advances to the semifinals, and Duke will almost surely not reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995.

Three games are already underway today:

— Toledo (-8, 155, -380) vs. Ball State (+320), 8 a.m.

— West Virginia (-3½, 149½, -180) vs. Oklahoma City (+160), 8:30 a.m.

— Maryland (-1½, 129½, -125) vs. Michigan State (+105), 8:30 a.m.

8:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule, listed by conference:

ACC quarterfinals (at Greensboro, North Carolina)

— Virginia (-5½, 130½, -220) vs. Syracuse (+190), 9 a.m.

— Georgia Tech (-10, 138½, -500) vs. Miami (+400), 11:30 a.m.

— Florida State defeats Duke, forfeit

— Virginia Tech (+150) vs. North Carolina (-3½, 140½, -170), 5:30 p.m.

American Athletic first round (at Fort Worth, Texas)

— South Florida (+125) vs. Temple (-2½, 133½, -145), 9 a.m.

— Tulsa (-4, 127½, -180) vs. Tulane (+160), noon

— Central Florida (-5, 134, -215) vs. East Carolina (+185), 4 p.m.

Big 12 quarterfinals (at Kansas City, Missouri)

— West Virginia (-3½, 149½, -180) vs. Oklahoma State (+160), 8:30 a.m.

— Baylor (-20, 136½, -3,000) vs. Kansas State (+1,200), 11:30 a.m.

— Kansas (-2½, 135, -150) vs. Oklahoma (+130), 3:30 p.m.

— Texas (+105) vs. Texas Tech (-1½, 134½, -125), 6:30 p.m.

Big East quarterfinals (at New York)

— Villanova (-6½, 139, -300) vs. Georgetown (+250), 9 a.m.

— St. John’s (+135) vs. Seton Hall (-3, 150½, -155), noon

— Creighton (-10½, 136½, -600) vs. Butler (+450), 3 p.m.

— Connecticut (-12½, 133½, -900) vs. DePaul (+600), 6 p.m.

Big Sky quarterfinals (at Boise, Idaho)

— Southern Utah (-7, 144, -300) vs. Northern Colorado (+250), 10 a.m.

— Idaho State (+125) vs. Montana State (-2½, 130½, -145), 1 p.m.

— Eastern Washington (-15, 150, -1,500) vs. Northern Arizona (+850), 4 p.m.

— Weber State (-7, 142½, -300) vs. Montana (+250), 7 p.m.

Big Ten second round (at Indianapolis)

— Maryland (-1½, 129½, -125) vs. Michigan State (+105), 8:30 a.m.

— Ohio State (-11, 142½, -650) vs. Minnesota (+475), 11 a.m.

— Rutgers (-3, 130½, -155) vs. Indiana (+135), 3:30 p.m.

— Wisconsin (-5½, 135, -220) vs. Penn State (+190), 6 p.m.

Big West quarterfinals (at Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay)

— UC Santa Barbara (-12½, 139, -950) vs. Long Beach State (+625), 11 a.m.

— UC Davis (+150) vs. Cal State Bakersfield (-3½, 132, -170), 2 p.m.

— UC Irvine (-15, 128½, -1,500) vs. Cal Poly (+850), 5 p.m.

— UC Riverside (-4½, 134½, -200) vs. Hawaii (+175), 8 p.m.

Conference USA quarterfinals (at Frisco, Texas)

— Western Kentucky (-7, 148, -310) vs. UTSA (+260), 3:30 p.m.

— UAB (-8½, 141, -410) vs. Rice (+340), 4 p.m.

— Louisiana Tech (-7½, 137½, -350) vs. Florida Atlantic (+290), 6:30 p.m.

— Old Dominion (+175) vs. North Texas (-4½, 127, -200), 7 p.m.

MAAC quarterfinals (at Atlantic City)

— St. Peter’s (-6½, 131, -270) vs. Rider (+230), 2 p.m.

— Marist (+100) vs. Niagara (-1, 124½, -120), 4:30 p.m.

MAC quarterfinals (at Cleveland)

— Toledo (-8, 155, -380) vs. Ball State (+320), 8 a.m.

— Kent State (+150) vs. Ohio (-3½, 150½, -170), 10:30 a.m.

— Buffalo (-8½, 151, -380) vs. Miami (Ohio) (+320), 1 p.m.

— Akron (-1½, 155, -125) vs. Bowling Green (+105), 3:30 p.m.

MEAC quarterfinals (at Norfolk, Virginia)

— Florida A&M (+170) vs. Morgan State (-4½, 141, -190), 3 p.m.

— Norfolk State (-5½, 132½, -240) vs. North Carolina Central (+200), 5:30 p.m.

Mountain West quarterfinals (at Thomas & Mack Center)

— San Diego State (-15, 145, -1,500) vs. Wyoming (+850), noon

— Boise State (-4½, 146½, -200) vs. Nevada (+175), 2:30 p.m.

— Utah State (-10, 136½, -500) vs. UNLV (+400), 6 p.m.

— Colorado State (-8½, 137, -410) vs. Fresno State (+340), 8:30 p.m.

Pac-12 quarterfinals (at T-Mobile Arena)

— Oregon (-9½, 147½, -450) vs. Arizona State (+375), 11:30 a.m.

— UCLA (-5½, 133½, -220) vs. Oregon State (+190), 2:30 p.m.

— Southern California (-7½, 140, -320) vs. Utah (+265), 5:30 p.m.

— Colorado (-14, 133½, -1,200) vs. California (+750), 8:30 p.m.

SEC second round (at Nashville, Tennessee)

— Kentucky (-3½, 132, -170) vs. Mississippi State (+150), 9 a.m.

— Florida (-8, 145, -350) vs. Vanderbilt (+290), 11:30 a.m.

— Missouri (-6½, 153½, -300) vs. Georgia (+250), 4 p.m.

— Mississippi (-7½, 140½, -330) vs. South Carolina (+270), 6:30 p.m.

Southland quarterfinals (at Katy, Texas)

— Northwestern State (+135) vs. New Orleans (-3, 154½, -155), 3 p.m.

— Sam Houston State (-8½, 138, -410) vs. Lamar (+340), 6 p.m.

SWAC quarterfinals (at Birmingham, Alabama)

— Texas Southern (-8½, 145, -380) vs. Alcorn State (+320), noon

— Grambling State (+115) vs. Southern (-2, 138, -135), 6:30 p.m.

WAC quarterfinals (at Orleans Arena)

— Cal Baptist (+110) vs. Seattle (-2, 152, -130), 4:30 p.m.

— New Mexico State (-11½, 134, -800) vs. Texas-Rio Grande Valley (+550), 8 p.m.

