COLLEGE BASKETBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Colorado holds on; Cal covers

California's Matt Bradley (20) drives into Colorado's Eli Parquet (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 men's tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, right, talks with a ref during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) shoots against Mississippi State's Abdul Ado (24) and Tolu Smith (35) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Miami guard Isaiah Wong (2) battles for a rebound with Georgia Tech guard Bubba Parham (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Wyoming guard Hunter Maldonado (24) reaches for a rebound with San Diego State forward Matt Mitchell (11) and forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Mountain West Conference tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Nevada forward Robby Robinson, left, and Boise State guard RayJ Dennis (10) reach for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference men's tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Oregon State's Ethan Thompson, clockwise from top left, UCLA's Jules Bernard, Oregon State's Rodrigue Andela, and UCLA's Cody Riley (2) vie for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 men's tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

UNLV guard Bryce Hamilton (13) shoots as Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference men's tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Southern California's Drew Peterson (13) shoots over Utah's Timmy Allen, left, and Ian Martinez (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 men's tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Fresno State guard Junior Ballard (4) reaches for the ball as Colorado State forward Adam Thistlewood (31) looks to pass it during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference men's tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Some of the best college basketball teams in the country begin their conference tournaments today.

The top seeds in the Atlantic Coast, Big 12, Big East, Mountain West and Pac-12 conferences will be in action Thursday. Las Vegas will host four tournaments at four venues, including UNLV’s quarterfinal game as part of the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Also in action are the Pac-12 tournament at T-Mobile Arena, the Big West tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay, and the Western Athletic Conference tournament at Orleans Arena.

In all, 56 games are being played in 17 conferences Thursday.

We’ll be following the action from all the conference tournament games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

11:30 p.m.: FINAL: Colorado 61, California 58. The No. 11 seed Golden Bears cover as 13½-point underdogs, but the No. 3 Buffaloes survive to win outright at -1,150 ML. Cal missed a 3 that would have tied the game in the final seconds. The game stays under 133½. Colorado will face No. 2 Southern California in the semifinals Friday.

10:57 p.m.: We’re coming down the stretch with the last game of the night. Colorado finally has some breathing room, up 41-30 on California with 11:34 left in the second half. Colorado -13½ is back in play after a tight first half.

10:34 p.m.: FINAL: Colorado State 72, Fresno State 62. The No. 3 seed Rams pull away to cover as 8½-point favorites, -410 ML in a Mountain West quarterfinal at the Thomas & Mack Center. The game stays under 137. Colorado State will face No. 2 Utah State in the semifinals Friday.

10:20 p.m.: Second-half line: Colorado -7½, total 68½.

10:17 p.m.: HALFTIME: Colorado 24, California 20. First-half winners: California +8, under 62½.

10:02 p.m.: FINAL: New Mexico State 77, Texas-Rio Grande Valley 61. The No. 3 seed Aggies cruise to the cover as 12-point favorites, -850 ML. The game goes over 134. New Mexico State will face No. 2 Utah Valley in the semifinals Friday.

9:59 p.m.: FINAL: Montana 80, Weber State 75. The No. 6 seed Grizzlies win outright as 7-point underdogs, +250 ML. The game goes over 142½. Montana will face No. 2 Eastern Washington in the semifinals Friday.

9:53 p.m.: FINAL: UC Riverside 62, Hawaii 52. The No. 3 seed Highlanders pull away late to cover as 4-point favorites, -185 ML in a Big West quarterfinal at Mandalay Bay. The game stays under 134½. Riverside will face No. 2 UC Irvine in the semifinals Friday.

9:30 p.m.: Second-half line: Colorado State -4, total 73.

9:28 p.m.: HALFTIME: Colorado State 33, Fresno State 28. First-half winners: Colorado State -4½, under 64.

9:27 p.m.: The last game of the night is about to tip off:

— Colorado (-13½, 133½, -1,150) vs. California (+725), 9:30 p.m.

8:59 p.m.: FINAL: North Texas 61, Old Dominion 55. The Mean Green rally in the second half to cover as 4½-point favorites, -200 ML in a Conference USA quarterfinal in Frisco, Texas. The game stays under 127. West No. 3 seed North Texas will face West No. 1 Louisiana Tech in the semifinals Friday.

8:56 p.m.: Second-half line: New Mexico State -4, total 71.

8:54 p.m.: HALFTIME: New Mexico State 39, Texas-Rio Grande Valley 24. First-half winners: New Mexico State -7, over 62½ (barely).

8:50 p.m.: FINAL: Grambling State 72, Southern 67 (OT). The No. 4 seed Tigers win outright in overtime as 2-point underdogs, +115 ML in a SWAC quarterfinal in Birmingham, Alabama. The game goes over 138 in overtime. Grambling will face No. 1 Prairie View A&M in the semifinals Friday.

8:48 p.m.: FINAL: Southern California 91, Utah 85 (2OT). The No. 7 seed Utes cover as 7½-point underdogs, but the No. 2 Trojans prevail in double overtime at -320 ML in a Pac-12 quarterfinal at T-Mobile Arena. The game went over 139½ in regulation. USC will face the winner of No. 3 Colorado and No. 11 California in the semifinals Friday.

8:47 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Weber State -4, total 76½

Riverside -2½, total 70

8:45 p.m.: HALFTIME: UC Riverside 26, Hawaii 24. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 2, under 63.

8:42 p.m.: HALFTIME: Weber State 34, Montana 34. First-half winners: Montana +3½, over 66½.

8:38 p.m.: FINAL: Texas 67, Texas Tech 66. The No. 3 seed Longhorns hit two free throws with 1.8 seconds left to win outright as 1½-point underdogs, +105 ML. The game stays just under 134½. Texas will face No. 2 Kansas in the semifinals Friday.

8:33 p.m.: FINAL: Mississippi 76, South Carolina 59. The No. 6 seed Rebels cover easily as 7½-point favorites, -330 ML in an SEC second-round game in Nashville, Tennessee. The game stays under 140½. Mississippi will face No. 3 LSU in the quarterfinals Friday.

8:32 p.m.: FINAL: Louisiana Tech 75, Florida Atlantic 69. The Owls cover as 6½-point underdogs, but the Bulldogs win outright at -290 ML in a Conference USA quarterfinal in Frisco, Texas. The game goes over 136½. West No. 1 seed Louisiana Tech will face either East No. 2 Old Dominion or West No. 3 North Texas in the semifinals Friday.

8:31 p.m.: FINAL: Norfolk State 87, North Carolina Central 58. The Spartans roll as 5½-point favorites, -240 ML in a MEAC quarterfinal in Norfolk, Virginia. The game goes over 132½. Norfolk State will advance directly to Saturday’s final after North Carolina A&T was forced to withdraw Thursday because of a positive coronavirus test.

8:29 p.m.: The next game is tipping off soon:

— Colorado State (-8½, 137, -410) vs. Fresno State (+340), 8:30 p.m.

8:26 p.m.: It’s going to be a late night at T-Mobile. USC and Utah are going to double overtime tied at 80.

8:15 p.m.: FINAL: Wisconsin 75, Penn State 74. The No. 11 seed Nittany Lions cover as 5½-point underdogs, but the No. 6 Badgers win outright at -220 ML in a Big Ten second-round game in Indianapolis. The game goes over 134½. Wisconsin will face No. 3 Iowa in the quarterfinals Friday.

8:11 p.m.: FINAL: Connecticut 94, DePaul 60. The No. 3 seed Huskies romp as 12½-point favorites, -900 ML in a Big East quarterfinal in New York. The total goes over 133½. Connecticut will face No. 2 Creighton in the semifinals Friday.

8:10 p.m.: FINAL: Lamar 70, Sam Houston State 69. The No. 6 Cardinals hit a late free throw to win outright as 8½-point underdogs, +340 ML in a Southland quarterfinal in Katy, Texas. The total goes just over 138. Lamar will face No. 2 Abilene Christian in the semifinals Friday.

8:07 p.m.: USC and Utah are going to overtime in their Pac-12 quarterfinal at T-Mobile Arena, tied at 71. USC is -205 on the live line (Utah +164).

7:58 p.m.: The next games are tipping off soon:

— Weber State (-7, 142½, -300) vs. Montana (+250), 8 p.m.

— UC Riverside (-4, 134½, -185) vs. Hawaii (+165), 8 p.m.

— New Mexico State (-12, 134, -850) vs. Texas-Rio Grande Valley (+575), 8 p.m.

7:55 p.m.: FINAL: Utah State 74, UNLV 53. The No. 2 seed Aggies dominate the second half to cover as 10-point favorites, -500 ML in a Mountain West quarterfinal at the Thomas & Mack Center. The game stays under 136½. Utah State will face the winner of No. 3 Colorado State and No. 6 Fresno State in the semifinals Friday.

7:51 p.m.: Second-half line: North Texas -3½, total 68.

7:48 p.m.: HALFTIME: Old Dominion 31, North Texas 26. First-half winners: Old Dominion +2, under 59, Old Dominion +130 ML.

7:34 p.m.: Utah State is leaving UNLV behind. The Aggies lead 55-41 with 7:55 left in the second half. Utah State is a whopping -100,000 on the live line (UNLV +3,000), spread -14½, total 124½.

7:33 p.m.: FINAL: North Carolina 81, Virginia Tech 73. The No. 6 seed Tar Heels cover as 3½-point favorites, -170 ML in an ACC quarterfinal in Greensboro, North Carolina. The game goes over 141. North Carolina will face No. 2 Florida State in the semifinals Friday.

7:27 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Mississippi -½, total 74½

Texas Tech -2, total 72

Louisiana Tech -3½, total 74

Southern -1, total 72

7:25 p.m.: HALFTIME: Mississippi 41, South Carolina 26. First-half winners: Mississippi -4, under 66½.

7:24 p.m.: HALFTIME: Grambling 28, Southern 28. First-half winners: Grambling +1, under 64½.

7:23 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana Tech 37, Florida Atlantic 36. First-half winners: Florida Atlantic +3½, over 64.

7:22 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas 34, Texas Tech 30. First-half winners: Texas +½, over 63 (barely).

7:15 p.m.: Second-half line: Norfolk State PK, total 73.

7:13 p.m.: HALFTIME: Norfolk State 44, North Carolina Central 33. First-half winners: Norfolk State -3, over 62.

7:07 p.m.: FINAL: UC Irvine 58, Cal Poly 51. The No. 10 seed Mustangs cover as 15-point underdogs, but the No. 2 Anteaters win outright at -1,500 ML in a Big West quarterfinal at Mandalay Bay. The game stays under 128½. Irvine will face the winner of No. 3 UC Riverside and No. 6 Hawaii in the semifinals Friday.

7:05 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Wisconsin PK, total 73

Connecticut -3, total 71

7:03 p.m.: HALFTIME: Connecticut 45, DePaul 22. First-half winners: Connecticut -7, over 62½.

7:02 p.m.: HALFTIME: Wisconsin 41, Penn State 31. First-half winners: Wisconsin -3, over 62½.

6:58 p.m.: The next game is tipping off soon:

— Old Dominion (+175) vs. North Texas (-4½, 127, -200), 7 p.m.

6:54 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Utah State -6, total 72½

Sam Houston State -4½, total 74½

USC -3, total 74

6:51 p.m.: HALFTIME: Southern California 34, Utah 29. First-half winners: USC -4, under 65½.

6:50 p.m.: HALFTIME: UNLV 24, Utah State 24. First-half winners: UNLV +5½, under 64.

6:49 p.m.: HALFTIME: Lamar 41, Sam Houston State 41. First-half winners: Lamar +4½, over 64½, Lamar +205 ML.

6:47 p.m.: FINAL: Eastern Washington 66, Northern Arizona 60. The No. 10 seed Lumberjacks cover as 15-point underdogs, but the No. 2 Eagles win outright at -1,500 ML in a Big Sky quarterfinal in Boise, Idaho. The game stays under 150. Eastern Washington will face the winner of No. 3 Weber State and No. 6 Montana in the semifinals Friday.

6:44 p.m.: FINAL: Niagara 67, Marist 62. The No. 5 seed Purple Eagles cover as 1-point favorites, -120 ML in a MAAC quarterfinal in Atlantic City. The game goes over 124½. Niagara will face No. 9 Iona in the semifinals Friday.

6:33 p.m.: FINAL: Seattle 83, California Baptist 66. The No. 5 seed Redhawks cover easily as 1½-point favorites, -125 ML in a WAC quarterfinal at Orleans Arena. The game stays under 152. Seattle will face No. 1 Grand Canyon in the semifinals Friday.

6:32 p.m.: UNLV has come to play. The Rebels lead Utah State 19-16 with 7:41 left in the first half. Utah State is still -300 on the live line (UNLV +235), spread -6½, total 132½.

6:29 p.m.: The next games are tipping off soon:

— Texas (+105) vs. Texas Tech (-1½, 134½, -125), 6:30 p.m.

— Louisiana Tech (-6½, 136½, -290) vs. Florida Atlantic (+245), 6:30 p.m.

— Mississippi (-7½, 140½, -330) vs. South Carolina (+270), 6:30 p.m.

— Grambling State (+115) vs. Southern (-2, 138, -135), 6:30 p.m.

6:24 p.m.: Second-half line: North Carolina -4, total 74½.

6:22 p.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia Tech 35, North Carolina 32. First-half winners: Virginia Tech +1½, over 66½ (barely), Virginia Tech +120 ML.

6:06 p.m.: FINAL: Akron 74, Bowling Green 67. The No. 3 seed Zips cover as 1½-point favorites, -125 ML in a MAC quarterfinal in Cleveland. The game stays under 155. Akron will face No. 2 Buffalo in the semifinals Friday.

6:05 p.m.: FINAL: Central Florida 72, East Carolina 62. The No. 6 seed Knights cover as 4½-point favorites, -200 ML in an American Athletic first-round game in Fort Worth, Texas. The total pushes on 134. Central Florida will face No. 3 Memphis in the quarterfinals Friday.

6:04 p.m.: FINAL: Missouri 73, Georgia 70. The No. 10 seed Bulldogs cover as 6½-point underdogs, but the No. 7 Tigers win outright at -300 ML in an SEC second-round game in Nashville, Tennessee. The game stays under 153½. Missouri will face No. 2 Arkansas in the quarterfinals Friday.

5:59 p.m.: The next games are about to tipping off soon:

— Connecticut (-12½, 133½, -900) vs. DePaul (+600), 6 p.m.

— Wisconsin (-5½, 134½, -220) vs. Penn State (+190), 6 p.m.

— Norfolk State (-5½, 132½, -240) vs. North Carolina Central (+200), 6 p.m.

— Utah State (-10, 136½, -500) vs. UNLV (+400), 6 p.m.

— Southern California (-7½, 139½, -320) vs. Utah (+265), 6 p.m.

— Sam Houston State (-8½, 138, -410) vs. Lamar (+340), 6 p.m.

5:50 p.m.: FINAL: UAB 73, Rice 60. The Blazers cover as 8½-point favorites, -410 ML in a Conference USA quarterfinal in Frisco, Texas. The game stays under 141. West No. 1 seed UAB will face East No. 1 Western Kentucky in the semifinals Friday.

5:49 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Eastern Washington -7, total 79

UC Irvine -7, total 68½

5:46 p.m.: HALFTIME: UC Irvine 34, Cal Poly 27. First-half winners: Cal Poly +8½, over 60½ (barely).

5:43 p.m.: HALFTIME: Eastern Washington 37, Northern Arizona 30. First-half winners: Northern Arizona +8½, under 70½.

5:36 p.m.: FINAL: Rutgers 61, Indiana 50. The No. 7 seed Scarlet Knights cover as 3-point favorites, -155 ML in a Big Ten second-round game in Indianapolis. The game stays under 130. Rutgers will face No. 2 Illinois in the quarterfinals Friday.

5:33 p.m.: FINAL: Western Kentucky 80, UTSA 67. The Hilltoppers cover as 7-point favorites, -310 ML in a Conference USA quarterfinal in Frisco, Texas. The game stays just under 148½. East No. 1 seed Western Kentucky will face the winner of West No. 2 UAB and West No. 6 Rice in the semifinals Friday.

5:30 p.m.: FINAL: Kansas 69, Oklahoma 62. The No. 2 seed Jayhawks blow most of a 20-point halftime lead, but they hang on to cover as 3-point favorites, -150 ML in a Big 12 quarterfinal in Kansas City, Missouri. The game stays under 135½. Kansas will face the winner of No. 3 Texas and No. 6 Texas Tech in the semifinals Friday.

5:29 p.m.: FINAL: Morgan State 77, Florida A&M 75. The Rattlers cover as 4½-point underdogs, but the Bears rally in the second half to win outright at -190 ML in a MEAC quarterfinal in Norfolk, Virginia. The game goes over 142. North No. 3 seed Morgan State will face North No. 1 Coppin State in the semifinals Friday.

5:28 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Virginia Tech (+150) vs. North Carolina (-3½, 141, -170), 5:30 p.m.

5:22 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Marist -2½, total 67

California Baptist -1, total 81½

5:20 p.m.: HALFTIME: Niagara 28, Marist 20. First-half winners: Niagara -½, under 58.

5:18 p.m.: HALFTIME: Seattle 42, California Baptist 37. First-half winners: Seattle -½, over 71½.

5:15 p.m.: FINAL: Northwestern State 82, New Orleans 79. The No. 4 seed Demons win outright as 3-point underdogs, +135 ML in a Southland quarterfinal in Katy, Texas. The game goes over 154½. Northwestern State will face No. 1 Nicholls State in the semifinals Friday.

5:14 p.m.: FINAL: Oregon State 83, UCLA 79 (OT). The No. 5 seed Beavers win outright in overtime as 5½-point underdogs, +190 ML in a Pac-12 quarterfinal at T-Mobile Arena. The game goes over 133. Oregon State will face No. 1 Oregon in the semifinals Friday.

5:02 p.m.: FINAL: Creighton 87, Butler 56. The No. 2 seed Bluejays dominate as 10½-point favorites, -600 ML in a Big East quarterfinal in New York. The game goes over 136. Creighton will face the winner of No. 3 Connecticut and No. 11 DePaul in the semifinals Friday.

5:01 p.m.: Second-half line: Bowling Green -2, total 80.

4:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Akron 34, Bowling Green 26. First-half winners: Akron -½, under 73.

4:58 p.m.: UCLA and Oregon State are in overtime in the Pac-12 quarterfinals at T-Mobile Arena.

4:56 p.m.: FINAL: UNR 89, Boise State 82. The No. 5 seed Wolf Pack win outright as 3½-point underdogs, +155 ML in a Mountain West quarterfinal at the Thomas & Mack Center. The game sails over 146½. UNR will face No. 1 San Diego State in the semifinals Friday. Boise State is now squarely on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament.

4:55 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— UC Irvine (-15, 128½, -1,500) vs. Cal Poly (+850), 5 p.m.

4:52 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Central Florida PK, total 71½

Missouri -4½, total 80½

UAB -4½, total 74½

4:49 p.m.: HALFTIME: Central Florida 36, East Carolina 27. First-half winners: Central Florida -2½, under 63½ (barely).

4:48 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 33, Missouri 32. First-half winners: Georgia +3½, under 72½, Georgia +180 ML.

4:46 p.m.: HALFTIME: UAB 36, Rice 32. First-half winners: Rice +4½, over 66.

4:31 p.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Eastern Washington (-15, 150, -1,500) vs. Northern Arizona (+850), 4:30 p.m.

— Marist (+100) vs. Niagara (-1, 124½, -120), 4:30 p.m.

— Cal Baptist (+105) vs. Seattle (-1½, 152, -125), 4:30 p.m.

4:27 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Rutgers -2, total 69

Western Kentucky -½, total 77½

4:24 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rutgers 33, Indiana 32. First-half winners: Indiana +1½, over 60.

4:22 p.m.: HALFTIME: Western Kentucky 38, UTSA 25. First-half winners: Western Kentucky -4, under 70½.

4:18 p.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma -3, total 70.

4:15 p.m.: HALFTIME: Kansas 35, Oklahoma 15. First-half winners: Kansas -1½, under 63½.

4:12 p.m.: UNR could be getting ready to burst Boise State’s bubble. The Wolf Pack lead the Broncos 64-53 with 11:59 left in the second half. UNR is -700 on the live line (Boise +470). Boise State came into the day as one of the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament field in ESPN’s Bracketology, and a loss here would damage the Broncos’ hopes.

4:03 p.m.: FINAL: UC Davis 58, Cal State Bakersfield 56. The No. 4 seed Aggies get a layup with one second left to win outright as 4-point underdogs, +160 ML in a Big Sky quarterfinal at Mandalay Bay. The game stays under 132. Davis will face No. 1 UC Santa Barbara in the semifinals Friday.

4:01 p.m.: FINAL: Saint Peter’s 75, Rider 60. The No. 3 seed Peacocks dominate the second half to cover as 6½-point favorites, -270 ML in a MAAC quarterfinal in Atlantic City. The game goes over 130½. Saint Peter’s faces No. 7 Fairfield in the semifinals Friday.

3:58 p.m.: Second-half line: Morgan State -5, total 77.

3:57 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida A&M 39, Morgan State 30. First-half winners: Florida A&M +2, over 66, Florida A&M +130 ML.

3:56 p.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Central Florida (-4½, 134, -200) vs. East Carolina (+175), 4 p.m.

— UAB (-8½, 141, -410) vs. Rice (+340), 4 p.m.

— Akron (-1½, 155, -125) vs. Bowling Green (+105), 4 p.m.

— Missouri (-6½, 153½, -300) vs. Georgia (+250), 4 p.m.

3:50 p.m.: FINAL: Montana State 71, Idaho State 63. The No. 5 seed Bobcats cover as 2½-point favorites, -145 ML in a Big Sky quarterfinal in Boise, Idaho. The game goes over 130½. Montana State will face No. 1 Southern Utah in the semifinals Friday.

3:49 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Creighton -2, total 72½

New Orleans -2½, total 82

3:47 p.m.: HALFTIME: Creighton 42, Butler 26. First-half winners: Creighton -6, over 63½.

3:45 p.m.: HALFTIME: Northwestern State 38, New Orleans 34. First-half winners: Northwestern State +1½, under 73 (barely), Northwestern State +120 ML.

3:34 p.m.: FINAL: Buffalo 74, Miami (Ohio) 63. The No. 2 seed Bulls cover as 8½-point favorites, -380 ML in a MAC quarterfinal in Cleveland. The game stays under 151½. Buffalo will face the winner of No. 3 Akron and No. 6 Bowling Green in the semifinals Friday.

3:33 p.m.: Second-half lines:

UCLA -½, total 71

Boise State -4, total 80½

3:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: UNR 51, Boise State 45. First-half winners: UNR +2, over 69, UNR +130 ML.

3:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: UCLA 34, Oregon State 24. First-half winners: UCLA -3, under 62½.

3:28 p.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Kansas (-3, 135½, -150) vs. Oklahoma (+130), 3:30 p.m.

— Rutgers (-3, 130, -155) vs. Indiana (+135), 3:30 p.m.

— Western Kentucky (-7, 148½, -310) vs. UTSA (+260), 3:30 p.m.

2:59 p.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Creighton (-10½, 136, -600) vs. Butler (+450), 3 p.m.

— Florida A&M (+170) vs. Morgan State (-4½, 142, -190), 3 p.m.

— Northwestern State (+135) vs. New Orleans (-3, 154½, -155), 3 p.m.

2:48 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Bakersfield -3, total 70½

Saint Peter’s -5, total 69

2:47 p.m.: HALFTIME: UC Davis 32, Cal State Bakersfield 29. First-half winners: Davis +2, total pushes on 61, Davis +125 ML.

2:45 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rider 36, Saint Peter’s 33. First-half winners: Rider +3½, over 61, Rider +180 ML.

2:30 p.m.: The next games are tipping off soon:

— Boise State (-3½, 146½, -175) vs. Nevada (+155), 2:30 p.m.

— UCLA (-5½, 133, -220) vs. Oregon State (+190), 2:30 p.m.

2:28 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Buffalo -2, total 80½

Idaho State -1½, total 70½

2:27 p.m.: HALFTIME: Buffalo 40, Miami (Ohio) 32. First-half winners: Buffalo -4½, over 71½ (barely).

2:26 p.m.: HALFTIME: Montana State 37, Idaho State 29. First-half winners: Montana State -1, over 61.

2:25 p.m.: FINAL: Seton Hall 77, St. John’s 69 (OT). The No. 5 seed Pirates cover in overtime as 3-point favorites, -155 ML in a Big East quarterfinal in New York. The game still stays under 150½ despite the extra session. Seton Hall will face No. 8 Georgetown in the semifinals Friday.

2:13 p.m.: Seton Hall and St. John’s are in overtime in their Big East quarterfinal.

2:12 p.m.: FINAL: Texas Southern 78, Alcorn State 55. The Tigers cover as 8½-point favorites, -380 ML in a SWAC quarterfinal in Birmingham, Alabama. The game stays under 145. Texas Southern will face No. 2 Jackson State in the semifinals Friday.

2:11 p.m.: FINAL: Tulane 77, Tulsa 70. The No. 10 seed Green Wave win outright as 4-point underdogs, +160 ML in an American Athletic first-round game in Fort Worth, Texas. The game goes over 127½. Tulane will face No. 2 Houston in the quarterfinals Friday.

2:10 p.m.: FINAL: San Diego State 69, Wyoming 66. The No. 8 seed Cowboys cover as 15-point underdogs, but the No. 1 Aztecs survive, holding on for the win at -1,500 ML in a Mountain West quarterfinal at the Thomas & Mack Center. The game stays under 145. Wyoming missed a 3 to take the lead with six seconds remaining. San Diego State will face the winner of No. 4 Boise State and No. 5 UNR in the semifinals Friday.

1:57 p.m.: The next games are tipping off soon:

— UC Davis (+160) vs. Cal State Bakersfield (-4, 132, -180), 2 p.m.

— St. Peter’s (-6½, 130½, -270) vs. Rider (+230), 2 p.m.

1:48 p.m.: Mountain West No. 1 seed San Diego State is clinging to a 60-59 lead over Wyoming with 3:56 left in the second half. The Aztecs are -205 on the live line (Wyoming +164).

1:37 p.m.: FINAL: Baylor 74, Kansas State 68. The No. 9 seed Wildcats cover as 20-point underdogs, but the No. 1 Bears hold on to win outright at -3,000 ML in a Big 12 quarterfinal in Kansas City, Missouri. The game goes over 136½. Baylor will face No. 5 Oklahoma State in the semifinals Friday.

1:36 p.m.: FINAL: Ohio State 79, Minnesota 75. The No. 13 seed Golden Gophers cover as 11-point underdogs, but the No. 5 Buckeyes win outright at -650 in a Big Ten second-round game in Indianapolis. The game goes over 142½. Ohio State will face No. 4 Purdue in the quarterfinals Friday.

1:35 p.m.: FINAL: Georgia Tech 70, Miami 66. The No. 13 seed Hurricanes cover as 10-point underdogs, but the No. 4 Yellow Jackets win outright at -500 ML in an ACC quarterfinal in Greensboro, North Carolina. The game goes over 138½. Georgia Tech will face No. 1 Virginia in the semifinals Friday.

1:34 p.m.: FINAL: Oregon 91, Arizona State 73. The No. 1 seed Ducks roll as 9½-point favorites, -450 ML in a Pac-12 quarterfinal at T-Mobile Arena. The game goes over 147½. Oregon will face the winner of No. 4 UCLA and No. 5 Oregon State in the semifinals Friday.

1:31 p.m.: Wyoming holds a 52-49 lead over San Diego State midway through the second half of their Mountain West quarterfinal. San Diego State is still -230 on the live line (Wyoming +184).

1:24 p.m.: FINAL: Florida 69, Vanderbilt 63. The No. 12 Commodores cover as 8-point underdogs, but the No. 5 Gators win outright at -350 ML in an SEC second-round game in Nashville, Tennessee. The game stays under 145. Florida will face No. 4 Tennessee in the quarterfinals Friday.

1:16 p.m.: FINAL: UC Santa Barbara 95, Long Beach State 87. The No. 9 seed Beach cover as 12½-point underdogs, but the No. 1 Gauchos win outright at -950 in a Big West quarterfinal at Mandalay Bay. The game goes way over 139. UC Santa Barbara will face the winner of No. 4 UC Davis and No. 5 Cal State Bakersfield in the semifinals Friday.

1:03 p.m.: FINAL: Ohio 85, Kent State 63. The No. 5 seed Bobcats roll as 3½-point favorites, -170 ML in a MAC quarterfinal in Cleveland. The game stays under 150½. Ohio will face No. 1 Toledo in the semifinals Friday.

12:59 p.m.: The next games are tipping off soon:

— Idaho State (+125) vs. Montana State (-2½, 130½, -145), 1 p.m.

— Buffalo (-8½, 151½, -380) vs. Miami (Ohio) (+320), 1 p.m.

12:56 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Tulsa -1½, total 70½

Seton Hall -1½, total 79

San Diego State -8½, total 76

Texas Southern -6, total 77

12:54 p.m.: HALFTIME: San Diego State 33, Wyoming 32. First-half winners: Wyoming +9, under 68.

12:53 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alcorn State 34, Texas Southern 32. First-half winners: Alcorn State +5, under 68½, Alcorn State +250 ML.

12:52 p.m.: HALFTIME: Tulsa 41, Tulane 37. First-half winners: Tulsa -2, over 59½.

12:51 p.m.: HALFTIME: Seton Hall 33, St. John’s 32. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 1, under 71.

12:28 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Georgia Tech -6½, total 73

Baylor -11, total 73½

Oregon -3, total 77

12:26 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oregon 35, Arizona State 27. First-half winners: Oregon -5, under 69½.

12:25 p.m.: HALFTIME: Baylor 36, Kansas State 34. First-half winners: Kansas State +11, over 64½.

12:24 p.m.: HALFTIME: Miami 33, Georgia Tech 29. First-half winners: Miami +5½, under 64½, Miami +250 ML. The No. 13 seed Hurricanes looking to pull off another upset.

12:20 p.m.: FINAL: Southern Utah 91, Northern Colorado 83. The No. 1 seed Thunderbirds extend the margin in the final minute to cover as 7-point favorites, -300 ML in the Big Sky quarterfinals in Boise, Idaho. The game goes well over 144. Southern Utah will face the winner of No. 4 Idaho State and No. 5 Montana State in the semifinals Friday.

— Southern Utah (-7, 144, -300) vs. Northern Colorado (+250), 10 a.m.

12:16 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Ohio State -3½, total 76½

Florida -1½, total 74

12:13 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida 34, Vanderbilt 22. First-half winners: Florida -4, under 68.

12:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio State 39, Minnesota 27. First-half winners: Ohio State -6, under 66½ (barely).

12:01 p.m.: Second-half line: UCSB -5½, total 75.

11:59 a.m.: HALFTIME: UC Santa Barbara 44, Long Beach State 35. First-half winners: UCSB -7, over 65.

11:58 a.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Tulsa (-4, 127½, -180) vs. Tulane (+160), noon

— St. John’s (+135) vs. Seton Hall (-3, 150½, -155), noon

— San Diego State (-15, 145, -1,500) vs. Wyoming (+850), noon

— Texas Southern (-8½, 145, -380) vs. Alcorn State (+320), noon

11:54 a.m.: Second-half line: Kent State -1, total 77.

11:52 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio 37, Kent State 25. First-half winners: Ohio -2, under 70½.

11:28 a.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Georgia Tech (-10, 138½, -500) vs. Miami (+400), 11:30 a.m.

— Baylor (-20, 136½, -3,000) vs. Kansas State (+1,200), 11:30 a.m.

— Oregon (-9½, 147½, -450) vs. Arizona State (+375), 11:30 a.m.

— Florida (-8, 145, -350) vs. Vanderbilt (+290), 11:30 a.m.

11:19 a.m.: FINAL: Georgetown 72, Villanova 71. The No. 8 seed Hoyas hit two free throws with four seconds left to win outright as 6½-point underdogs, +250 ML over the No. 1 Wildcats in the Big East quarterfinals in New York. The game goes over 139. Georgetown will face the winner of No. 4 St. John’s and No. 5 Seton Hall in the semifinals Friday.

11:17 a.m.: FINAL: South Florida 73, Temple 71. The No. 8 seed Bulls win outright as 2½-point underdogs, +125 ML in an American Athletic first-round game in Fort Worth, Texas. The game goes over 133½. South Florida will face No. 1 Wichita State in the quarterfinals Friday.

11:02 a.m.: FINAL: Mississippi State 74, Kentucky 73. The No. 9 Bulldogs blow a 14-point halftime lead but rally late to win outright as 3½-point underdogs, +150 ML in an SEC second-round game in Nashville Tennessee. The game goes over 132. Mississippi State will face No. 1 Alabama in the quarterfinals Friday.

Kentucky finishes a dismal 9-16 and won’t advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.

11 a.m.: FINAL: Virginia 72, Syracuse 69. The No. 8 seed Orange cover as 5½-point underdogs, but the No. 1 Cavaliers hit a 3 at the buzzer to win outright at -220 ML in an ACC quarterfinal in Greensboro, North Carolina. The game goes over 130½. Virginia will face the winner of No. 4 Georgia Tech and No. 13 Miami in the semifinals Friday.

10:59 a.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Ohio State (-11, 142½, -650) vs. Minnesota (+475), 11 a.m.

— UC Santa Barbara (-12½, 139, -950) vs. Long Beach State (+625), 11 a.m.

10:55 a.m.: Second-half line: Southern Utah -1½, total 77½.

10:53 a.m.: HALFTIME: Southern Utah 46, Northern Colorado 34. First-half winners: Southern Utah -4, over 68.

10:52 a.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Kent State (+150) vs. Ohio (-3½, 150½, -170), 10:30 a.m.

10:48 a.m.: Kentucky lives. The Wildcats trailed Mississippi State by 14 at halftime, but they have rallied to take a 71-66 lead with just over four minutes to play.

10:42 a.m.: FINAL: Maryland 68, Michigan State 57. The No. 8 seed Terrapins pull away in the second half to cover as 1½-point favorites, -125 ML in a Big Ten second-round game in Indianapolis. The game stays under 129½. Maryland will face No. 1 Michigan in the quarterfinals Friday.

10:34 a.m.: FINAL: Oklahoma State 72, West Virginia 69. The No. 5 seed Cowboys rally in the second half to win outright as 3½-point underdogs, +160 ML. The game stays under 149½. The No. 4 Mountaineers made a 3-pointer to tie, but it was after the buzzer. Oklahoma State will face the winner of No. 1 Baylor and No. 9 Kansas State in the semifinals Friday.

10:25 a.m.: FINAL: Toledo 91, Ball State 89 (OT). The No. 8 seed Cardinals cover as 8-point underdogs, but the No. 1 Rockets win outright at -380 ML in a MAC quarterfinal in Cleveland. The game goes over 155. Toledo will face the winner of No. 4 Kent State and No. 5 Ohio in Friday’s semifinals.

10:08 a.m.: Ball State hit a shot at the buzzer to force overtime against MAC No. 1 seed Toledo at 79-all.

9:58 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Villanova -5, total 75

Kentucky -5½, total 71½

9:57 a.m.: HALFTIME: Mississippi State 44, Kentucky 30. First-half winners: Mississippi State +1½, over 61½, Mississippi State +120 ML.

9:56 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgetown 37, Villanova 35. First-half winners: Georgetown +3½, over 64½, Georgetown +180 ML.

9:55 a.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Southern Utah (-7, 144, -300) vs. Northern Colorado (+250), 10 a.m.

9:50 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Virginia -5, total 71

Temple -2½, total 72

9:48 a.m.: HALFTIME: South Florida 38, Temple 37. First-half winners: South Florida +1, over 61½.

9:47 a.m.: HALFTIME: Syracuse 39, Virginia 36. First-half winners: Syracuse +3, over 61, Syracuse +160 ML.

9:31 a.m.: Second-half line: Michigan State -½, total 69½.

9:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Maryland 34, Michigan State 30. First-half winners: Maryland -½, over 59½.

9:25 a.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma State -½, total 79½.

9:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: West Virginia 36, Oklahoma State 30. First-half winners: West Virginia -1½, under 71½.

8:59 a.m.: Here’s the full Associated Press story on Duke withdrawing, confirming that the Blue Devils’ season is over:

Duke has pulled out of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament and ended its season after a positive coronavirus test and the resulting quarantining and contact tracing.

The ACC announced that the Blue Devils’ quarterfinal game with Florida State scheduled for Thursday night has been canceled. Duke had won its first two tournament games, but finished just 13-11 overall and 9-9 in ACC games.

Athletic director Kevin White said that Duke’s season is over, ending the Blue Devils’ streak of 24 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

The Blue Devils entered the week knowing that they likely needed to win the ACC tournament to extend the NCAA streak dating back to 1996 was likely on the line.

Duke failed to live up to its always lofty expectations, but coach Mike Krzyzewski said he loved this young team and was honored to coach it.

“We have not asked more of any team in our history, and they deserve enormous credit for handling everything like the outstanding young men they are,” Krzyzewski said. “I feel deeply for our players, who have done a terrific job all season in taking care of each other and the team.

“I am extremely proud of their collective attitudes and effort, which could not have been stronger.”

White said someone within the program tested positive after Wednesday’s game. He said the men’s basketball players and coaching staff had not had a positive test the rest of the season.

White said the players are being quarantined.

“Since last March when the pandemic started, we have listened to our medical experts and always put safety at the forefront of any determinations regarding competition,” White said. “As a result, this will end our 2020-21 season. We wish every team still playing college basketball good health and the very best during the next few weeks.”

The Seminoles advanced to the ACC tournament semifinals to play the winner of the North Carolina-Virginia Tech game.

8:57 a.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Virginia (-5½, 130½, -220) vs. Syracuse (+190), 9 a.m.

— South Florida (+125) vs. Temple (-2½, 133½, -145), 9 a.m.

— Villanova (-6½, 139, -300) vs. Georgetown (+250), 9 a.m.

— Kentucky (-3½, 132, -170) vs. Mississippi State (+150), 9 a.m.

8:52 a.m.: Second-half line: Toledo -2½, total 82½.

8:50 a.m.: HALFTIME: Toledo 41, Ball State 34. First-half winners: Toledo -4, over 74.

8:40 a.m.: The coronavirus has made its first mark on March Madness. Duke has withdrawn from the ACC tournament because of a positive test within the program.

That means Florida State advances to the semifinals, and Duke will almost surely not reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995.

Three games are already underway today:

— Toledo (-8, 155, -380) vs. Ball State (+320), 8 a.m.

— West Virginia (-3½, 149½, -180) vs. Oklahoma City (+160), 8:30 a.m.

— Maryland (-1½, 129½, -125) vs. Michigan State (+105), 8:30 a.m.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

ACC QUARTERFINALS (at Greensboro, North Carolina)

— Virginia 72, Syracuse 69

Full-game winners: Syracuse +5½, over 130½, Virginia -220 ML

First-half winners: Syracuse +3, over 61 (Syracuse 39-36)

Second-half winners: Virginia -5, under 71 (Virginia 36-30)

— Georgia Tech 70, Miami 66

Full-game winners: Miami +10, under 138½, Georgia Tech -500 ML

First-half winners: Miami +5½, under 64½ (Miami 33-29)

Second-half winners: Georgia Tech -6½, over 73 (Georgia Tech 41-33)

— Florida State defeats Duke, forfeit

The Blue Devils withdrew from the tournament and ended their season after a positive coronavirus test in the program.

— North Carolina 81, Virginia Tech 73

Full-game winners: North Carolina -3½, over 141, North Carolina -170 ML

First-half winners: Virginia Tech +1½, over 66½ (Virginia Tech 35-32)

Second-half winners: North Carolina -4, over 74½ (North Carolina 49-38)

AMERICAN ATHLETIC FIRST ROUND (at Fort Worth, Texas)

— South Florida 73, Temple 71

Full-game winners: South Florida +2½, over 133½, South Florida +125 ML

First-half winners: South Florida +1, over 61½ (South Florida 38-37)

Second-half winners: South Florida +2½, under 72 (South Florida 35-34)

— Tulane 77, Tulsa 70

Full-game winners: Tulane +4, over 127½, Tulane +160 ML

First-half winners: Tulsa -2, over 59½ (Tulsa 41-37)

Second-half winners: Tulane +1½, under 70½ (Tulane 40-29)

— Central Florida 72, East Carolina 62

Full-game winners: Central Florida -4¼, total pushes on 134, Central Florida -200 ML

First-half winners: Central Florida -2½, under 63½ (Central Florida 36-27)

Second-half winners: Central Florida PK, under 71½ (Central Florida 36-35)

BIG 12 QUARTERFINALS (at Kansas City, Missouri)

— Oklahoma State 72, West Virginia 69

Full-game winners: Oklahoma State +3½, under 149½, Oklahoma State +160 ML

First-half winners: West Virginia -1½, under 71½ (West Virginia 36-30)

Second-half winners: Oklahoma State -½, under 79½ (Oklahoma State 42-33)

— Baylor 74, Kansas State 68

Full-game winners: Kansas State +20, over 136½, Baylor -3,000 ML

First-half winners: Kansas State +11, over 64½ (Baylor 36-34)

Second-half winners: Kansas State +11, under 73½ (Baylor 38-34)

— Kansas 69, Oklahoma 62

Full-game winners: Kansas -3, under 135½, Kansas -150 ML

First-half winners: Kansas -1½, under 63½ (Kansas 35-15)

Second-half winners: Oklahoma -3, over 70 (Oklahoma 47-34)

— Texas 67, Texas Tech 66

Full-game winners: Texas +1½, under 134½, Texas +105 ML

First-half winners: Texas +½, over 63 (Texas 34-30)

Second-half winners: Texas Tech -2, under 72 (Texas Tech 36-33)

BIG EAST QUARTERFINALS (at New York)

— Georgetown 72, Villanova 71

Full-game winners: Georgetown +6½, over 139, Georgetown +250 ML

First-half winners: Georgetown +3½, over 64½ (Georgetown 37-35)

Second-half winners: Georgetown +5, under 75 (Villanova 36-35)

— Seton Hall 77, St. John’s 69 (OT)

Full-game winners: Seton Hall -3, under 150½, Seton Hall -155 ML

First-half winners: Spread pushes on 1, under 71 (Seton Hall 33-32)

Second-half winners: Seton Hall -1½, over 79 (Seton Hall 44-37)

— Creighton 87, Butler 56

Full-game winners: Creighton -10½, over 136, Creighton -600 ML

First-half winners: Creighton -6, over 63½ (Creighton 42-26)

Second-half winners: Creighton -2, over 72½ (Creighton 45-30)

— Connecticut 94, DePaul 60

Full-game winners: Connecticut -12½, over 133½, Connecticut -900 ML

First-half winners: Connecticut -7, over 62½ (Connecticut 45-22)

Second-half winners: Connecticut -3, over 71 (Connecticut 49-38)

BIG SKY QUARTERFINALS (at Boise, Idaho)

— Southern Utah 91, Northern Colorado 83

Full-game winners: Southern Utah -7, over 144, Southern Utah -300 ML

First-half winners: Southern Utah -4, over 68 (Southern Utah 46-34)

Second-half winners: Northern Colorado +1½, over 77½ (Northern Colorado 49-45)

— Montana State 71, Idaho State 63

Full-game winners: Montana State -2½, over 130½, Montana State -145 ML

First-half winners: Montana State -1, over 61 (Montana State 37-29)

Second-half winners: Montana State +1½, under 70½ (tied 34-34)

— Eastern Washington 66, Northern Arizona 60

Full-game winners: Northern Arizona +15, under 150, Eastern Washington -1,500 ML

First-half winners: Northern Arizona +8½, under 70½ (Eastern Washington 37-30)

Second-half winners: Northern Arizona +7, under 79 (Northern Arizona 30-29)

— Montana 80, Weber State 75

Full-game winners: Montana +7, over 142½, Montana +250 ML

First-half winners: Montana +3½, over 66½ (tied 34-34)

Second-half winners: Montana +4, over 76½ (Montana 46-41)

BIG TEN SECOND ROUND (at Indianapolis)

— Maryland 68, Michigan State 57

Full-game winners: Maryland -1½, under 129½, Maryland -125 ML

First-half winners: Maryland -½, over 59½ (Maryland 34-30)

Second-half winners: Maryland +½, under 69½ (Maryland 34-27)

— Ohio State 79, Minnesota 75

Full-game winners: Minnesota +11, over 142½, Ohio State -650 ML

First-half winners: Ohio State -6, under 66½ (Ohio State 39-27)

Second-half winners: Minnesota +3½, over 76½ (Minnesota 48-40)

— Rutgers 61, Indiana 50

Full-game winners: Rutgers -3, under 130, Rutgers -155 ML

First-half winners: Indiana +1½, over 60 (Rutgers 33-32)

Second-half winners: Rutgers -2, under 69 (Rutgers 28-18)

— Wisconsin 75, Penn State 74

Full-game winners: Penn State +5½, over 134½, Wisconsin -220 ML

First-half winners: Wisconsin -3, over 62½ (Wisconsin 41-31)

Second-half winners: Penn State PK, over 73 (Penn State 43-34)

BIG WEST QUARTERFINALS (at Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay)

— UC Santa Barbara 95, Long Beach State 87

Full-game winners: Long Beach +12½, over 139, UCSB -950 ML

First-half winners: UCSB -7, over 65 (UCSB 44-35)

Second-half winners: Long Beach +5½, over 75 (Long Beach 52-51)

— UC Davis 58, Cal State Bakersfield 56

Full-game winners: Davis +4, under 132, Davis +160 ML

First-half winners: Davis +2, total pushes on 61 (Davis 32-29)

Second-half winners: Davis +3, under 70½ (Bakersfield 27-26)

— UC Irvine 58, Cal Poly 51

Full-game winners: Cal Poly +15, under 128½, Irvine -1,500 ML

First-half winners: Cal Poly +8½, over 60½ (Irvine 34-27)

Second-half winners: Cal Poly +7, under 68½ (tied 24-24)

— UC Riverside 62, Hawaii 52

Full-game winners: Riverside -4, under 134½, Riverside -185 ML

First-half winners: Spread pushes on 2, under 63 (Riverside 26-24)

Second-half winners: Riverside -2½, under 70 (Riverside 36-28)

CONFERENCE USA QUARTERFINALS (at Frisco, Texas)

— Western Kentucky 80, UTSA 67

Full-game winners: Western Kentucky -7, under 148½, Western Kentucky -310 ML

First-half winners: Western Kentucky -4, under 70½ (Western Kentucky 38-25)

Second-half winners: UTSA +½, over 77½ (tied 42-42)

— UAB 73, Rice 60

Full-game winners: UAB -8½, under 141, UAB -410 ML

First-half winners: Rice +4½, over 66 (UAB 36-32)

Second-half winners: UAB -4½, under 74½ (UAB 37-28)

— Louisiana Tech 75, Florida Atlantic 69

Full-game winners: Florida Atlantic +6½, over 136½, Louisiana Tech -290 ML

First-half winners: Florida Atlantic +3½, over 64 (Louisiana Tech 37-36)

Second-half winners: Louisiana Tech -3½, under 74 (Louisiana Tech 38-33)

— North Texas 61, Old Dominion 55

Full-game winners: North Texas -4½, under 127, North Texas -200 ML

First-half winners: Old Dominion +2, under 59 (Old Dominion 31-26)

Second-half winners: North Texas -3½, under 68 (North Texas 35-24)

MAAC QUARTERFINALS (at Atlantic City)

— Saint Peter’s 75, Rider 60

Full-game winners: Saint Peter’s -6½, over 130½, Saint Peter’s -270 ML

First-half winners: Rider +3½, over 61 (Rider 36-33)

Second-half winners: Saint Peter’s -5, under 69 (Saint Peter’s 42-24)

— Niagara 67, Marist 62

Full-game winners: Niagara -1, over 124½, Niagara -120 ML

First-half winners: Niagara -½, under 58 (Niagara 28-20)

Second-half winners: Marist -2½, over 67 (Marist 42-39)

MAC QUARTERFINALS (at Cleveland)

— Toledo 91, Ball State 89 (OT)

Full-game winners: Ball State +8, over 155, Toledo -380 ML

First-half winners: Toledo -4, over 74 (Toledo 41-34)

Second-half winners: Ball State +2½, over 82½ (Ball State 55-50)

— Ohio 85, Kent State 63

Full-game winners: Ohio -3½, under 150½, Ohio -170 ML

First-half winners: Ohio -2, under 70½ (Ohio 37-25)

Second-half winners: Ohio +1, over 77 (Ohio 48-38)

— Buffalo 74, Miami (Ohio) 63

Full-game winners: Buffalo -8½, under 151½, Buffalo -380 ML

First-half winners: Buffalo -4½, over 71½ (Buffalo 40-32)

Second-half winners: Buffalo -2, under 80½ (Buffalo 34-31)

— Akron 74, Bowling Green 67

Full-game winners: Akron -1½, under 155, Akron -125 ML

First-half winners: Akron -½, under 73 (Akron 34-26)

Second-half winners: Akron +2, over 80 (Bowling Green 41-40)

MEAC QUARTERFINALS (at Norfolk, Virginia)

— Florida A&M (+170) vs. Morgan State (-4½, 142, -190), 3 p.m.

Full-game winners: TBD

First-half winners: TBD (TBD)

Second-half winners: TBD (TBD)

— Norfolk State (-5½, 132½, -240) vs. North Carolina Central (+200), 6 p.m.

Full-game winners: TBD

First-half winners: TBD (TBD)

Second-half winners: TBD (TBD)

MOUNTAIN WEST QUARTERFINALS (at Thomas & Mack Center)

— San Diego State (-15, 145, -1,500) vs. Wyoming (+850), noon

Full-game winners: TBD

First-half winners: TBD (TBD)

Second-half winners: TBD (TBD)

— Boise State (-3½, 146½, -175) vs. Nevada (+155), 2:30 p.m.

Full-game winners: TBD

First-half winners: TBD (TBD)

Second-half winners: TBD (TBD)

— Utah State (-10, 136½, -500) vs. UNLV (+400), 6 p.m.

Full-game winners: TBD

First-half winners: TBD (TBD)

Second-half winners: TBD (TBD)

— Colorado State (-8½, 137, -410) vs. Fresno State (+340), 8:30 p.m.

Full-game winners: TBD

First-half winners: TBD (TBD)

Second-half winners: TBD (TBD)

PAC-12 QUARTERFINALS (at T-Mobile Arena)

— Oregon (-9½, 147½, -450) vs. Arizona State (+375), 11:30 a.m.

Full-game winners: TBD

First-half winners: TBD (TBD)

Second-half winners: TBD (TBD)

— UCLA (-5½, 133, -220) vs. Oregon State (+190), 2:30 p.m.

Full-game winners: TBD

First-half winners: TBD (TBD)

Second-half winners: TBD (TBD)

— Southern California (-7½, 139½, -320) vs. Utah (+265), 6 p.m.

Full-game winners: TBD

First-half winners: TBD (TBD)

Second-half winners: TBD (TBD)

— Colorado (-13½, 133½, -1,150) vs. California (+725), 9:30 p.m.

Full-game winners: TBD

First-half winners: TBD (TBD)

Second-half winners: TBD (TBD)

SEC SECOND ROUND (at Nashville, Tennessee)

— Kentucky (-3½, 132, -170) vs. Mississippi State (+150), 9 a.m.

Full-game winners: TBD

First-half winners: TBD (TBD)

Second-half winners: TBD (TBD)

— Florida (-8, 145, -350) vs. Vanderbilt (+290), 11:30 a.m.

Full-game winners: TBD

First-half winners: TBD (TBD)

Second-half winners: TBD (TBD)

— Missouri (-6½, 153½, -300) vs. Georgia (+250), 4 p.m.

Full-game winners: TBD

First-half winners: TBD (TBD)

Second-half winners: TBD (TBD)

— Mississippi (-7½, 140½, -330) vs. South Carolina (+270), 6:30 p.m.

Full-game winners: TBD

First-half winners: TBD (TBD)

Second-half winners: TBD (TBD)

SOUTHLAND QUARTERFINALS (at Katy, Texas)

— Northwestern State (+135) vs. New Orleans (-3, 154½, -155), 3 p.m.

Full-game winners: TBD

First-half winners: TBD (TBD)

Second-half winners: TBD (TBD)

— Sam Houston State (-8½, 138, -410) vs. Lamar (+340), 6 p.m.

Full-game winners: TBD

First-half winners: TBD (TBD)

Second-half winners: TBD (TBD)

SWAC QUARTERFINALS (at Birmingham, Alabama)

— Texas Southern (-8½, 145, -380) vs. Alcorn State (+320), noon

Full-game winners: TBD

First-half winners: TBD (TBD)

Second-half winners: TBD (TBD)

— Grambling State (+115) vs. Southern (-2, 138, -135), 6:30 p.m.

Full-game winners: TBD

First-half winners: TBD (TBD)

Second-half winners: TBD (TBD)

WAC QUARTERFINALS (at Orleans Arena)

— Cal Baptist (+105) vs. Seattle (-1½, 152, -125), 4:30 p.m.

Full-game winners: TBD

First-half winners: TBD (TBD)

Second-half winners: TBD (TBD)

— New Mexico State (-12, 134, -850) vs. Texas-Rio Grande Valley (+575), 8 p.m.

Full-game winners: TBD

First-half winners: TBD (TBD)

Second-half winners: TBD (TBD)

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.