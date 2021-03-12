COLLEGE BASKETBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Colorado wins in final seconds

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of the conference tournament action — live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Nevada guard Grant Sherfield (25) passes as San Diego State forward Matt Mitchell (11) and forward Aguek Arop (33) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Mountain West Conference men's tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Virginia guard Reece Beekman (2) gets a hug from head coach Tony Bennett after sinking the game winning shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. Virginia defeated Syracuse 72-69.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Maryland guard Eric Ayala (5) shoots over Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Ohio State guard Duane Washington Jr. (4) gets a basket on a dunk against Purdue in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Ohio State forward Zed Key (23) shoots over Purdue center Zach Edey (15) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Georgetown's Dante Harris (2) drives past Seton Hall's Sandro Mamukelashvili (23) and Tyrese Samuel (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Big East men's tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Oklahoma State's Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (12) shoots over Baylor's Mark Vital (11) and Flo Thamba (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Oregon State's Rodrigue Andela (34) shoots over Oregon's Eric Williams Jr. (50) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Pac-12 men's tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The march toward the NCAA Tournament field of 68 continues.

Several conference tournaments are holding their semifinals Friday, including four in Las Vegas. The Mountain West is at the Thomas & Mack Center, the Pac-12 at T-Mobile Arena, the Big West at Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay, and the Western Athletic Conference at Orleans Arena.

Also, the top seeds in the American Athletic, Big Ten and SEC join the fray. In all, 38 games are being played in 17 conferences Friday.

We’ll be following the action from all the conference tournament games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

11:13 p.m.: Utah State appears headed to victory in the final game of the night — and possibly an NCAA Tournament berth. The Aggies lead Colorado State 55-40 with seven minutes to play at the Thomas & Mack Center.

11:10 p.m.: FINAL: UC Irvine 78, UC Riverside 61. The No. 2 seed Anteaters cruise to the cover as 1½-point favorites, -125 ML over the No. 3 Highlanders in a Big West semifinal at Mandalay Bay. The game goes over 124½. Irvine will face No. 1 UC Santa Barbara in the final Saturday.

10:29 p.m.: FINAL: Colorado 72, Southern California 70. The No. 3 seed Buffaloes score with three seconds left to cover as 1-point favorites, -120 ML against the No. 2 Trojans in a Pac-12 semifinal at T-Mobile Arena. The game goes over 134. Colorado will face No. 5 Oregon State in the final Saturday. USC rallied from a double-digit deficit to tie the game at 70, but Colorado scored on a put-back to win the game.

10:28 p.m.: Second-half line: Utah State -2, total 73.

10:26 p.m.: HALFTIME: Utah State 32, Colorado State 28. First-half winners: Utah State -2½, under 65. Utah State scored the last four points of the half to cover the spread.

10:05 p.m.: FINAL: New Mexico State 78, Utah Valley 62. The No. 3 seed Aggies roll to victory as 6-point favorites, -250 ML against the No. 2 Wolverines in a WAC semifinal at Orleans Arena. The game goes just over 138½. New Mexico State will face No. 1 Grand Canyon in the final Saturday.

10:01 p.m.: Second-half line: Riverside -2, total 74.

9:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: UC Irvine 41, UC Riverside 28. First-half winners: Irvine -½, over 57½.

9:34 p.m.: The last game of the night is about to tip off:

— Utah State (-5, 138½, -210) vs. Colorado State (+180), 9:20 p.m.

9:26 p.m.: Second-half line: USC -2, total 72.

9:22 p.m.: HALFTIME: Colorado 39, USC 30. First-half winners: Colorado -½, over 63.

9:15 p.m.: FINAL: Eastern Washington 78, Montana 50. The No. 2 seed Eagles dominate from the start to cover as 7-point favorites, -300 ML against the No. 6 Grizzlies in a Big Sky semifinal in Boise, Idaho. The game stays under 146½. Eastern Washington will face No. 5 Montana State in the final Saturday.

9:08 p.m.: FINAL: Memphis 70, Central Florida 62. The No. 3 seed Tigers hit two free throws with 5.9 seconds left to cover as 7-point favorites, -290 ML against the No. 6 Knights in an American Athletic quarterfinal in Fort Worth, Texas. The game stays under 134½. Memphis will face No. 2 Houston in the semifinals Saturday.

9:04 p.m.: FINAL: San Diego State 77, UNR 70. The No. 5 seed Wolf Pack cover as 8-point underdogs, but the No. 1 Aztecs win outright at -370 ML in a Mountain West semifinal. The game goes over 139. San Diego State will face the winner of No. 2 Utah State and No. 3 Colorado State in the final Saturday.

8:56 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— UC Irvine (-1½, 124½, -125) vs. UC Riverside (+105), 9 p.m.

8:51 p.m.: Second-half line: New Mexico State -1, total 71½.

8:49 p.m.: HALFTIME: New Mexico State 32, Utah Valley 23. First-half winners: New Mexico State -3, under 64½.

8:31 p.m.: FINAL: Prairie View A&M 75, Grambling 63. The No. 1 seed Panthers cover as 7-point favorites, -310 ML against the No. 4 Tigers in a SWAC semifinal in Birmingham, Alabama. The game goes over 135. Prairie View will face No. 3 Texas Southern in the final Saturday.

8:29 p.m.: FINAL: LSU 76, Mississippi 73. The No. 3 seed Tigers hold on to cover as 1-point favorites, -120 ML against the No. 6 Rebels in an SEC quarterfinal in Nashville, Tennessee. The game goes over 144. LSU will face No. 2 Arkansas in the semifinals Saturday.

8:26 p.m.: FINAL: Iowa 62, Wisconsin 57. The spread pushes on 5 in a bizarre ending. The No. 3 seed Hawkeyes win outright at -200 ML over the No. 6 Badgers in a Big Ten quarterfinal in Indianapolis. The game stays well under 143½. Iowa will face No. 2 Illinois in the semifinals Saturday. Iowa made two free throws with 9.9 seconds left to push the margin to five. The Hawkeyes were fouled again after a Wisconsin miss. The Iowa shooter missed the front end of a 1-and-1, but the operator didn’t start the clock. The ball went straight to an Iowa player who was unguarded. and after some discussion, the referees declared the game over.

8:25 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Southern California (+100) vs. Colorado (-1, 134, -120), 8:30 p.m.

8:14 p.m.: Second-half line: Montana -1½, total 76.

8:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Eastern Washington 44, Montana 15. First-half winners: Eastern Washington -3½, under 69.

8:07 p.m.: FINAL: Creighton 59, Connecticut 56. The No. 2 seed Bluejays survive a flurry of shots in the final seconds to cover as 2-point favorites, -135 ML against the No. 3 Huskies in a Big East semifinal in New York. The game stays way under 143½. Creighton will face No. 8 Georgetown in the final Saturday.

8:03 p.m.: FINAL: UC Santa Barbara 71, UC Davis 55. The No. 1 seed Gauchos cover as 10½-point favorites, -600 ML against the No. 4 Aggies in a Big West semifinal at Mandalay Bay. The game stays under 135. UCSB will face the winner of No. 2 UC Irvine and No. 3 UC Riverside in the final Saturday.

7:59 p.m.: FINAL: Abilene Christian 93, Lamar 71. The No. 2 seed Wildcats cover as 14-point favorites, -1,200 ML against the No. 6 Cardinals in a Southland semifinal in Katy, Texas. The game sails over 133½. Abilene Christian will face No. 1 Nicholls State in the final Saturday.

7:57 p.m.: The next game is tipping off soon:

— Utah Valley (+210) vs. New Mexico State (-6, 138½, -250), 8 p.m.

7:55 p.m.: Second-half line: Memphis -3, total 72.

7:53 p.m.: HALFTIME: Memphis 32, Central Florida 28. First-half winners: Memphis -3½, under 63. Memphis had a dunk in the final seconds to cover the first-half spread.

7:50 p.m.: FINAL: Florida State 69, North Carolina 66. The No. 2 seed Seminoles make a free throw with one second left to cover as 2½-point favorites, -145 ML against the No. 6 Tar Heels in an ACC semifinal in Greensboro, North Carolina. The game stays under 151. Florida State will face No. 4 Georgia Tech in the final Saturday.

7:44 p.m.: Second-half line: San Diego State -4, total 74.

7:42 p.m.: HALFTIME: San Diego State 37, UNR 32. First-half winners: San Diego State -4½, over 65½.

7:38 p.m.: FINAL: Oregon State 75, Oregon 64. The No. 5 seed Beavers roll to the outright win as 8½-point underdogs, +340 ML against the No. 1 Ducks in a Pac-12 semifinal at T-Mobile Arena. The game goes over 136 with a flurry of scoring in the final minute. Oregon State will face the winner of No. 2 Southern California and No. 3 Colorado in the final Saturday. The Beavers will have a chance to steal a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

7:23 p.m.: Second-half lines:

LSU PK, total 76

Prairie View -4, total 72

7:21 p.m.: HALFTIME: Prairie View A&M 34, Grambling 31. First-half winners: Grambling +4, over 63.

7:20 p.m.: HALFTIME: LSU 29, Mississippi 27. First-half winners: LSU -½, under 67½.

7:18 p.m.: Oregon State is on the verge of a massive upset in the Pac-12 tournament. The No. 5 seed Beavers lead No. 1 Oregon 61-49 with about seven minutes left in the second half. Oregon State is -4,000 on the live line (Oregon +1,400), spread -10½, total 137½.

7:15 p.m.: Second-half line: Iowa -5, total 75½.

7:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Wisconsin 32, Iowa 26. First-half winners: Wisconsin +2½, under 67, Wisconsin +150 ML.

7:06 p.m.: FINAL: Fairfield 52, Saint Peter’s 47. The No. 7 seed Stags win outright as 6½-point underdogs, +240 ML against the No. 3 Peacocks in a MAAC semifinal in Atlantic City. The game stays under 120½. Fairfield will face No. 9 Iona in the final Saturday.

7:02 p.m.: FINAL: Buffalo 81, Akron 74 (OT). The No. 2 seed Bulls cover in overtime as 4-point favorites, -180 ML against the No. 3 Zips in a MAC semifinal in Cleveland. The game goes over 152½ in overtime. Buffalo will face No. 5 Ohio in the final Saturday.

6:58 p.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Memphis (-7, 134½, -290) vs. Central Florida (+245), 7 p.m.

— Eastern Washington (-7, 146½, -300) vs. Montana (+250), 7 p.m.

6:56 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Creighton -½, total 75½

Abilene Christian -3, total 72

6:54 p.m.: HALFTIME: Creighton 30, Connecticut 26. First-half winners: Creighton -1, under 67½.

6:53 p.m.: HALFTIME: Abilene Christian 52, Lamar 29. First-half winners: Abilene Christian -7½, over 61½.

6:48 p.m.: FINAL: Grand Canyon 81, Seattle 47. The No. 1 seed Antelopes romp past the No. 5 Redhawks as 6½-point favorites, -280 ML in a WAC semifinal at Orleans Arena. The game stays under 133½. Grand Canyon will face the winner of No. 2 Utah Valley and No. 3 New Mexico State in the final Saturday.

6:44 p.m.: Second-half line: UCSB -3, total 69½.

6:42 p.m.: HALFTIME: UC Santa Barbara 33, UC Davis 21. First-half winners: UCSB -6, under 63.

6:33 p.m.: Second-half lines:

North Carolina -1½, total 78½

Oregon -7½, total 72½

6:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oregon State 38, Oregon 28. First-half winners: Oregon State +4½, over 63½, Oregon State +230 ML.

6:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida State 35, North Carolina 24. First-half winners: Florida State -1½, under 71.

6:27 p.m.: The next games are tipping off soon:

— San Diego State (-8, 139, -370) vs. UNR (+310), 6:30 p.m.

— LSU (-1, 144, -120) vs. Mississippi (+100), 6:30 p.m.

— Prairie View A&M (-7, 135, -310) vs. Grambling (+260), 6:30 p.m.

6:20 p.m.: FINAL: Montana State 80, Southern Utah 77 (OT). The No. 5 seed Bobcats win outright in overtime as 6½-point underdogs, +245 ML against the No. 1 Thuderbirds in a Big Sky semifinal in Boise, Idaho. The game goes over 150½ in overtime. Montana State will face the winner of No. 2 Eastern Washington and No. 6 Montana in the final Saturday.

6:16 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Iowa (-5, 143½, -200) vs. Wisconsin (+175), 6:20 p.m.

6:08 p.m.: FINAL: Arkansas 70, Missouri 64. The No. 2 seed Razorbacks pull out the cover as 5½-point favorites, -210 ML over the No. 7 Tigers in an SEC quarterfinal in Nashville, Tennessee. The game stays under 149. Arkansas will face the winner of No. 3 LSU and No. 6 Mississippi in the semifinals Saturday. Missouri missed a 3 at the buzzer that would have covered the spread.

6:02 p.m.: FINAL: Houston 77, Tulane 52. The No. 2 seed Cougars cover as 18-point favorites, -2,500 ML against the No. 10 Green Wave in an American Athletic quarterfinal in Fort Worth, Texas. The game stays under 133½. Houston will face the winner of No. 3 Memphis and No. 6 Central Florida in the semifinals Saturday.

6:01 p.m.: Second-half line: Saint Peter’s -3, total 64.

5:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Saint Peter’s 24, Fairfield 22. First-half winners: Fairfield +3½, under 55½.

5:58 p.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Creighton (-2, 143½, -135) vs. Connecticut (+115), 6 p.m.

— UC Santa Barbara (-10½, 135, -600) vs. UC Davis (+450), 6 p.m.

— Abilene Christian (-14, 133½, -1,200) vs. Lamar (+750), 6 p.m.

5:52 p.m.: FINAL: Illinois 90, Rutgers 68. The No. 2 seed Illini roll past the No. 7 Scarlet Knights to cover as 8-point favorites, -360 ML in a Big Ten quarterfinal in Indianapolis. The game goes over 137½. Illinois will face the winner of No. 3 Iowa and No. 6 Wisconsin in the semifinals Saturday.

5:46 p.m.: Second-half line: Grand Canyon PK, total 72.

5:44 p.m.: HALFTIME: Grand Canyon 49, Seattle 27. First-half winners: Grand Canyon -3½, over 62½.

5:35 p.m.: FINAL: Oklahoma State 83, Baylor 74. The No. 5 seed Cowboys pull off an outright upset of the No. 1 Bears, the No. 2-ranked team in the country, as 9-point underdogs, +365 ML in a Big 12 semifinal in Kansas City, Missouri. The game goes over 147½. Oklahoma State will face No. 3 seed Texas in the final Saturday.

5:33 p.m.: Second-half line: Buffalo -1, total 79.

5:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: Buffalo 33, Akron 28. First-half winners: Buffalo -2, under 72.

5:27 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Florida State (-2½, 151, -145) vs. North Carolina (+125), 5:30 p.m.

— Oregon (-8½, 136, -410) vs. Oregon State (+340), 5:30 p.m.

5:15 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Saint Peter’s (-6½, 120½, -280) vs. Fairfield (+240), 5:30 p.m.

5:10 p.m.: FINAL: Nicholls State 88, Northwestern State 76. The No. 1 seed Colonels cover as 9-point favorites, -450 ML against the No. 4 Demons in a Southland semifinal in Katy, Texas. The game goes over 154. Nicholls State will face the winner of No. 2 Abilene Christian and No. 6 Lamar in the final Saturday.

5:09 p.m.: FINAL: Morgan State 82, Coppin State 61. The North No. 3 seed Bears roar back from a nine-point halftime deficit to cover easily as 4½-point favorites, -200 ML against the North No. 1 Eagles in a MEAC semifinal in Norfolk, Virginia. The game stays under 156½. Morgan State will face North No. 2 Norfolk State in the final Saturday.

5:04 p.m.: FINAL: Georgetown 66, Seton Hall 58. The No. 8 Hoyas win outright as 3½-point underdogs, +140 ML over the No. 5 Pirates in a Big East semifinal in New York. The game stays under 141. Georgetown will face the winner of No. 2 Creighton and No. 3 Connecticut in the final Saturday. Former NBA and Georgetown star Patrick Ewing is one win away from taking his alma mater to the NCAA Tournament as its coach.

4:57 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Grand Canyon (-6½, 133½, -280) vs. Seattle (+240), 5 p.m.

4:51 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Houston -9½, total 70½

Arkansas -4, total 80½

Southern Utah -1, total 80

4:49 p.m.: HALFTIME: Missouri 33, Arkansas 32. First-half winners: Missouri +2½, under 70, Missouri +145 ML.

4:46 p.m.: HALFTIME: Southern Utah 42, Montana State 32. First-half winners: Southern Utah -3½, over 71.

4:45 p.m.: HALFTIME: Houston 33, Tulane 29. First-half winners: Tulane +10, under 62½ (barely).

4:44 p.m.: FINAL: Iona 70, Niagara 64. The spread pushes on 6, but the No. 9 Gaels hang on to win outright at -250 ML over the No. 5 Purple Eagles in a MAAC semifinal in Atlantic City. The game goes over 133 on free throws in the final seconds. Iona will face the winner of No. 3 Saint Peter’s and No. 7 Fairfield in the final Saturday. Former Kentucky and Louisville coach Rick Pitino could return to the NCAA Tournament in his first season with Iona.

4:33 p.m.: Second-half line: Illinois -1, total 74.

4:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: Illinois 47, Rutgers 28. First-half winners: Illinois -4½, over 64½.

4:30 p.m.: The next game is tipping off soon:

— Buffalo (-4, 152½, -180) vs. Akron (+160), 4:30 p.m.

4:21 p.m.: Second-half line: Baylor -7½, total 78½.

4:18 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma State 35, Baylor 30. First-half winners: Oklahoma State +5, under 70, Oklahoma State +250 ML.

4:09 p.m.: FINAL: Ohio 87, Toledo 80. The No. 5 seed Bobcats roll to the outright win over the No. 1 Rockets as 3-point underdogs, +135 ML in a MAC semifinal in Cleveland. The game goes over 156. Ohio will face the winner of No. 2 Buffalo and No. 3 Akron in the final Saturday.

4:02 p.m.: Second-half line: Nicholls State -4½, total 82.

4:01 p.m.: HALFTIME: Nicholls State 39, Northwestern State 36. First-half winners: Northwestern State +5, over 73.

3:57 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Houston (-18, 133½, -2,500) vs. Tulane (+1,100), 4 p.m.

— Southern Utah (-6½, 150½, -290) vs. Montana State (+245), 4 p.m.

— Arkansas (-5½, 149, -210) vs. Missouri (+180), 4 p.m.

3:55 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Seton Hall -4, total 75½

Morgan State -4½, total 81½

3:52 p.m.: HALFTIME: Coppin State 36, Morgan State 27. First-half winners: Coppin State +2, under 74, Coppin State +130.

3:51 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgetown 36, Seton Hall 34. First-half winners: Georgetown +1½, over 66, Georgetown +120 ML. Seton Hall is firmly on the bubble, and Georgetown would have to win the tournament to earn an NCAA bid.

3:25 p.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Baylor (-9, 147½, -435) vs. Oklahoma State (+365), 3:30 p.m.

— Illinois (-8, 137½, -360) vs. Rutgers (+300), 3:30 p.m.

3:17 p.m.: Second-half line: Niagara -1, total 71½.

3:15 p.m.: HALFTIME: Iona 43, Niagara 25. First-half winners: Iona -3, over 62.

2:59 p.m.: Second-half line: Toledo -5½, total 82½.

2:57 p.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio 43, Toledo 31. First-half winners: Ohio +1½, over 73½ (barely), Ohio +120 ML. A shot at the buzzer pushed the first-half total over.

2:56 p.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Seton Hall (-3½, 141, -160) vs. Georgetown (+140), 3 p.m.

— Coppin State (+175) vs. Morgan State (-4½, 156½, -200), 3 p.m.

— Nicholls State (-9, 154, -450) vs. Northwestern State (+375), 3 p.m.

2:35 p.m.: The last two finals were two of the worst bad beats of Championship Week so far.

Texas Southern had to hit a 3 just to force overtime, then hit another 3 to take an 82-81 lead late in overtime. After a Jackson State miss, Texas Southern hit two free throws with five seconds left to cover -2½ in an 84-81 victory.

Cincinnati and SMU played extended garbage time with SMU desperate to come back. Down five in the final seconds, SMU made a tip-in at the buzzer to push the total over 143½ in a 74-71 loss.

2:32 p.m.: FINAL: Cincinnati 74, SMU 71. The No. 5 seed Bearcats jump on the No. 4 Mustangs and win outright as 5½-point underdogs, +200 ML in an American Athletic quarterfinal in Fort Worth, Texas. The game goes over 143½ on a “meaningless” tip-in at the buzzer by SMU. Cincinnati will face No. 1 Wichita State in the semifinals Saturday.

2:30 p.m.: FINAL: Texas Southern 84, Jackson State 81 (OT). No. 3 seed Texas Southern prevails in a battle of Tigers, hitting two free throws with five seconds left to cover as a 2½-point favorite, -145 ML in a SWAC semifinal in Birmingham, Alabama. The game went over 136 in regulation. Texas Southern will face the winner of No. 1 Prairie View A&M and No. 4 Grambling in the final Saturday.

2:26 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Niagara (+210) vs. Iona (-6, 133, -250), 2:30 p.m.

2:14 p.m.: Texas Southern hits a 3 at the buzzer to force overtime with Jackson State in their SWAC semifinal. They’re tied at 73.

2:01 p.m.: FINAL: North Texas 54, Louisiana Tech 48. The West No. 3 seed Mean Green hold off the West No. 1 Bulldogs to cover as 1½-point favorites, -125 ML in a Conference USA semifinal in Frisco, Texas. The game stays well under 127. North Texas will face East No. 1 Western Kentucky in the final Saturday.

1:56 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Toledo (-3, 156, -155) vs. Ohio (+135), 2 p.m.

1:44 p.m.: FINAL: Tennessee 78, Florida 66. The No. 4 seed Volunteers roll past the No. 5 Gators as 4-point favorites, -190 ML in an SEC quarterfinal in Nashville, Tennessee. The game goes over 133. Tennessee will face No. 1 Alabama in the semifinals Saturday.

1:42 p.m.: FINAL: Ohio State 87, Purdue 78 (OT). The No. 5 seed Buckeyes blow an 18-point halftime lead but prevail in OT against the No. 4 Boilermakers as 1-point favorites, -120 ML in a Big Ten quarterfinal in Indianapolis. The game went over 140½ in regulation. Ohio State will face No. 1 Michigan in the semifinals Saturday.

1:22 p.m.: Somehow, someway, Purdue has come back to force overtime with Ohio State, tied at 72. Purdue trailed by 18 at halftime.

1:03 p.m.: Purdue is making Ohio State sweat. The Boilermakers have cut the Buckeyes’ lead to 70-64 with 3:39 left in the second half.

12:55 p.m.: Second-half lines:

North Texas PK (-120), total 66½

Jackson State -½, total 73½

SMU -5, total 75

12:52 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cincinnati 30, SMU 23. First-half winners: Cincinnati +3, under 67½, Cincinnati +160 ML.

12:49 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas Southern 36, Jackson State 32. First-half winners: Texas Southern -1, over 63.

12:48 p.m.: HALFTIME: North Texas 24, Louisiana Tech 22. First-half winners: North Texas -½, under 59½.

12:17 p.m.: Second-half line: Florida -1½, total 70½.

12:15 p.m.: HALFTIME: Tennessee 31, Florida 22. First-half winners: Tennessee -2½, under 62.

12:01 p.m.: Second-half line: Purdue -3½, total 75.

11:58 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio State 49, Purdue 31. First-half winners: Ohio State PK, over 66.

11:57 a.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— SMU (-5½, 143½, -240) vs. Cincinnati (+200), noon

— Louisiana Tech (+105) vs. North Texas (-1½, 127, -125), noon

— Jackson State (+125) vs. Texas Southern (-2½, 136, -145), noon

11:27 a.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Tennessee (-4, 133, -190) vs. Florida (+170), 11:30 a.m.

11:15 a.m.: FINAL: Wichita State 68, South Florida 67. The No. 8 seed Bulls cover as 11-point underdogs, but the No. 1 Shockers pull out the victory at -600 ML in an American Athletic quarterfinal in Fort Worth, Texas. Wichita State trailed throughout the second half but hit two free throws to take the lead, then drew a charge with 4.1 seconds left. The game stays under 138. Wichita State will face the winner of No. 4 SMU and No. 5 Cincinnati in the semifinals Saturday.

11:03 a.m.: FINAL: Western Kentucky 64, UAB 60. The East No. 1 seed Hilltoppers cover as 2-point favorites, -140 ML against the West No. 2 Blazers in a Conference USA semifinal in Frisco, Texas. The game stays under 133½. Western Kentucky will face the winner of West No. 1 Louisiana Tech and West No. 3 North Texas for the championship Saturday.

11:02 a.m.: FINAL: Alabama 85, Mississippi State 48. The No. 1 seed Crimson Tide crush the No. 9 Bulldogs as 8-point favorites, -370 ML in an SEC quarterfinal in Nashville, Tennessee. The game stays under 142. Alabama will face the winner of No. 4 Tennessee and No. 5 Florida in the semifinals Saturday.

11:01 a.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Purdue (+100) vs. Ohio State (-1, 140½, -120), 11 a.m.

10:53 a.m.: The coronavirus continues to make an impact on college basketball. Now Kansas is out of the Big 12 tournament because of a positive test in its program. The Jayhawks had been scheduled to play Texas in the semifinals tonight.

Kansas coach Bill Self issued this statement:

“Obviously we are disappointed and our players are disappointed that they can’t continue to compete for the Big 12 championship. While we have been fortunate to avoid this throughout the season, there are daily risks with this virus that everybody participating is trying to avoid. We have followed the daily testing and additional protocols that have been setup for us, unfortunately we caught a bad break at the wrong time. I look forward to preparing my team in probably a unique way for next week’s NCAA Tournament.”

10:42 a.m.: Wichita State is trying to avoid a bad loss that could knock the Shockers out of the NCAA Tournament. Wichita State trails South Florida 61-53 with 7:41 left in the second half, and the Bulls are -430 on the live line (Wichita +320). Wichita State is the top seed in the American Athletic Conference, but is far from an at-large lock if it loses here.

10:31 a.m.: FINAL: Michigan 79, Maryland 66. The No. 1 seed Wolverines cover as 8½-point favorites, -410 ML against the No. 8 Terrapins in a Big Ten quarterfinal in Indianapolis. The game goes over 131½. Michigan will face the winner of No. 4 Purdue and No. 5 Ohio State in the semifinals Saturday.

10:06 a.m.: After a tough start, Michigan has taken control against Maryland. The Wolverines lead 57-47 with 10:44 left in the second half and are on in position to cover -8½.

9:57 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Wichita State -9½, total 74½

Western Kentucky -2, total 72

Alabama PK, total 76

9:54 a.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 47, Mississippi State 19. First-half winners: Alabama -4½, under 67 (barely).

9:52 a.m.: HALFTIME: South Florida 41, Wichita State 32. First-half winners: South Florida +6, over 65, South Florida +270 ML.

9:51 a.m.: HALFTIME: UAB 34, Western Kentucky 31. First-half winners: UAB +1, over 63, UAB +110 ML.

9:26 a.m.: Second-half line: Michigan -5, total 71.

9:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan 40, Maryland 38. First-half winners: Maryland +4½, over 62. Tough beat for Maryland +230 ML in the first half. Michigan closed on a 16-2 run to take the lead into the break.

8:57 a.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Wichita State (-11, 138, -600) vs. South Florida (+450), 9 a.m.

— Western Kentucky (-2, 133½, -140) vs. UAB (+120), 9 a.m.

— Alabama (-8, 142, -370) vs. Mississippi State (+310), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: The first game of the day has tipped off:

— Michigan (-8½, 131½, -410) vs. Maryland (+340), 8:30 a.m.

8:35 a.m.: The coronavirus has taken out another opponent at the ACC tournament. This time, top seed Virginia is joining Duke on the sidelines after a positive test within the program.

Georgia Tech now automatically advances to the title game to face the winner of Florida State and North Carolina.

Here’s the Associated Press story on Virginia:

The Atlantic Coast Conference has canceled its tournament semifinal game between No. 16 Virginia and Georgia Tech due to a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Cavaliers program.

The league called off its second tournament game in two days Friday morning, less than 12 hours before the Yellow Jackets and Cavaliers were set to play the first of two semifinal games. That means Georgia Tech will advance to Saturday’s championship game to face the winner of the North Carolina-Florida State matchup.

The cancellation came a day after Duke withdrew from the tournament and ended its season amid its own positive test before facing the Seminoles in the quarterfinals.

The Cavaliers (18-6) are the tournament’s top seed and were coming off a win against Syracuse on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Reece Beekman on Thursday.

“This whole year has been a lot different for everyone with the testing protocols, socially distancing, wearing masks, making sure you’re not seeing people outside of your bubble really,” guard Sam Hauser said after the Syracuse win.

“Pretty proud of our guys. We were very disciplined throughout the year and continue to be, especially this time of the year when if you get a COVID bug like that, it could end your season. … We’re just going to continue to take the right protocols, and we should be all right.”

It’s unclear exactly how this could impact Virginia going forward into the NCAA Tournament. The tournament will be held entirely in the state of Indiana to create what NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt has called a “controlled environment” instead of a bubble.

The tournament protocols include requiring each member of a team’s travel party to complete seven negative COVID-19 tests before leaving for Indianapolis. Gavitt has said a team can continue to play if it has five players available through those safety protocols.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

ACC SEMIFINALS (at Greensboro, North Carolina)

— Georgia Tech defeats Virginia, forfeit

The Cavaliers withdrew from the tournament because of a positive coronavirus test in the program.

— Florida State 69, North Carolina 66

Full-game winners: Florida State -2½, under 151, Florida State -145 ML

First-half winners: Florida State -1½, under 71 (Florida State 35-24)

Second-half winners: North Carolina -1½, under 78½ (North Carolina 42-34)

AMERICAN ATHLETIC QUARTERFINALS (at Fort Worth, Texas)

— Wichita State 68, South Florida 67

Full-game winners: South Florida +11, under 138, Wichita State -600 ML

First-half winners: South Florida +6, over 65 (South Florida 41-32)

Second-half winners: Wichita State -9½, under 74½ (Wichita State 36-26)

— Cincinnati 74, SMU 71

Full-game winners: Cincinnati +5½, over 143½, Cincinnati +200 ML

First-half winners: Cincinnati +3, under 67½ (Cincinnati 30-23)

Second-half winners: Cincinnati +5, over 75 (SMU 48-44)

— Houston 77, Tulane 52

Full-game winners: Houston -18, under 133½, Houston -2,500 ML

First-half winners: Tulane +10, under 62½ (Houston 33-29)

Second-half winners: Houston -9½, under 70½ (Houston 44-23)

— Memphis 70, Central Florida 62

Full-game winners: Memphis -7, under 134½, Memphis -290 ML

First-half winners: Memphis -3½, under 63 (Memphis 32-28)

Second-half winners: Memphis -3, total pushes on 72 (Memphis 38-34)

BIG 12 SEMIFINALS (at Kansas City, Missouri)

— Oklahoma State 83, Baylor 74

Full-game winners: Oklahoma State +9, over 147½, Oklahoma State +365 ML

First-half winners: Oklahoma State +5, under 70 (Oklahoma State 35-30)

Second-half winners: Oklahoma State +7½, over 78½ (Oklahoma State 48-44)

— Texas defeats Kansas, forfeit

The Jayhawks withdrew from the tournament because of a positive coronavirus test in the program.

BIG EAST SEMIFINALS (at New York)

— Georgetown 66, Seton Hall 58

Full-game winners: Georgetown +3½, under 141, Georgetown +140 ML

First-half winners: Georgetown +1½, over 66 (Georgetown 36-34)

Second-half winners: Georgetown +4, under 75½ (Georgetown 30-24)

— Creighton 59, Connecticut 56

Full-game winners: Creighton -2, under 143½, Creighton -135 ML

First-half winners: Creighton -1, under 67½ (Creighton 30-26)

Second-half winners: Connecticut +½, under 75½ (Connecticut 30-29)

BIG SKY SEMIFINALS (at Boise, Idaho)

— Montana State 80, Southern Utah 77 (OT)

Full-game winners: Montana State +6½, over 150½, Montana State +245 ML

First-half winners: Southern Utah -3½, over 71 (Southern Utah 42-32)

Second-half winners: Montana State +1, over 80 (Montana State 48-35)

— Eastern Washington 78, Montana 50

Full-game winners: Eastern Washington -7, under 146½, Eastern Washington -300 ML

First-half winners: Eastern Washington -3½, under 69 (Eastern Washington 44-15)

Second-half winners: Eastern Washington +1½, under 76 (Montana 35-34)

BIG TEN QUARTERFINALS (at Indianapolis)

— Michigan 79, Maryland 66

Full-game winners: Michigan -8½, over 131½, Michigan -410 ML

First-half winners: Maryland +4½, over 62 (Michigan 40-38)

Second-half winners: Michigan -5, under 71 (Michigan 39-28)

— Ohio State 87, Purdue 78 (OT)

Full-game winners: Ohio State -1, over 140½, Ohio State -120 ML

First-half winners: Ohio State PK, over 66 (Ohio State 49-31)

Second-half winners: Purdue -3½, over 75 (Purdue 47-38)

— Illinois 90, Rutgers 68

Full-game winners: Illinois -8, over 137½, Illinois -360 ML

First-half winners: Illinois -4½, over 64½ (Illinois 47-28)

Second-half winners: Illinois -1, over 74 (Illinois 43-40)

— Iowa 62, Wisconsin 57

Full-game winners: Spread pushes on 5, under 143½, Iowa -200 ML

First-half winners: Wisconsin +2½, under 67 (Wisconsin 32-26)

Second-half winners: Iowa -5, under 75½ (Iowa 36-25)

BIG WEST SEMIFINALS (at Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay)

— UC Santa Barbara 71, UC Davis 55

Full-game winners: UCSB -10½, under 135, UCSB -600 ML

First-half winners: UCSB -6, under 63 (UCSB 33-21)

Second-half winners: UCSB -3, over 69½ (UCSB 38-34)

— UC Irvine (-1½, 124½, -125) vs. UC Riverside (+105), 9 p.m.

Full-game winners: TBD

First-half winners: TBD (TBD)

Second-half winners: TBD (TBD)

CONFERENCE USA SEMIFINALS (at Frisco, Texas)

— Western Kentucky 64, UAB 60

Full-game winners: Western Kentucky -2, under 133½, UAB -140 ML

First-half winners: UAB +1, over 63 (UAB 34-31)

Second-half winners: Western Kentucky -2, under 72 (Western Kentucky 33-26)

— North Texas 54, Louisiana Tech 48

Full-game winners: North Texas -1½, under 127, North Texas -125 ML

First-half winners: North Texas -½, under 59½ (North Texas 24-22)

Second-half winners: North Texas PK (-120), under 66½ (North Texas 30-26)

MAAC SEMIFINALS (at Atlantic City)

— Iona 70, Niagara 64

Full-game winners: Spread pushes on 6, over 133, Iona -250 ML

First-half winners: Iona -3, over 62 (Iona 43-25)

Second-half winners: Niagara -1, under 71½ (Niagara 39-27)

— Fairfield 52, Saint Peter’s 47

Full-game winners: Fairfield +6½, under 120½, Fairfield +240 ML

First-half winners: Fairfield +3½, under 55½ (Saint Peter’s 24-22)

Second-half winners: Fairfield +3, under 64 (Fairfield 30-23)

MAC SEMIFINALS (at Cleveland)

— Ohio 87, Toledo 80

Full-game winners: Ohio +3, over 156, Ohio +135 ML

First-half winners: Ohio +1½, over 73½ (Ohio 43-31)

Second-half winners: Ohio +5½, over 82½ (Toledo 49-44)

— Buffalo 81, Akron 74 (OT)

Full-game winners: Buffalo -4, over 152½, Buffalo -180 ML

First-half winners: Buffalo -2, under 72 (Buffalo 33-28)

Second-half winners: Buffalo -1, over 79 (Buffalo 48-46)

MEAC SEMIFINALS (at Norfolk, Virginia)

— Morgan State 82, Coppin State 61

Full-game winners: Morgan State -4½, under 156½, Morgan State -200 ML

First-half winners: Coppin State +2, under 74 (Coppin State 36-27)

Second-half winners: Morgan State -4½, under 81½ (Morgan State 55-25)

— Norfolk State defeats North Carolina A&T, forfeit

The Aggies withdrew from the tournament because of a positive coronavirus test in the program.

MOUNTAIN WEST SEMIFINALS (at Thomas & Mack Center)

— San Diego State 77, UNR 70

Full-game winners: UNR +8, over 139, San Diego State -370 ML

First-half winners: San Diego State -4½, over 65½ (San Diego State 37-32)

Second-half winners: UNR +4, over 74 (San Diego State 40-38)

— Utah State (-5, 138½, -210) vs. Colorado State (+180), 9:20 p.m.

Full-game winners: TBD

First-half winners: TBD (TBD)

Second-half winners: TBD (TBD)

PAC-12 SEMIFINALS (at T-Mobile Arena)

— Oregon State 75, Oregon 64

Full-game winners: Oregon State +8½, over 136, Oregon State +340 ML

First-half winners: Oregon State +4½, over 63½ (Oregon State 38-28)

Second-half winners: Oregon State +7½, over 72½ (Oregon State 37-36)

— Colorado 72, Southern California 70

Full-game winners: Colorado -1, over 134, Colorado -120 ML

First-half winners: Colorado -½, over 63 (Colorado 39-30)

Second-half winners: USC -2, over 72 (USC 40-33)

SEC QUARTERFINALS (at Nashville, Tennessee)

— Alabama 85, Mississippi State 48

Full-game winners: Alabama -8, under 142, Alabama -370 ML

First-half winners: Alabama -4½, under 67 (Alabama 47-19)

Second-half winners: Alabama PK, under 76 (Alabama 38-29)

— Tennessee 78, Florida 66

Full-game winners: Tennessee -4, over 133, Tennessee -190 ML

First-half winners: Tennessee -2½, under 62 (Tennessee 31-22)

Second-half winners: Tennessee +1½, over 70½ (Tennessee 47-44)

— Arkansas 70, Missouri 64

Full-game winners: Arkansas -5½, under 149, Arkansas -210 ML

First-half winners: Missouri +2½, under 70 (Missouri 33-32)

Second-half winners: Arkansas -4, under 80½ (Arkansas 38-31)

— LSU 76, Mississippi 73

Full-game winners: LSU -1, over 144, LSU -120 ML

First-half winners: LSU -½, under 67½ (LSU 29-27)

Second-half winners: LSU PK, over 76 (LSU 47-46)

SOUTHLAND SEMIFINALS (at Katy, Texas)

— Nicholls State 88, Northwestern State 76

Full-game winners: Nicholls -9, over 154, Nicholls -450 ML

First-half winners: Northwestern State +5, over 73 (Nicholls 39-36)

Second-half winners: Nicholls -4½, over 82 (Nicholls 49-40)

— Abilene Christian 93, Lamar 71

Full-game winners: Abilene -14, over 133½, Abilene -1,200 ML

First-half winners: Abilene -7½, over 61½ (Abilene 52-29)

Second-half winners: Lamar +3, over 72 (Lamar 42-41)

SWAC SEMIFINALS (at Birmingham, Alabama)

— Texas Southern 84, Jackson State 81 (OT)

Full-game winners: Texas Southern -2½, over 136, Texas Southern -145 ML

First-half winners: Texas Southern -1, over 63 (Texas Southern 36-32)

Second-half winners: Jackson State -½, over 73½ (Jackson State 49-48)

— Prairie View A&M 75, Grambling 63

Full-game winners: Prairie View -7, over 135, Prairie View -310 ML

First-half winners: Grambling +4, over 63 (Prairie View 34-31)

Second-half winners: Prairie View -4, over 72 (Prairie View 41-32)

WAC SEMIFINALS (at Orleans Arena)

— Grand Canyon (-6½, 133½, -280) vs. Seattle (+240), 5 p.m.

Full-game winners: TBD

First-half winners: TBD (TBD)

Second-half winners: TBD (TBD)

— Utah Valley (+210) vs. New Mexico State (-6, 138½, -250), 8 p.m.

Full-game winners: TBD

First-half winners: TBD (TBD)

Second-half winners: TBD (TBD)

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.