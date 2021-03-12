COLLEGE BASKETBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Pair of awful losses

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of the conference tournament action — live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Ohio State forward Zed Key (23) shoots over Purdue center Zach Edey (15) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Virginia guard Reece Beekman (2) gets a hug from head coach Tony Bennett after sinking the game winning shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. Virginia defeated Syracuse 72-69.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Maryland guard Eric Ayala (5) shoots over Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Ohio State guard Duane Washington Jr. (4) gets a basket on a dunk against Purdue in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The march toward the NCAA Tournament field of 68 continues.

Several conference tournaments are holding their semifinals Friday, including four in Las Vegas. The Mountain West is at the Thomas & Mack Center, the Pac-12 at T-Mobile Arena, the Big West at Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay, and the Western Athletic Conference at Orleans Arena.

Also, the top seeds in the American Athletic, Big Ten and SEC join the fray. In all, 38 games are being played in 17 conferences Friday.

We’ll be following the action from all the conference tournament games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

2:35 p.m.: The last two finals were two of the worst bad beats of Championship Week so far.

Texas Southern had to hit a 3 just to force overtime, then hit another 3 to take an 82-81 lead late in overtime. After a Jackson State miss, Texas Southern hit two free throws with five seconds left to cover -2½ in an 84-81 victory.

Cincinnati and SMU played extended garbage time with SMU desperate to come back. Down five in the final seconds, SMU made a tip-in at the buzzer to push the total over 143½ in a 74-71 loss.

2:32 p.m.: FINAL: Cincinnati 74, SMU 71. The No. 5 seed Bearcats jump on the No. 4 Mustangs and win outright as 5½-point underdogs, +200 ML in an American Athletic quarterfinal in Fort Worth, Texas. The game goes over 143½ on a “meaningless” tip-in at the buzzer by SMU. Cincinnati will face No. 1 Wichita State in the semifinals Saturday.

2:30 p.m.: FINAL: Texas Southern 84, Jackson State 81 (OT). No. 3 seed Texas Southern prevails in a battle of Tigers, hitting two free throws with five seconds left to cover as a 2½-point favorite, -145 ML in a SWAC semifinal in Birmingham, Alabama. The game went over 136 in regulation. Texas Southern will face the winner of No. 1 Prairie View A&M and No. 4 Grambling in the final Saturday.

2:26 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Niagara (+210) vs. Iona (-6, 133, -250), 2:30 p.m.

2:14 p.m.: Texas Southern hits a 3 at the buzzer to force overtime with Jackson State in their SWAC semifinal. They’re tied at 73.

2:01 p.m.: FINAL: North Texas 54, Louisiana Tech 48. The West No. 3 seed Mean Green hold off the West No. 1 Bulldogs to cover as 1½-point favorites, -125 ML in a Conference USA semifinal in Frisco, Texas. The game stays well under 127. North Texas will face East No. 1 Western Kentucky in the final Saturday.

1:56 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Toledo (-3, 156, -155) vs. Ohio (+135), 2 p.m.

1:44 p.m.: FINAL: Tennessee 78, Florida 66. The No. 4 seed Volunteers roll past the No. 5 Gators as 4-point favorites, -190 ML in an SEC quarterfinal in Nashville, Tennessee. The game goes over 133. Tennessee will face No. 1 Alabama in the semifinals Saturday.

1:42 p.m.: FINAL: Ohio State 87, Purdue 78 (OT). The No. 5 seed Buckeyes blow an 18-point halftime lead but prevail in OT against the No. 4 Boilermakers as 1-point favorites, -120 ML in a Big Ten quarterfinal in Indianapolis. The game went over 140½ in regulation. Ohio State will face No. 1 Michigan in the semifinals Saturday.

1:22 p.m.: Somehow, someway, Purdue has come back to force overtime with Ohio State, tied at 72. Purdue trailed by 18 at halftime.

1:03 p.m.: Purdue is making Ohio State sweat. The Boilermakers have cut the Buckeyes’ lead to 70-64 with 3:39 left in the second half.

12:55 p.m.: Second-half lines:

North Texas PK (-120), total 66½

Jackson State -½, total 73½

SMU -5, total 75

12:52 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cincinnati 30, SMU 23. First-half winners: Cincinnati +3, under 67½, Cincinnati +160 ML.

12:49 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas Southern 36, Jackson State 32. First-half winners: Texas Southern -1, over 63.

12:48 p.m.: HALFTIME: North Texas 24, Louisiana Tech 22. First-half winners: North Texas -½, under 59½.

12:17 p.m.: Second-half line: Florida -1½, total 70½.

12:15 p.m.: HALFTIME: Tennessee 31, Florida 22. First-half winners: Tennessee -2½, under 62.

12:01 p.m.: Second-half line: Purdue -3½, total 75.

11:58 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio State 49, Purdue 31. First-half winners: Ohio State PK, over 66.

11:57 a.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— SMU (-5½, 143½, -240) vs. Cincinnati (+200), noon

— Louisiana Tech (+105) vs. North Texas (-1½, 127, -125), noon

— Jackson State (+125) vs. Texas Southern (-2½, 136, -145), noon

11:27 a.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Tennessee (-4, 133, -190) vs. Florida (+170), 11:30 a.m.

11:15 a.m.: FINAL: Wichita State 68, South Florida 67. The No. 8 seed Bulls cover as 11-point underdogs, but the No. 1 Shockers pull out the victory at -600 ML in an American Athletic quarterfinal in Fort Worth, Texas. Wichita State trailed throughout the second half but hit two free throws to take the lead, then drew a charge with 4.1 seconds left. The game stays under 138. Wichita State will face the winner of No. 4 SMU and No. 5 Cincinnati in the semifinals Saturday.

11:03 a.m.: FINAL: Western Kentucky 64, UAB 60. The East No. 1 seed Hilltoppers cover as 2-point favorites, -140 ML against the West No. 2 Blazers in a Conference USA semifinal in Frisco, Texas. The game stays under 133½. Western Kentucky will face the winner of West No. 1 Louisiana Tech and West No. 3 North Texas for the championship Saturday.

11:02 a.m.: FINAL: Alabama 85, Mississippi State 48. The No. 1 seed Crimson Tide crush the No. 9 Bulldogs as 8-point favorites, -370 ML in an SEC quarterfinal in Nashville, Tennessee. The game stays under 142. Alabama will face the winner of No. 4 Tennessee and No. 5 Florida in the semifinals Saturday.

11:01 a.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Purdue (+100) vs. Ohio State (-1, 140½, -120), 11 a.m.

10:53 a.m.: The coronavirus continues to make an impact on college basketball. Now Kansas is out of the Big 12 tournament because of a positive test in its program. The Jayhawks had been scheduled to play Texas in the semifinals tonight.

Kansas coach Bill Self issued this statement:

“Obviously we are disappointed and our players are disappointed that they can’t continue to compete for the Big 12 championship. While we have been fortunate to avoid this throughout the season, there are daily risks with this virus that everybody participating is trying to avoid. We have followed the daily testing and additional protocols that have been setup for us, unfortunately we caught a bad break at the wrong time. I look forward to preparing my team in probably a unique way for next week’s NCAA Tournament.”

10:42 a.m.: Wichita State is trying to avoid a bad loss that could knock the Shockers out of the NCAA Tournament. Wichita State trails South Florida 61-53 with 7:41 left in the second half, and the Bulls are -430 on the live line (Wichita +320). Wichita State is the top seed in the American Athletic Conference, but is far from an at-large lock if it loses here.

10:31 a.m.: FINAL: Michigan 79, Maryland 66. The No. 1 seed Wolverines cover as 8½-point favorites, -410 ML against the No. 8 Terrapins in a Big Ten quarterfinal in Indianapolis. The game goes over 131½. Michigan will face the winner of No. 4 Purdue and No. 5 Ohio State in the semifinals Saturday.

10:06 a.m.: After a tough start, Michigan has taken control against Maryland. The Wolverines lead 57-47 with 10:44 left in the second half and are on in position to cover -8½.

9:57 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Wichita State -9½, total 74½

Western Kentucky -2, total 72

Alabama PK, total 76

9:54 a.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 47, Mississippi State 19. First-half winners: Alabama -4½, under 67 (barely).

9:52 a.m.: HALFTIME: South Florida 41, Wichita State 32. First-half winners: South Florida +6, over 65, South Florida +270 ML.

9:51 a.m.: HALFTIME: UAB 34, Western Kentucky 31. First-half winners: UAB +1, over 63, UAB +110 ML.

9:26 a.m.: Second-half line: Michigan -5, total 71.

9:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan 40, Maryland 38. First-half winners: Maryland +4½, over 62. Tough beat for Maryland +230 ML in the first half. Michigan closed on a 16-2 run to take the lead into the break.

8:57 a.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Wichita State (-11, 138, -600) vs. South Florida (+450), 9 a.m.

— Western Kentucky (-2, 133½, -140) vs. UAB (+120), 9 a.m.

— Alabama (-8, 142, -370) vs. Mississippi State (+310), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: The first game of the day has tipped off:

— Michigan (-8½, 131½, -410) vs. Maryland (+340), 8:30 a.m.

8:35 a.m.: The coronavirus has taken out another opponent at the ACC tournament. This time, top seed Virginia is joining Duke on the sidelines after a positive test within the program.

Georgia Tech now automatically advances to the title game to face the winner of Florida State and North Carolina.

Here’s the Associated Press story on Virginia:

The Atlantic Coast Conference has canceled its tournament semifinal game between No. 16 Virginia and Georgia Tech due to a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Cavaliers program.

The league called off its second tournament game in two days Friday morning, less than 12 hours before the Yellow Jackets and Cavaliers were set to play the first of two semifinal games. That means Georgia Tech will advance to Saturday’s championship game to face the winner of the North Carolina-Florida State matchup.

The cancellation came a day after Duke withdrew from the tournament and ended its season amid its own positive test before facing the Seminoles in the quarterfinals.

The Cavaliers (18-6) are the tournament’s top seed and were coming off a win against Syracuse on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Reece Beekman on Thursday.

“This whole year has been a lot different for everyone with the testing protocols, socially distancing, wearing masks, making sure you’re not seeing people outside of your bubble really,” guard Sam Hauser said after the Syracuse win.

“Pretty proud of our guys. We were very disciplined throughout the year and continue to be, especially this time of the year when if you get a COVID bug like that, it could end your season. … We’re just going to continue to take the right protocols, and we should be all right.”

It’s unclear exactly how this could impact Virginia going forward into the NCAA Tournament. The tournament will be held entirely in the state of Indiana to create what NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt has called a “controlled environment” instead of a bubble.

The tournament protocols include requiring each member of a team’s travel party to complete seven negative COVID-19 tests before leaving for Indianapolis. Gavitt has said a team can continue to play if it has five players available through those safety protocols.

8:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s scheduled, listed by conference:

ACC SEMIFINALS (at Greensboro, North Carolina)

— Georgia Tech defeats Virginia, forfeit (coronavirus)

— Florida State (-2½, 151, -145) vs. North Carolina (+125), 5:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC QUARTERFINALS (at Fort Worth, Texas)

— Wichita State 68, South Florida 67

Full-game winners: South Florida +11, under 138, Wichita State -600 ML

First-half winners: South Florida +6, over 65 (South Florida 41-32)

Second-half winners: Wichita State -9½, under 74½ (Wichita State 36-26)

— SMU (-5½, 143½, -240) vs. Cincinnati (+200), noon

— Houston (-18, 133, -2,500) vs. Tulane (+1,100), 4 p.m.

— Memphis (-7, 134, -310) vs. Central Florida (+260), 7 p.m.

BIG 12 SEMIFINALS (at Kansas City, Missouri)

— Baylor (-9, 147½, -450) vs. Oklahoma State (+375), 3:30 p.m.

— Texas defeats Kansas, forfeit (coronavirus)

BIG EAST SEMIFINALS (at New York)

— Seton Hall (-3½, 141, -160) vs. Georgetown (+140), 3 p.m.

— Creighton (-1½, 143½, -125) vs. Connecticut (+105), 6 p.m.

BIG SKY SEMIFINALS (at Boise, Idaho)

— Southern Utah (-6½, 150½, -300) vs. Montana State (+250), 4 p.m.

— Eastern Washington (-7, 146½, -300) vs. Montana (+250), 7 p.m.

BIG TEN QUARTERFINALS (at Indianapolis)

— Michigan 79, Maryland 66

Full-game winners: Michigan -8½, over 131½, Michigan -410 ML

First-half winners: Maryland +4½, over 62 (Michigan 40-38)

Second-half winners: Michigan -5, under 71 (Michigan 39-28)

— Purdue (+100) vs. Ohio State (-1, 140½, -120), 11 a.m.

— Illinois (-8, 137½, -360) vs. Rutgers (+300), 3:30 p.m.

— Iowa (-4, 143, -180) vs. Wisconsin (+160), 6 p.m.

BIG WEST SEMIFINALS (at Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay)

— UC Santa Barbara (-10½, 135, -600) vs. UC Davis (+450), 6 p.m.

— UC Irvine (-1½, 125, -125) vs. UC Riverside (+105), 9 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA SEMIFINALS (at Frisco, Texas)

— Western Kentucky 64, UAB 60

Full-game winners: Western Kentucky -2, under 133½, UAB -140 ML

First-half winners: UAB +1, over 63 (UAB 34-31)

Second-half winners: Western Kentucky -2, under 72 (Western Kentucky 33-26)

— Louisiana Tech (+105) vs. North Texas (-1½, 127, -125), noon

MAAC SEMIFINALS (at Atlantic City)

— Niagara (+210) vs. Iona (-6, 133, -250), 2:30 p.m.

— Saint Peter’s (-6½, 120½, -280) vs. Fairfield (+240), 5:30 p.m.

MAC SEMIFINALS (at Cleveland)

— Toledo (-3, 156, -155) vs. Ohio (+135), 2 p.m.

— Buffalo (-4, 152½, -180) vs. Akron (+160), 4:30 p.m.

MEAC SEMIFINALS (at Norfolk, Virginia)

— Coppin State (+175) vs. Morgan State (-4½, 156½, -200), 3 p.m.

— Norfolk State defeats North Carolina A&T, forfeit (coronavirus)

MOUNTAIN WEST SEMIFINALS (at Thomas & Mack Center)

— San Diego State (-8, 139, -370) vs. UNR (+310), 6:30 p.m.

— Utah State (-4½, 138½, -200) vs. Colorado State (+175), 9 p.m.

PAC-12 SEMIFINALS (at T-Mobile Arena)

— Oregon (-8½, 136½, -410) vs. Oregon State (+340), 5:30 p.m.

— Southern California (+105) vs. Colorado (-1½, 134, -125), 8:30 p.m.

SEC QUARTERFINALS (at Nashville, Tennessee)

— Alabama 85, Mississippi State 48

Full-game winners: Alabama -8, under 142, Alabama -370 ML

First-half winners: Alabama -4½, under 67 (Alabama 47-19)

Second-half winners: Alabama PK, under 76 (Alabama 38-29)

— Tennessee (-4, 133, -190) vs. Florida (+170), 11:30 a.m.

— Arkansas (-5½, 149, -220) vs. Missouri (+190), 4 p.m.

— LSU (-1, 144, -120) vs. Mississippi (+100), 6:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND SEMIFINALS (at Katy, Texas)

— Nicholls State (-9, 154, -450) vs. Northwestern State (+375), 3 p.m.

— Abilene Christian (-14, 133½, -1,200) vs. Lamar (+750), 6 p.m.

SWAC SEMIFINALS (at Birmingham, Alabama)

— Jackson State (+125) vs. Texas Southern (-2½, 136, -145), noon

— Prairie View A&M (-6½, 135, -270) vs. Grambling (+230), 6:30 p.m.

WAC SEMIFINALS (at Orleans Arena)

— Grand Canyon (-6½, 133½, -280) vs. Seattle (+240), 5 p.m.

— Utah Valley (+210) vs. New Mexico State (-6, 138½, -250), 8 p.m.

