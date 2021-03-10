COLLEGE BASKETBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: UNLV romps to easy cover

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of the conference tournament action — live line movement, halftime bets and more.

College basketball’s signature month has arrived, and Las Vegas is in the middle of it.

Conference tournaments are being played across the country, including four in Las Vegas. The winners receive automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament, whose field will be released Sunday.

Wednesday brings the start of the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center and the Pac-12 tournament at T-Mobile Arena. The Big West tournament started Tuesday (and is off today) at Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay. The Western Athletic Conference tournament starts Thursday at Orleans Arena.

In all, 33 games are being played in 13 conferences Wednesday.

We’ll be following the action from all the conference tournament games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

4:07 p.m.: FINAL: Iona 55, Siena 52. The Gaels cover as 1-point favorites, -115 ML despite being the No. 9 seed to the No. 1 Saints in the MAAC quarterfinals in Atlantic City. The game stays well under 138. Iona will play the winner of No. 4 Marist and No. 5 Niagara in the semifinals Friday.

3:59 p.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Marshall (-9½, 157½, -500) vs. Rice (+400), 4 p.m.

— Fresno State (-8½, 127, -400) vs. New Mexico (+330), 4 p.m.

— Utah (-8, 145½, -360) vs. Washington (+300), 4 p.m.

— Vanderbilt (-1, 132, -120) vs. Texas A&M (+100), 4 p.m.

3:58 p.m.: Second-half line: Southeastern Louisiana -1, total 78.

3:55 p.m.: HALFTIME: New Orleans 38, Southeastern Louisiana 22. First-half winners: New Orleans -2½, under 70.

3:45 p.m.: Second-half line: Butler -1, total 71½.

3:43 p.m.: HALFTIME: Xavier 40, Butler 26. First-half winners: Xavier -3, over 63.

3:30 p.m.: FINAL: UNLV 80, Air Force 52. The Rebels cover easily as 11½-point favorites, -750 ML in a Mountain West first-round game at the Thomas & Mack Center. The game goes over 127. No. 7 seed UNLV will face No. 2 Utah State in the quarterfinals Thursday.

3:28 p.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Louisville (+140) vs. Duke (-3, 140, -160), 3:30 p.m.

— TCU (-3½, 126½, -170) vs. Kansas State (+150), 3:30 p.m.

— Northwestern (-1, 139, -120) vs. Minnesota (+100), 3:30 p.m.

— UTSA (-5, 139½, -210) vs. Charlotte (+180), 3:30 p.m.

3:24 p.m.: Second-half line: Army -5, total 73½.

3:21 p.m.: HALFTIME: Loyola (Maryland) 42, Army 27. First-half winners: Loyola +1½, over 64½, Loyola +125 ML.

3:16 p.m.: UNLV is cruising to victory, leading Air Force 71-43 with under six minutes to play.

3:09 p.m.: FINAL: Arizona State 64, Washington State 59. The Sun Devils prevail in a wild final minute to cover as 1-point favorites, -120 ML in a Pac-12 first-round game at T-Mobile Arena. The game stays under 144½. No. 8 seed Arizona State will face No. 1 Oregon in the quarterfinals Thursday.

3:07 p.m.: Second-half line: Montana -6½, total 71½.

3:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: Montana 38, Idaho 30. First-half winners: Montana -7½, over 61.

2:57 p.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Xavier (-6, 134, -260) vs. Butler (+220), 3 p.m.

— New Orleans (-5, 149, -210) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (+180), 3 p.m.

2:52 p.m.: Second-half line: Iona -1½, total 70½.

2:50 p.m.: HALFTIME: Siena 24, Iona 21. First-half winners: Siena PK, under 65. Siena hit a 3-pointer with a second left to cover in the first half.

2:29 p.m.: Second-half line: UNLV -2½, total 68½.

2:26 p.m.: HALFTIME: UNLV 39, Air Force 21. First-half winners: UNLV -6, over 59½. The first half went over on an Air Force layup in the final seconds.

2:25 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Loyola (Maryland) (+140) at Army (-3, 138, -160), 2:30 p.m.

2:18 p.m.: Good start for UNLV. The Rebels lead Air Force 31-16 with 3:32 left in the first half. UNLV is -6,000 on the live line (Air Force +2,000), spread -17½, total 124½.

2:02 p.m.: FINAL: Georgetown 68, Marquette 49. The Hoyas win outright as 3½-point underdogs, +150 ML in the Big East first-round game in New York. The game stays well under 144½. No. 8 seed Georgetown will face No. 1 Villanova in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

1:59 p.m.: FINAL: Jackson State 74, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 62. The Tigers hold on to cover as 10-point favorites, -550 ML in a SWAC quarterfinal in Birmingham, Alabama. The game goes over 126. No. 2 seed Jackson State will face the winner of No. 3 Texas Southern and No. 6 Alcorn State in Friday’s semifinals.

1:57 p.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Montana (-14, 131, -1,100) vs. Idaho (+700), 2 p.m.

— Siena (-105) vs. Iona (-1, 138, -115), 2 p.m.

1:55 p.m.: Second-half line: Arizona State -½, total 75.

1:53 p.m.: HALFTIME: Arizona State 25, Washington State 24. First-half winners: Arizona State -½, under 68.

1:30 p.m.: FINAL: Miami 67, Clemson 64. The Hurricanes score the outright upset as 8-point underdogs, +300 ML. The game goes over 126½. No. 13 seed Miami advances to face No. 4 Georgia Tech in the ACC quarterfinals Thursday.

1:29 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— UNLV (-11½, 127, -750) vs. Air Force (+525), 1:30 p.m.

1:09 p.m.: FINAL: Northern Arizona 77, Portland State 66. The Lumberjacks roll to the outright win as 6-point underdogs, +210 ML in the Big Sky first-round game in Boise, Idaho. The game goes over 131½. No. 10 seed Northern Arizona advances to face No. 2 Eastern Washington in the quarterfinals Thursday.

12:59 p.m.: FINAL: Wyoming 111, San Jose State 80. The Cowboys romp to victory as 12½-point favorites, -900 ML in the Mountain West first-round game at the Thomas & Mack Center. The game sails over 150. No. 8 seed Wyoming advances to face top seed San Diego State in the quarterfinals Thursday.

12:57 p.m.: Miami was a 3-1 underdog, but the Hurricanes have taken a 50-48 lead on Clemson with 10:50 left in the second half. Clemson is still -176 on the live line (Miami +142), spread -2½, total 137½.

12:56 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Arizona State (-1, 144½, -120) vs. Washington State (+100), 1 p.m.

12:54 p.m.: Second-half line: Marquette -5½, total 74.

12:52 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgetown 32, Marquette 14. First-half winners: Georgetown +1½, under 68, Georgetown +115 ML.

12:45 p.m.: Second-half line: Jackson State -4, total 67.

12:43 p.m.: HALFTIME: Jackson State 28, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 20. First-half winners: Jackson State -5½, under 58.

12:31 p.m.: Georgetown has started fast. The Hoyas lead Marquette 21-8 with 7:15 left in the first half. Georgetown, a 3½-point underdog pregame, is now -430 on the live line (Marquette +320), spread -7½, total 128½.

12:28 p.m.: Wyoming is having no problems with San Jose State. The Cowboys lead 79-59 with 10:53 left in the second half. No live line is available.

12:21 p.m.: Second-half line: Clemson -4, total 67½.

12:19 p.m.: HALFTIME: Clemson 36, Miami 32. First-half winners: Miami +4½. over 59.

12:02 p.m.: Second-half line: Portland State -7, total 71.

11:59 a.m.: HALFTIME: Northern Arizona 44, Portland State 27. First-half winners: Northern Arizona +3, over 71, Northern Arizona +160 ML.

11:57 a.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Marquette (-3½, 144½, -170) vs. Georgetown (+150), noon (Big East first round)

— Jackson State (-10, 126, -550) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (+425), noon (SWAC quarterfinals)

11:49 a.m.: Second-half line: Wyoming -3½, total 81½.

11:47 a.m.: HALFTIME: Wyoming 59, San Jose State 45. First-half winners: Wyoming -7, over 70½.

11:30 a.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Clemson (-8, 126½, -360) vs. Miami (+300), 11:30 a.m. (ACC second round)

10:59 p.m.: The next two games are about to tip off:

— Portland State (-6, 131½, -250) vs. Northern Arizona (+210), 11 a.m. (Big Sky first round)

— Wyoming (-12½, 150, -900) vs. San Jose State (+600), 11 a.m. (Mountain West first round)

10:57 p.m.: FINAL: Syracuse 89, North Carolina State 68. The Orange cover easily as 3-point favorites, -160 ML. The game goes over 147.

10:40 a.m.: Good morning. One game is in progress. Syracuse (-3) is cruising toward victory, leading North Carolina State 75-57 with 7:57 remaining in an Atlantic Coast Conference second-round game in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Two games will tip off at 11 a.m., including the Mountain West opener between Wyoming and San Jose State at the Thomas & Mack Center.

One game has already been completed today:

FINAL: Northern Colorado 90, Sacramento State 83. The Bears cover as 3-point favorites, -160 ML in a Big Sky first-round game in Boise, Idaho. The game sails over 133½.

10:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule, listed by conference:

ACC second round (at Greensboro, North Carolina)

— Syracuse (-3, 147, -160) vs. North Carolina State (+140), 9 a.m.

— Clemson (-8, 126½, -360) vs. Miami (+300), 11:30 a.m.

— Louisville (+140) vs. Duke (-3, 140, -160), 3:30 p.m.

— North Carolina (-7, 151, -300) vs. Notre Dame (+250), 6 p.m.

Big 12 first round (at Kansas City, Missouri)

— TCU (-3½, 126½, -170) vs. Kansas State (+150), 3:30 p.m.

— Oklahoma (-12, 142, -800) vs. Iowa State (+550), 6:30 p.m.

Big East first round (at New York)

— Marquette (-3½, 144½, -170) vs. Georgetown (+150), noon

— Xavier (-6, 134, -260) vs. Butler (+220), 3 p.m.

— Providence (-7, 134½, -300) vs. DePaul (+250), 6 p.m.

Big Sky first round (at Boise, Idaho)

— Northern Colorado (-3, 133½, -160) vs. Sacramento State (+140), 8 a.m.

— Portland State (-6, 131½, -250) vs. Northern Arizona (+210), 11 a.m.

— Montana (-14, 131, -1,100) vs. Idaho (+700), 2 p.m.

Big Ten first round (at Indianapolis)

— Northwestern (-1, 139, -120) vs. Minnesota (+100), 3:30 p.m.

— Penn State (-6, 146, -265) vs. Nebraska (+225), 6 p.m.

Conference USA second round (at Frisco, Texas)

— UTSA (-5, 139½, -210) vs. Charlotte (+180), 3:30 p.m.

— Marshall (-9½, 157½, -500) vs. Rice (+400), 4 p.m.

— Florida Atlantic (+155) vs. UTEP (-3½, 136½, -175), 6:30 p.m.

— North Texas (-16, 126, -2,000) vs. Middle Tennessee (+1,000), 7 p.m.

MAAC quarterfinals (at Atlantic City)

— Siena (-105) vs. Iona (-1, 138, -115), 2 p.m.

— Monmouth (-8, 140, -370) vs. Fairfield (+310), 4:30 p.m.

Mountain West first round (at the Thomas & Mack Center)

— Wyoming (-12½, 150, -900) vs. San Jose State (+600), 11 a.m.

— UNLV (-11½, 127, -750) vs. Air Force (+525), 1:30 p.m.

— Fresno State (-8½, 127, -400) vs. New Mexico (+330), 4 p.m.

Pac-12 first round (at T-Mobile Arena)

— Arizona State (-1, 144½, -120) vs. Washington State (+100), 1 p.m.

— Utah (-8, 145½, -360) vs. Washington (+300), 4 p.m.

— Stanford (-6½, 132, -265) vs. California (+225), 7 p.m.

Patriot League semifinals (at home sites)

— Loyola (Maryland) (+140) at Army (-3, 138, -160), 2:30 p.m.

— Bucknell (+500) at Colgate (-11, 156½, -700), 4:30 p.m.

SEC first round (at Nashville, Tennessee)

— Vanderbilt (-1, 132, -120) vs. Texas A&M (+100), 4 p.m.

Southland second round (at Katy, Texas)

— New Orleans (-5, 149, -210) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (+180), 3 p.m.

— Lamar (-6, 145, -250) vs. Houston Baptist (+210), 6 p.m.

SWAC quarterfinals (at Birmingham, Alabama)

— Jackson State (-10, 126, -550) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (+425), noon

— Prairie View A&M (-26½, 141, no ML) vs. Mississippi Valley State (no ML), 6:30 p.m.

