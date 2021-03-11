COLLEGE BASKETBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: UNR scores 1st-half upset

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of the conference tournament action — live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Some of the best college basketball teams in the country begin their conference tournaments today.

The top seeds in the Atlantic Coast, Big 12, Big East, Mountain West and Pac-12 conferences will be in action Thursday. Las Vegas will host four tournaments at four venues, including UNLV’s quarterfinal game as part of the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Also in action are the Pac-12 tournament at T-Mobile Arena, the Big West tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay, and the Western Athletic Conference tournament at Orleans Arena.

In all, 56 games are being played in 17 conferences Thursday.

We’ll be following the action from all the conference tournament games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

3:34 p.m.: FINAL: Buffalo 74, Miami (Ohio) 63. The No. 2 seed Bulls cover as 8½-point favorites, -380 ML in a MAC quarterfinal in Cleveland. The game stays under 151½. Buffalo will face the winner of No. 3 Akron and No. 6 Bowling Green in the semifinals Friday.

3:33 p.m.: Second-half lines:

UCLA -½, total 71

Boise State -4, total 80½

3:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: UNR 51, Boise State 45. First-half winners: UNR +2, over 69, UNR +130 ML.

3:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: UCLA 34, Oregon State 24. First-half winners: UCLA -3, under 62½.

3:28 p.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Kansas (-3, 135½, -150) vs. Oklahoma (+130), 3:30 p.m.

— Rutgers (-3, 130, -155) vs. Indiana (+135), 3:30 p.m.

— Western Kentucky (-7, 148½, -310) vs. UTSA (+260), 3:30 p.m.

2:59 p.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Creighton (-10½, 136, -600) vs. Butler (+450), 3 p.m.

— Florida A&M (+170) vs. Morgan State (-4½, 142, -190), 3 p.m.

— Northwestern State (+135) vs. New Orleans (-3, 154½, -155), 3 p.m.

2:48 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Bakersfield -3, total 70½

Saint Peter’s -5, total 69

2:47 p.m.: HALFTIME: UC Davis 32, Cal State Bakersfield 29. First-half winners: Davis +2, total pushes on 61, Davis +125 ML.

2:45 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rider 36, Saint Peter’s 33. First-half winners: Rider +3½, over 61, Rider +180 ML.

2:30 p.m.: The next games are tipping off soon:

— Boise State (-3½, 146½, -175) vs. Nevada (+155), 2:30 p.m.

— UCLA (-5½, 133, -220) vs. Oregon State (+190), 2:30 p.m.

2:28 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Buffalo -2, total 80½

Idaho State -1½, total 70½

2:27 p.m.: HALFTIME: Buffalo 40, Miami (Ohio) 32. First-half winners: Buffalo -4½, over 71½ (barely).

2:26 p.m.: HALFTIME: Montana State 37, Idaho State 29. First-half winners: Montana State -1, over 61.

2:25 p.m.: FINAL: Seton Hall 77, St. John’s 69 (OT). The No. 5 seed Pirates cover in overtime as 3-point favorites, -155 ML in a Big East quarterfinal in New York. The game still stays under 150½ despite the extra session. Seton Hall will face No. 8 Georgetown in the semifinals Friday.

2:13 p.m.: Seton Hall and St. John’s are in overtime in their Big East quarterfinal.

2:12 p.m.: FINAL: Texas Southern 78, Alcorn State 55. The Tigers cover as 8½-point favorites, -380 ML in a SWAC quarterfinal in Birmingham, Alabama. The game stays under 145. Texas Southern will face No. 2 Jackson State in the semifinals Friday.

2:11 p.m.: FINAL: Tulane 77, Tulsa 70. The No. 10 seed Green Wave win outright as 4-point underdogs, +160 ML in an American Athletic first-round game in Fort Worth, Texas. The game goes over 127½. Tulane will face No. 2 Houston in the quarterfinals Friday.

2:10 p.m.: FINAL: San Diego State 69, Wyoming 66. The No. 8 seed Cowboys cover as 15-point underdogs, but the No. 1 Aztecs survive, holding on for the win at -1,500 ML in a Mountain West quarterfinal at the Thomas & Mack Center. The game stays under 145. Wyoming missed a 3 to take the lead with six seconds remaining. San Diego State will face the winner of No. 4 Boise State and No. 5 UNR in the semifinals Friday.

1:57 p.m.: The next games are tipping off soon:

— UC Davis (+160) vs. Cal State Bakersfield (-4, 132, -180), 2 p.m.

— St. Peter’s (-6½, 130½, -270) vs. Rider (+230), 2 p.m.

1:48 p.m.: Mountain West No. 1 seed San Diego State is clinging to a 60-59 lead over Wyoming with 3:56 left in the second half. The Aztecs are -205 on the live line (Wyoming +164).

1:37 p.m.: FINAL: Baylor 74, Kansas State 68. The No. 9 seed Wildcats cover as 20-point underdogs, but the No. 1 Bears hold on to win outright at -3,000 ML in a Big 12 quarterfinal in Kansas City, Missouri. The game goes over 136½. Baylor will face No. 5 Oklahoma State in the semifinals Friday.

1:36 p.m.: FINAL: Ohio State 79, Minnesota 75. The No. 13 seed Golden Gophers cover as 11-point underdogs, but the No. 5 Buckeyes win outright at -650 in a Big Ten second-round game in Indianapolis. The game goes over 142½. Ohio State will face No. 4 Purdue in the quarterfinals Friday.

1:35 p.m.: FINAL: Georgia Tech 70, Miami 66. The No. 13 seed Hurricanes cover as 10-point underdogs, but the No. 4 Yellow Jackets win outright at -500 ML in an ACC quarterfinal in Greensboro, North Carolina. The game goes over 138½. Georgia Tech will face No. 1 Virginia in the semifinals Friday.

1:34 p.m.: FINAL: Oregon 91, Arizona State 73. The No. 1 seed Ducks roll as 9½-point favorites, -450 ML in a Pac-12 quarterfinal at T-Mobile Arena. The game goes over 147½. Oregon will face the winner of No. 4 UCLA and No. 5 Oregon State in the semifinals Friday.

1:31 p.m.: Wyoming holds a 52-49 lead over San Diego State midway through the second half of their Mountain West quarterfinal. San Diego State is still -230 on the live line (Wyoming +184).

1:24 p.m.: FINAL: Florida 69, Vanderbilt 63. The No. 12 Commodores cover as 8-point underdogs, but the No. 5 Gators win outright at -350 ML in an SEC second-round game in Nashville, Tennessee. The game stays under 145. Florida will face No. 4 Tennessee in the quarterfinals Friday.

1:16 p.m.: FINAL: UC Santa Barbara 95, Long Beach State 87. The No. 9 seed Beach cover as 12½-point underdogs, but the No. 1 Gauchos win outright at -950 in a Big West quarterfinal at Mandalay Bay. The game goes way over 139. UC Santa Barbara will face the winner of No. 4 UC Davis and No. 5 Cal State Bakersfield in the semifinals Friday.

1:03 p.m.: FINAL: Ohio 85, Kent State 63. The No. 5 seed Bobcats roll as 3½-point favorites, -170 ML in a MAC quarterfinal in Cleveland. The game stays under 150½. Ohio will face No. 1 Toledo in the semifinals Friday.

12:59 p.m.: The next games are tipping off soon:

— Idaho State (+125) vs. Montana State (-2½, 130½, -145), 1 p.m.

— Buffalo (-8½, 151½, -380) vs. Miami (Ohio) (+320), 1 p.m.

12:56 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Tulsa -1½, total 70½

Seton Hall -1½, total 79

San Diego State -8½, total 76

Texas Southern -6, total 77

12:54 p.m.: HALFTIME: San Diego State 33, Wyoming 32. First-half winners: Wyoming +9, under 68.

12:53 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alcorn State 34, Texas Southern 32. First-half winners: Alcorn State +5, under 68½, Alcorn State +250 ML.

12:52 p.m.: HALFTIME: Tulsa 41, Tulane 37. First-half winners: Tulsa -2, over 59½.

12:51 p.m.: HALFTIME: Seton Hall 33, St. John’s 32. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 1, under 71.

12:28 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Georgia Tech -6½, total 73

Baylor -11, total 73½

Oregon -3, total 77

12:26 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oregon 35, Arizona State 27. First-half winners: Oregon -5, under 69½.

12:25 p.m.: HALFTIME: Baylor 36, Kansas State 34. First-half winners: Kansas State +11, over 64½.

12:24 p.m.: HALFTIME: Miami 33, Georgia Tech 29. First-half winners: Miami +5½, under 64½, Miami +250 ML. The No. 13 seed Hurricanes looking to pull off another upset.

12:20 p.m.: FINAL: Southern Utah 91, Northern Colorado 83. The No. 1 seed Thunderbirds extend the margin in the final minute to cover as 7-point favorites, -300 ML in the Big Sky quarterfinals in Boise, Idaho. The game goes well over 144. Southern Utah will face the winner of No. 4 Idaho State and No. 5 Montana State in the semifinals Friday.

— Southern Utah (-7, 144, -300) vs. Northern Colorado (+250), 10 a.m.

12:16 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Ohio State -3½, total 76½

Florida -1½, total 74

12:13 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida 34, Vanderbilt 22. First-half winners: Florida -4, under 68.

12:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio State 39, Minnesota 27. First-half winners: Ohio State -6, under 66½ (barely).

12:01 p.m.: Second-half line: UCSB -5½, total 75.

11:59 a.m.: HALFTIME: UC Santa Barbara 44, Long Beach State 35. First-half winners: UCSB -7, over 65.

11:58 a.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Tulsa (-4, 127½, -180) vs. Tulane (+160), noon

— St. John’s (+135) vs. Seton Hall (-3, 150½, -155), noon

— San Diego State (-15, 145, -1,500) vs. Wyoming (+850), noon

— Texas Southern (-8½, 145, -380) vs. Alcorn State (+320), noon

11:54 a.m.: Second-half line: Kent State -1, total 77.

11:52 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio 37, Kent State 25. First-half winners: Ohio -2, under 70½.

11:28 a.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Georgia Tech (-10, 138½, -500) vs. Miami (+400), 11:30 a.m.

— Baylor (-20, 136½, -3,000) vs. Kansas State (+1,200), 11:30 a.m.

— Oregon (-9½, 147½, -450) vs. Arizona State (+375), 11:30 a.m.

— Florida (-8, 145, -350) vs. Vanderbilt (+290), 11:30 a.m.

11:19 a.m.: FINAL: Georgetown 72, Villanova 71. The No. 8 seed Hoyas hit two free throws with four seconds left to win outright as 6½-point underdogs, +250 ML over the No. 1 Wildcats in the Big East quarterfinals in New York. The game goes over 139. Georgetown will face the winner of No. 4 St. John’s and No. 5 Seton Hall in the semifinals Friday.

11:17 a.m.: FINAL: South Florida 73, Temple 71. The No. 8 seed Bulls win outright as 2½-point underdogs, +125 ML in an American Athletic first-round game in Fort Worth, Texas. The game goes over 133½. South Florida will face No. 1 Wichita State in the quarterfinals Friday.

11:02 a.m.: FINAL: Mississippi State 74, Kentucky 73. The No. 9 Bulldogs blow a 14-point halftime lead but rally late to win outright as 3½-point underdogs, +150 ML in an SEC second-round game in Nashville Tennessee. The game goes over 132. Mississippi State will face No. 1 Alabama in the quarterfinals Friday.

Kentucky finishes a dismal 9-16 and won’t advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.

11 a.m.: FINAL: Virginia 72, Syracuse 69. The No. 8 seed Orange cover as 5½-point underdogs, but the No. 1 Cavaliers hit a 3 at the buzzer to win outright at -220 ML in an ACC quarterfinal in Greensboro, North Carolina. The game goes over 130½. Virginia will face the winner of No. 4 Georgia Tech and No. 13 Miami in the semifinals Friday.

10:59 a.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Ohio State (-11, 142½, -650) vs. Minnesota (+475), 11 a.m.

— UC Santa Barbara (-12½, 139, -950) vs. Long Beach State (+625), 11 a.m.

10:55 a.m.: Second-half line: Southern Utah -1½, total 77½.

10:53 a.m.: HALFTIME: Southern Utah 46, Northern Colorado 34. First-half winners: Southern Utah -4, over 68.

10:52 a.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Kent State (+150) vs. Ohio (-3½, 150½, -170), 10:30 a.m.

10:48 a.m.: Kentucky lives. The Wildcats trailed Mississippi State by 14 at halftime, but they have rallied to take a 71-66 lead with just over four minutes to play.

10:42 a.m.: FINAL: Maryland 68, Michigan State 57. The No. 8 seed Terrapins pull away in the second half to cover as 1½-point favorites, -125 ML in a Big Ten second-round game in Indianapolis. The game stays under 129½. Maryland will face No. 1 Michigan in the quarterfinals Friday.

10:34 a.m.: FINAL: Oklahoma State 72, West Virginia 69. The No. 5 seed Cowboys rally in the second half to win outright as 3½-point underdogs, +160 ML. The game stays under 149½. The No. 4 Mountaineers made a 3-pointer to tie, but it was after the buzzer. Oklahoma State will face the winner of No. 1 Baylor and No. 9 Kansas State in the semifinals Friday.

10:25 a.m.: FINAL: Toledo 91, Ball State 89 (OT). The No. 8 seed Cardinals cover as 8-point underdogs, but the No. 1 Rockets win outright at -380 ML in a MAC quarterfinal in Cleveland. The game goes over 155. Toledo will face the winner of No. 4 Kent State and No. 5 Ohio in Friday’s semifinals.

10:08 a.m.: Ball State hit a shot at the buzzer to force overtime against MAC No. 1 seed Toledo at 79-all.

9:58 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Villanova -5, total 75

Kentucky -5½, total 71½

9:57 a.m.: HALFTIME: Mississippi State 44, Kentucky 30. First-half winners: Mississippi State +1½, over 61½, Mississippi State +120 ML.

9:56 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgetown 37, Villanova 35. First-half winners: Georgetown +3½, over 64½, Georgetown +180 ML.

9:55 a.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Southern Utah (-7, 144, -300) vs. Northern Colorado (+250), 10 a.m.

9:50 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Virginia -5, total 71

Temple -2½, total 72

9:48 a.m.: HALFTIME: South Florida 38, Temple 37. First-half winners: South Florida +1, over 61½.

9:47 a.m.: HALFTIME: Syracuse 39, Virginia 36. First-half winners: Syracuse +3, over 61, Syracuse +160 ML.

9:31 a.m.: Second-half line: Michigan State -½, total 69½.

9:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Maryland 34, Michigan State 30. First-half winners: Maryland -½, over 59½.

9:25 a.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma State -½, total 79½.

9:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: West Virginia 36, Oklahoma State 30. First-half winners: West Virginia -1½, under 71½.

8:59 a.m.: Here’s the full Associated Press story on Duke withdrawing, confirming that the Blue Devils’ season is over:

Duke has pulled out of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament and ended its season after a positive coronavirus test and the resulting quarantining and contact tracing.

The ACC announced that the Blue Devils’ quarterfinal game with Florida State scheduled for Thursday night has been canceled. Duke had won its first two tournament games, but finished just 13-11 overall and 9-9 in ACC games.

Athletic director Kevin White said that Duke’s season is over, ending the Blue Devils’ streak of 24 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

The Blue Devils entered the week knowing that they likely needed to win the ACC tournament to extend the NCAA streak dating back to 1996 was likely on the line.

Duke failed to live up to its always lofty expectations, but coach Mike Krzyzewski said he loved this young team and was honored to coach it.

“We have not asked more of any team in our history, and they deserve enormous credit for handling everything like the outstanding young men they are,” Krzyzewski said. “I feel deeply for our players, who have done a terrific job all season in taking care of each other and the team.

“I am extremely proud of their collective attitudes and effort, which could not have been stronger.”

White said someone within the program tested positive after Wednesday’s game. He said the men’s basketball players and coaching staff had not had a positive test the rest of the season.

White said the players are being quarantined.

“Since last March when the pandemic started, we have listened to our medical experts and always put safety at the forefront of any determinations regarding competition,” White said. “As a result, this will end our 2020-21 season. We wish every team still playing college basketball good health and the very best during the next few weeks.”

The Seminoles advanced to the ACC tournament semifinals to play the winner of the North Carolina-Virginia Tech game.

8:57 a.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Virginia (-5½, 130½, -220) vs. Syracuse (+190), 9 a.m.

— South Florida (+125) vs. Temple (-2½, 133½, -145), 9 a.m.

— Villanova (-6½, 139, -300) vs. Georgetown (+250), 9 a.m.

— Kentucky (-3½, 132, -170) vs. Mississippi State (+150), 9 a.m.

8:52 a.m.: Second-half line: Toledo -2½, total 82½.

8:50 a.m.: HALFTIME: Toledo 41, Ball State 34. First-half winners: Toledo -4, over 74.

8:40 a.m.: The coronavirus has made its first mark on March Madness. Duke has withdrawn from the ACC tournament because of a positive test within the program.

That means Florida State advances to the semifinals, and Duke will almost surely not reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995.

Three games are already underway today:

— Toledo (-8, 155, -380) vs. Ball State (+320), 8 a.m.

— West Virginia (-3½, 149½, -180) vs. Oklahoma City (+160), 8:30 a.m.

— Maryland (-1½, 129½, -125) vs. Michigan State (+105), 8:30 a.m.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

ACC QUARTERFINALS (at Greensboro, North Carolina)

— Virginia 72, Syracuse 69

Full-game winners: Syracuse +5½, over 130½, Virginia -220 ML

First-half winners: Syracuse +3, over 61 (Syracuse 39-36)

Second-half winners: Virginia -5, under 71 (Virginia 36-30)

— Georgia Tech 70, Miami 66

Full-game winners: Miami +10, under 138½, Georgia Tech -500 ML

First-half winners: Miami +5½, under 64½ (Miami 33-29)

Second-half winners: Georgia Tech -6½, over 73 (Georgia Tech 41-33)

— Florida State defeats Duke, forfeit

The Blue Devils withdrew from the tournament and ended their season after a positive coronavirus test in the program.

— Virginia Tech (+150) vs. North Carolina (-3½, 140½, -170), 5:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC FIRST ROUND (at Fort Worth, Texas)

— South Florida 73, Temple 71

Full-game winners: South Florida +2½, over 133½, South Florida +125 ML

First-half winners: South Florida +1, over 61½ (South Florida 38-37)

Second-half winners: South Florida +2½, under 72 (South Florida 35-34)

— Tulane 77, Tulsa 70

Full-game winners: Tulane +4, over 127½, Tulane +160 ML

First-half winners: Tulsa -2, over 59½ (Tulsa 41-37)

Second-half winners: Tulane +1½, under 70½ (Tulane 40-29)

— Central Florida (-5, 134, -215) vs. East Carolina (+185), 4 p.m.

BIG 12 QUARTERFINALS (at Kansas City, Missouri)

— Oklahoma State 72, West Virginia 69

Full-game winners: Oklahoma State +3½, under 149½, Oklahoma State +160 ML

First-half winners: West Virginia -1½, under 71½ (West Virginia 36-30)

Second-half winners: Oklahoma State -½, under 79½ (Oklahoma State 42-33)

— Baylor 74, Kansas State 68

Full-game winners: Kansas State +20, over 136½, Baylor -3,000 ML

First-half winners: Kansas State +11, over 64½ (Baylor 36-34)

Second-half winners: Kansas State +11, under 73½ (Baylor 38-34)

— Kansas (-3, 135½, -150) vs. Oklahoma (+130), 3:30 p.m.

— Texas (+105) vs. Texas Tech (-1½, 134½, -125), 6:30 p.m.

BIG EAST QUARTERFINALS (at New York)

— Georgetown 72, Villanova 71

Full-game winners: Georgetown +6½, over 139, Georgetown +250 ML

First-half winners: Georgetown +3½, over 64½ (Georgetown 37-35)

Second-half winners: Georgetown +5, under 75 (Villanova 36-35)

— Seton Hall 77, St. John’s 69 (OT)

Full-game winners: Seton Hall -3, under 150½, Seton Hall -155 ML

First-half winners: Spread pushes on 1, under 71 (Seton Hall 33-32)

Second-half winners: Seton Hall -1½, over 79 (Seton Hall 44-37)

— Creighton (-10½, 136, -600) vs. Butler (+450), 3 p.m.

— Connecticut (-12½, 133½, -900) vs. DePaul (+600), 6 p.m.

BIG SKY QUARTERFINALS (at Boise, Idaho)

— Southern Utah (-7, 144, -300) vs. Northern Colorado (+250), 10 a.m.

— Idaho State (+125) vs. Montana State (-2½, 130½, -145), 1 p.m.

— Eastern Washington (-15, 150, -1,500) vs. Northern Arizona (+850), 4 p.m.

— Weber State (-7, 142½, -300) vs. Montana (+250), 7 p.m.

BIG TEN SECOND ROUND (at Indianapolis)

— Maryland (-1½, 129½, -125) vs. Michigan State (+105), 8:30 a.m.

— Ohio State (-11, 142½, -650) vs. Minnesota (+475), 11 a.m.

— Rutgers (-3, 130, -155) vs. Indiana (+135), 3:30 p.m.

— Wisconsin (-5½, 135, -220) vs. Penn State (+190), 6 p.m.

BIG WEST QUARTERFINALS (at Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay)

— UC Santa Barbara (-12½, 139, -950) vs. Long Beach State (+625), 11 a.m.

— UC Davis (+160) vs. Cal State Bakersfield (-4, 132, -180), 2 p.m.

— UC Irvine (-15, 128½, -1,500) vs. Cal Poly (+850), 5 p.m.

— UC Riverside (-4½, 134½, -200) vs. Hawaii (+175), 8 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA QUARTERFINALS (at Frisco, Texas)

— Western Kentucky (-7, 148½, -310) vs. UTSA (+260), 3:30 p.m.

— UAB (-8½, 141, -410) vs. Rice (+340), 4 p.m.

— Louisiana Tech (-7½, 137½, -350) vs. Florida Atlantic (+290), 6:30 p.m.

— Old Dominion (+175) vs. North Texas (-4½, 127, -200), 7 p.m.

MAAC QUARTERFINALS (at Atlantic City)

— Saint Peter’s (-6½, 130½, -270) vs. Rider (+230), 2 p.m.

— Marist (+100) vs. Niagara (-1, 124½, -120), 4:30 p.m.

MAC QUARTERFINALS (at Cleveland)

— Toledo (-8, 155, -380) vs. Ball State (+320), 8 a.m.

— Kent State (+150) vs. Ohio (-3½, 150½, -170), 10:30 a.m.

— Buffalo (-8½, 151½, -380) vs. Miami (Ohio) (+320), 1 p.m.

— Akron (-1½, 155, -125) vs. Bowling Green (+105), 4 p.m.

MEAC QUARTERFINALS (at Norfolk, Virginia)

— Florida A&M (+170) vs. Morgan State (-4½, 142, -190), 3 p.m.

— Norfolk State (-5½, 132½, -240) vs. North Carolina Central (+200), 5:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST QUARTERFINALS (at Thomas & Mack Center)

— San Diego State (-15, 145, -1,500) vs. Wyoming (+850), noon

— Boise State (-3½, 146½, -175) vs. Nevada (+155), 2:30 p.m.

— Utah State (-10, 136½, -500) vs. UNLV (+400), 6 p.m.

— Colorado State (-8½, 137, -410) vs. Fresno State (+340), 8:30 p.m.

PAC-12 QUARTERFINALS (at T-Mobile Arena)

— Oregon (-9½, 147½, -450) vs. Arizona State (+375), 11:30 a.m.

— UCLA (-5½, 133, -220) vs. Oregon State (+190), 2:30 p.m.

— Southern California (-7½, 140, -320) vs. Utah (+265), 5:30 p.m.

— Colorado (-14, 133½, -1,200) vs. California (+750), 8:30 p.m.

SEC SECOND ROUND (at Nashville, Tennessee)

— Kentucky (-3½, 132, -170) vs. Mississippi State (+150), 9 a.m.

— Florida (-8, 145, -350) vs. Vanderbilt (+290), 11:30 a.m.

— Missouri (-6½, 153½, -300) vs. Georgia (+250), 4 p.m.

— Mississippi (-7½, 140½, -330) vs. South Carolina (+270), 6:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND QUARTERFINALS (at Katy, Texas)

— Northwestern State (+135) vs. New Orleans (-3, 154½, -155), 3 p.m.

— Sam Houston State (-8½, 138, -410) vs. Lamar (+340), 6 p.m.

SWAC QUARTERFINALS (at Birmingham, Alabama)

— Texas Southern (-8½, 145, -380) vs. Alcorn State (+320), noon

— Grambling State (+115) vs. Southern (-2, 138, -135), 6:30 p.m.

WAC QUARTERFINALS (at Orleans Arena)

— Cal Baptist (+110) vs. Seattle (-2, 152, -130), 4:30 p.m.

— New Mexico State (-11½, 134, -800) vs. Texas-Rio Grande Valley (+550), 8 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.