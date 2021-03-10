COLLEGE BASKETBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Vegas Madness underway

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of the conference tournament action — live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Wyoming guard Hunter Maldonado (24) drives to the baket as Utah State forward Justin Bean (34) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)

Syracuse forward Quincy Guerrier (1) battles North Carolina State forward Manny Bates, right, for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

College basketball’s signature month has arrived, and Las Vegas is in the middle of it.

Conference tournaments are being played across the country, including four in Las Vegas. The winners receive automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament, whose field will be released Sunday.

Wednesday brings the start of the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center and the Pac-12 tournament at T-Mobile Arena. The Big West tournament started Tuesday (and is off today) at Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay. The Western Athletic Conference tournament starts Thursday at Orleans Arena.

In all, 33 games are being played in 13 conferences Wednesday.

We’ll be following the action from all the conference tournament games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

10:40 a.m.: Good morning. One game is in progress. Syracuse (-3) is cruising toward victory, leading North Carolina State 75-57 with 7:57 remaining in an Atlantic Coast Conference second-round game in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Two games will tip off at 11 a.m., including the Mountain West opener between Wyoming and San Jose State at the Thomas & Mack Center.

One game has already been completed today:

FINAL: Northern Colorado 90, Sacramento State 83. The Bears cover as 3-point favorites, -160 ML in a Big Sky first-round game in Boise, Idaho. The game sails over 133½.

10:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule, listed by conference:

ACC second round (at Greensboro, North Carolina)

— Syracuse (-3, 147, -160) vs. North Carolina State (+140), 9 a.m.

— Clemson (-8½, 126, -400) vs. Miami (+330), 11:30 a.m.

— Louisville (+130) vs. Duke (-2½, 140, -150), 3:30 p.m.

— North Carolina (-6½, 150½, -280) vs. Notre Dame (+240), 6 p.m.

Big 12 first round (at Kansas City, Missouri)

— TCU (-3½, 127, -170) vs. Kansas State (+150), 3:30 p.m.

— Oklahoma (-12, 141½, -800) vs. Iowa State (+550), 6:30 p.m.

Big East first round (at New York)

— Marquette (-3½, 144½, -170) vs. Georgetown (+150), noon

— Xavier (-6½, 133, -265) vs. Butler (+225), 3 p.m.

— Providence (-7, 135, -300) vs. DePaul (+250), 6 p.m.

Big Sky first round (at Boise, Idaho)

— Northern Colorado (-3, 133½, -160) vs. Sacramento State (+140), 8 a.m.

— Portland State (-6, 130½, -250) vs. Northern Arizona (+210), 11 a.m.

— Montana (-13½, 131½, -1,000) vs. Idaho (+650), 2 p.m.

Big Ten first round (at Indianapolis)

— Northwestern (-1, 139½, -120) vs. Minnesota (+100), 3:30 p.m.

— Penn State (-6, 146, -265) vs. Nebraska (+225), 6 p.m.

Conference USA second round (at Frisco, Texas)

— UTSA (-5, 139½, -210) vs. Charlotte (+180), 3:30 p.m.

— Marshall (-10, 157½, -500) vs. Rice (+400), 4 p.m.

— Florida Atlantic (+165) vs. UTEP (-4, 136½, -185), 6:30 p.m.

— North Texas (-16, 125½, -2,000) vs. Middle Tennessee (+1,000), 7 p.m.

MAAC quarterfinals (at Atlantic City)

— Siena (-105) vs. Iona (-1, 138, -115), 2 p.m.

— Monmouth (-8½, 140, -400) vs. Fairfield (+330), 4:30 p.m.

Mountain West first round (at the Thomas & Mack Center)

— Wyoming (-12, 150½, -800) vs. San Jose State (+550), 11 a.m.

— UNLV (-12, 127, -800) vs. Air Force (+550), 1:30 p.m.

— Fresno State (-8½, 127, -400) vs. New Mexico (+330), 4 p.m.

Pac-12 first round (at T-Mobile Arena)

— Arizona State (-1, 144½, -120) vs. Washington State (+100), 1 p.m.

— Utah (-8, 145½, -360) vs. Washington (+300), 4 p.m.

— Stanford (-6½, 132, -265) vs. California (+225), 7 p.m.

Patriot League semifinals (at home sites)

— Loyola (Maryland) (+140) at Army (-3, 137½, -160), 2:30 p.m.

— Bucknell (+500) at Colgate (-11, 156½, -700), 4:30 p.m.

SEC first round (at Nashville, Tennessee)

— Vanderbilt (-1, 132, -120) vs. Texas A&M (+100), 4 p.m.

Southland second round (at Katy, Texas)

— New Orleans (-5½, 148½, -240) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (+200), 3 p.m.

— Lamar (-5½, 145, -240) vs. Houston Baptist (+200), 6 p.m.

SWAC quarterfinals (at Birmingham, Alabama)

— Jackson State (-9½, 126, -500) vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff (+400), noon

— Prairie View A&M (-26½, 141, no ML) vs. Mississippi Valley State (no ML), 6:30 p.m.

