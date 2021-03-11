COLLEGE BASKETBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Virus knocks out Duke

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of the conference tournament action — live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, right, talks with a ref during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Some of the best college basketball teams in the country begin their conference tournaments today.

The top seeds in the Atlantic Coast, Big 12, Big East, Mountain West and Pac-12 conferences will be in action Thursday. Las Vegas will host four tournaments at four venues, including UNLV’s quarterfinal game as part of the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Also in action are the Pac-12 tournament at T-Mobile Arena, the Big West tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay, and the Western Athletic Conference tournament at Orleans Arena.

In all, 56 games are being played in 17 conferences Thursday.

We’ll be following the action from all the conference tournament games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

10:25 a.m.: FINAL: Toledo 91, Ball State 89 (OT). The No. 8 seed Cardinals cover as 8-point underdogs, but the No. 1 Rockets win outright at -380 ML. The game goes over 155. Toledo will face the winner of No. 4 Kent State and No. 5 Ohio in Friday’s semifinals.

10:08 a.m.: Ball State hit a shot at the buzzer to force overtime against MAC No. 1 seed Toledo at 79-all.

9:58 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Villanova -5, total 75

Kentucky -5½, total 71½

9:57 a.m.: HALFTIME: Mississippi State 44, Kentucky 30. First-half winners: Mississippi State xxx.

9:56 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgetown 37, Villanova 35. First-half winners: Georgetown xxx.

9:55 a.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Southern Utah (-7, 144, -300) vs. Northern Colorado (+250), 10 a.m.

9:50 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Virginia -5, total 71

Temple -2½, total 72

9:48 a.m.: HALFTIME: South Florida 38, Temple 37. First-half winners: South Florida +1, over 61½.

9:47 a.m.: HALFTIME: Syracuse 39, Virginia 36. First-half winners: Syracuse +3, over 61, Syracuse +160 ML.

9:31 a.m.: Second-half line: Michigan State -½, total 69½.

9:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Maryland 34, Michigan State 30. First-half winners: Maryland -½, over 59½.

9:25 a.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma State -½, total 79½.

9:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: West Virginia 36, Oklahoma State 30. First-half winners: West Virginia -1½, under 71½.

8:59 a.m.: Here’s the full Associated Press story on Duke withdrawing, confirming that the Blue Devils’ season is over:

Duke has pulled out of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament and ended its season after a positive coronavirus test and the resulting quarantining and contact tracing.

The ACC announced that the Blue Devils’ quarterfinal game with Florida State scheduled for Thursday night has been canceled. Duke had won its first two tournament games, but finished just 13-11 overall and 9-9 in ACC games.

Athletic director Kevin White said that Duke’s season is over, ending the Blue Devils’ streak of 24 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

The Blue Devils entered the week knowing that they likely needed to win the ACC tournament to extend the NCAA streak dating back to 1996 was likely on the line.

Duke failed to live up to its always lofty expectations, but coach Mike Krzyzewski said he loved this young team and was honored to coach it.

“We have not asked more of any team in our history, and they deserve enormous credit for handling everything like the outstanding young men they are,” Krzyzewski said. “I feel deeply for our players, who have done a terrific job all season in taking care of each other and the team.

“I am extremely proud of their collective attitudes and effort, which could not have been stronger.”

White said someone within the program tested positive after Wednesday’s game. He said the men’s basketball players and coaching staff had not had a positive test the rest of the season.

White said the players are being quarantined.

“Since last March when the pandemic started, we have listened to our medical experts and always put safety at the forefront of any determinations regarding competition,” White said. “As a result, this will end our 2020-21 season. We wish every team still playing college basketball good health and the very best during the next few weeks.”

The Seminoles advanced to the ACC tournament semifinals to play the winner of the North Carolina-Virginia Tech game.

8:57 a.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— Virginia (-5½, 130½, -220) vs. Syracuse (+190), 9 a.m.

— South Florida (+125) vs. Temple (-2½, 133½, -145), 9 a.m.

— Villanova (-6½, 139, -300) vs. Georgetown (+250), 9 a.m.

— Kentucky (-3½, 132, -170) vs. Mississippi State (+150), 9 a.m.

8:52 a.m.: Second-half line: Toledo -2½, total 82½.

8:50 a.m.: HALFTIME: Toledo 41, Ball State 34. First-half winners: Toledo -4, over 74.

8:40 a.m.: The coronavirus has made its first mark on March Madness. Duke has withdrawn from the ACC tournament because of a positive test within the program.

That means Florida State advances to the semifinals, and Duke will almost surely not reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995.

Three games are already underway today:

— Toledo (-8, 155, -380) vs. Ball State (+320), 8 a.m.

— West Virginia (-3½, 149½, -180) vs. Oklahoma City (+160), 8:30 a.m.

— Maryland (-1½, 129½, -125) vs. Michigan State (+105), 8:30 a.m.

8:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule, listed by conference:

ACC quarterfinals (at Greensboro, North Carolina)

— Virginia (-5½, 130½, -220) vs. Syracuse (+190), 9 a.m.

— Georgia Tech (-9½, 138½, -500) vs. Miami (+400), 11:30 a.m.

— Florida State defeats Duke, forfeit

— Virginia Tech (+150) vs. North Carolina (-3½, 140½, -170), 5:30 p.m.

American Athletic first round (at Fort Worth, Texas)

— South Florida (+125) vs. Temple (-2½, 133½, -145), 9 a.m.

— Tulsa (-3½, 126½, -170) vs. Tulane (+150), noon

— Central Florida (-5, 134, -215) vs. East Carolina (+185), 4 p.m.

Big 12 quarterfinals (at Kansas City, Missouri)

— West Virginia (-3½, 149½, -180) vs. Oklahoma City (+160), 8:30 a.m.

— Baylor (-20, 136½, -3,000) vs. Kansas State (+1,200), 11:30 a.m.

— Kansas (-2½, 135, -150) vs. Oklahoma (+130), 3:30 p.m.

— Texas (+105) vs. Texas Tech (-1½, 135, -125), 6:30 p.m.

Big East quarterfinals (at New York)

— Villanova (-6½, 139, -300) vs. Georgetown (+250), 9 a.m.

— St. John’s (+120) vs. Seton Hall (-2½, 150½, -140), noon

— Creighton (-10, 135½, -550) vs. Butler (+425), 3 p.m.

— Connecticut (-12½, 133½, -900) vs. DePaul (+600), 6 p.m.

Big Sky quarterfinals (at Boise, Idaho)

— Southern Utah (-7, 144, -300) vs. Northern Colorado (+250), 10 a.m.

— Idaho State (+125) vs. Montana State (-2½, 130, -145), 1 p.m.

— Eastern Washington (-15, 150, -1,500) vs. Northern Arizona (+850), 4 p.m.

— Weber State (-7, 142, -300) vs. Montana (+250), 7 p.m.

Big Ten second round (at Indianapolis)

— Maryland (-1½, 129½, -125) vs. Michigan State (+105), 8:30 a.m.

— Ohio State (-11, 143, -650) vs. Minnesota (+475), 11 a.m.

— Rutgers (-3, 130½, -155) vs. Indiana (+135), 3:30 p.m.

— Wisconsin (-5½, 135, -220) vs. Penn State (+190), 6 p.m.

Big West quarterfinals (at Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay)

— UC Santa Barbara (-13½, 139, -1,100) vs. Long Beach State (+700), 11 a.m.

— UC Davis (+150) vs. Cal State Bakersfield (-3½, 132, -170), 2 p.m.

— UC Irvine (-15, 128, -1,500) vs. Cal Poly (+850), 5 p.m.

— UC Riverside (-5, 134½, -215) vs. Hawaii (+185), 8 p.m.

Conference USA quarterfinals (at Frisco, Texas)

— Western Kentucky (-7, 148, -310) vs. UTSA (+260), 3:30 p.m.

— UAB (-8½, 141, -410) vs. Rice (+340), 4 p.m.

— Louisiana Tech (-7½, 137, -350) vs. Florida Atlantic (+290), 6:30 p.m.

— Old Dominion (+175) vs. North Texas (-4½, 127, -200), 7 p.m.

MAAC quarterfinals (at Atlantic City)

— St. Peter’s (-6, 131, -260) vs. Rider (+220), 2 p.m.

— Marist (+100) vs. Niagara (-1, 124½, -120), 4:30 p.m.

MAC quarterfinals (at Cleveland)

— Toledo (-8, 155, -380) vs. Ball State (+320), 8 a.m.

— Kent State (+105) vs. Ohio (-1½, 149½, -125), 10:30 a.m.

— Buffalo (-8, 151, -380) vs. Miami (Ohio) (+320), 1 p.m.

— Akron (-1½, 155, -125) vs. Bowling Green (+105), 3:30 p.m.

MEAC quarterfinals (at Norfolk, Virginia)

— Florida A&M (+170) vs. Morgan State (-4½, 140½, -190), 3 p.m.

— Norfolk State (-5½, 132½, -240) vs. North Carolina Central (+200), 5:30 p.m.

Mountain West quarterfinals (at Thomas & Mack Center)

— San Diego State (-15, 144, -1,500) vs. Wyoming (+850), noon

— Boise State (-4½, 146½, -200) vs. Nevada (+175), 2:30 p.m.

— Utah State (-10, 136½, -500) vs. UNLV (+400), 6 p.m.

— Colorado State (-8½, 137, -410) vs. Fresno State (+340), 8:30 p.m.

Pac-12 quarterfinals (at T-Mobile Arena)

— Oregon (-9, 147½, -450) vs. Arizona State (+375), 11:30 a.m.

— UCLA (-5, 133½, -215) vs. Oregon State (+185), 2:30 p.m.

— Southern California (-7½, 140½, -320) vs. Utah (+265), 5:30 p.m.

— Colorado (-14, 133½, -1,200) vs. California (+750), 8:30 p.m.

SEC second round (at Nashville, Tennessee)

— Kentucky (-3½, 132, -170) vs. Mississippi State (+150), 9 a.m.

— Florida (-8, 145, -370) vs. Vanderbilt (+310), 11:30 a.m.

— Missouri (-6½, 153½, -300) vs. Georgia (+250), 4 p.m.

— Mississippi (-7½, 141, -350) vs. South Carolina (+290), 6:30 p.m.

Southland quarterfinals (at Katy, Texas)

— Northwestern State (+135) vs. New Orleans (-3, 154½, -155), 3 p.m.

— Sam Houston State (-8½, 138, -410) vs. Lamar (+340), 6 p.m.

SWAC quarterfinals (at Birmingham, Alabama)

— Texas Southern (-8½, 145, -420) vs. Alcorn State (+350), noon

— Grambling State (+115) vs. Southern (-2, 138, -135), 6:30 p.m.

WAC quarterfinals (at Orleans Arena)

— Cal Baptist (+110) vs. Seattle (-2, 152, -130), 4:30 p.m.

— New Mexico State (-11½, 134, -800) vs. Texas-Rio Grande Valley (+550), 8 p.m.

