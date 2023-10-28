COLLEGE BLOG: Bettors all-in on Colorado, Deion Sanders vs. UCLA

Colorado and coach Deion Sanders are back after a bye, and bettors are backing them in a big way against UCLA at BetMGM sportsbook in Nevada.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders chats with his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2), in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey will track the biggest betting storylines every Saturday of the college football season.

As of Saturday morning, not a single ticket or dollar had been wagered on the favored Bruins on the money line at the book.

“It’s still 100% on Colorado,” MGM Resorts director of trading Lamarr Mitchell said via text message.

UCLA is down to a 14½-point favorite over the Buffaloes after the line opened at 17. The Bruins are -700 on the money line at BetMGM and Colorado is +500.

The Buffaloes are playing for the first time since Oct. 13, when they blew a 29-0 halftime lead in a 46-43 double overtime loss to Stanford.

UCLA crushed the Cardinal 42-7 last week.

Colorado has lost three of four games following a 3-0 start.

Big bet

A Caesars Sportsbook bettor in Nevada wagered $72,138.10 to win $65,580.09 on Southern California -10 over California. The Trojans are trying to bounce back from back-to-back losses to Utah and Notre Dame.

The total is 67. USC is riding a five-game over streak and has a 7-1 over-under mark this season. The Golden Bears have gone over in two straight and three of four.

