COLLEGE BLOG: Bettors all-in on Colorado, Deion Sanders vs. UCLA
Colorado and coach Deion Sanders are back after a bye, and bettors are backing them in a big way against UCLA at BetMGM sportsbook in Nevada.
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey will track the biggest betting storylines every Saturday of the college football season.
As of Saturday morning, not a single ticket or dollar had been wagered on the favored Bruins on the money line at the book.
“It’s still 100% on Colorado,” MGM Resorts director of trading Lamarr Mitchell said via text message.
UCLA is down to a 14½-point favorite over the Buffaloes after the line opened at 17. The Bruins are -700 on the money line at BetMGM and Colorado is +500.
The Buffaloes are playing for the first time since Oct. 13, when they blew a 29-0 halftime lead in a 46-43 double overtime loss to Stanford.
UCLA crushed the Cardinal 42-7 last week.
Colorado has lost three of four games following a 3-0 start.
Big bet
A Caesars Sportsbook bettor in Nevada wagered $72,138.10 to win $65,580.09 on Southern California -10 over California. The Trojans are trying to bounce back from back-to-back losses to Utah and Notre Dame.
The total is 67. USC is riding a five-game over streak and has a 7-1 over-under mark this season. The Golden Bears have gone over in two straight and three of four.
