COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Alabama clinging to lead vs. Florida

Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley, right, catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) grabs the face mask of Nebraska cornerback Quinton Newsome (6) as he carries in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) is brought down by Oklahoma linebackers Nik Bonitto (11) and Brian Asamoah (24) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Welcome to Week 3 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 1 Alabama at No. 11 Florida, No. 22 Auburn at No. 10 Penn State, and No. 19 Arizona State at No. 23 Brigham Young. UNLV is also in action as a 32½-point home underdog to No. 14 Iowa State. There are 70 games overall.

UPDATES

3:48 p.m.: Florida is pushing Alabama all the way. The Gators score to cut the lead to 31-29 but fail on the 2-point conversion with 3:10 left in the fourth quarter. The Crimson Tide are -1,100 on the live line (Gators +650) as they try to run out the clock.

3:41 p.m.: FINAL: Appalachian State 44, Elon 10. The Phoenix cover as 36-point road underdogs, but the Mountaineers win outright at -100,000 ML. The game goes over 52 on an Appalachian State TD with 39 seconds left.

3:39 p.m.: FINAL: Baylor 45, Kansas 7. The Bears romp in the second half to cover as 17-point road favorites, -900 ML. The game goes over 49.

3:37 p.m.: FINAL: Miami (Ohio) 42, Long Island 7. The Sharks cover as 39½-point road underdogs, but the RedHawks win outright at -100,000 ML. The game stays under 55.

3:36 p.m.: Alabama kicks a field goal to extend its lead to 31-23 over Florida with 9:25 left in the fourth quarter. The Crimson Tide are -1,800 on the live line (Gators +800).

3:35 p.m.: Second-half line: Murray State -1, total 21½.

3:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Bowling Green 10, Murray State 10. First-half winners: Bowling Green +½, under 21½.

3:30 p.m.: FINAL: Oregon State 42, Idaho 0. The Beavers cover as 28-point home favorites, -10,000 ML. The game stays under 63½.

3:15 p.m.: Florida continues to fight. The Gators cut Alabama’s lead to 28-23 with 29 seconds left in the third quarter. The Crimson Tide are -950 on the live line (Florida +540), spread -7½, total 64½.

3:12 p.m.: FINAL: No. 12 Notre Dame 27, Purdue 13. The Fighting Irish cover as 7½-point home favorites, -300 ML. The game stays under 58. Purdue threw an interception in the end zone with 2:30 left that preserved the cover for Notre Dame.

2:58 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Middle Tennessee (+375) at UTSA (-12, 60, -450), 3 p.m.

— Fordham (-2,500) at Florida Atlantic (-31½, 52½, -10,000), 3 p.m.

— East Carolina (+325) at Marshall (-10½, 58, -390), 3 p.m.

— Old Dominion (+1,800) at Liberty (-27½, 53, -8,000), 3 p.m.

2:52 p.m.: Second-half line: Washington -4, total 24.

2:50 p.m.: HALFTIME: Washington 28, Arkansas State 0. First-half winners: Washington -10, under 30½.

2:49 p.m.: Second-half line: California -9½, total 22½.

2:46 p.m.: HALFTIME: California 21, Sacramento State 6. First-half winners: California -14½, over 26½.

2:45 p.m.: Florida is back in the game, as the Gators cut Alabama’s lead to 21-16 with 10:20 left in the third quarter. Alabama is -950 on the live line (Florida +540), spread -9½, total 60½.

2:44 p.m.: Second-half line: Northwestern -½, total 22½.

2:42 p.m.: HALFTIME: Duke 30, Northwestern 7. First-half winners: Duke +1, over 24½.

2:39 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Arkansas -10, total 24

Memphis -½, total 30

Toledo -7, total 27

2:38 p.m.: HALFTIME: Mississippi State 17, Memphis 7. First-half winners: Mississippi State -2½, under 31½.

2:37 p.m.: HALFTIME: Colorado State 3, Toledo 3. First-half winners: Colorado State +8, under 30½.

2:36 p.m.: HALFTIME: Arkansas 24, Georgia Southern 10. First-half winners: Arkansas -13½, over 28.

2:35 p.m.: Second-half line: Wyoming -3½, total 24½.

2:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Wyoming 31, Ball State 0. First-half winners: Wyoming -3½, over 27. The Cowboys scored with 17 seconds left to push the first-half total over.

2:23 p.m.: FINAL: Kansas State 38, UNR 17. The Wildcats pull away in the fourth quarter to win as 1-point home underdogs, +100 ML. The game goes over 51 on a Kansas State TD with 1:12 remaining.

2:21 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Wake Forest PK, total 31½

Ohio State -10, total 27½

2:19 p.m.: HALFTIME: Wake Forest 27, Florida State 14. First-half winners: Wake Forest -3, over 31½.

2:18 p.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio State 13, Tulsa 6. First-half winners: Tulsa +14½, under 32.

2:16 p.m.: Second-half line: Alabama -4, total 27.

2:15 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 21, Florida 9. First-half winners: Alabama -8½, under 31.

2:14 p.m.: Second-half lines:

SMU -6½, total 31½

Rutgers -6½, total 22½

2:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rutgers 35, Delaware 10. First-half winners: Rutgers -11½, over 24.

2:09 p.m.: HALFTIME: SMU 16, Louisiana Tech 14. First-half winners: Louisiana Tech +6½, under 33½.

2:07 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Eastern Michigan -8, total 26½

USC -½, total 27½

Baylor -7, total 21½

Oregon State -9½, total 28

Miami (Ohio) -16½, total 21½

Iowa -9½, total 26

2:06 p.m.: HALFTIME: Iowa 16, Kent State 7. First-half winners: Kent State +13½, under 30.

2:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: Washington State 14, Southern California 7. First-half winners: Washington State +4, under 31, Washington State +190 ML.

2:04 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oregon State 28, Idaho 0. First-half winners: Oregon State -16½, under 34.

2:03 p.m.: HALFTIME: Miami (Ohio) 21, Long Island 7. First-half winners: Long Island +25½, under 33.

2:02 p.m.: HALFTIME: Baylor 14, Kansas 7. First-half winners: Kansas +9½, under 26½.

2:01 p.m.: HALFTIME: Eastern Michigan 21, Massachusetts 7. First-half winners: Eastern Michigan -12, under 30.

1:59 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Akron -6½, total 24½

Appalachian State -14½, total 21½

1:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: Appalachian State 13, Elon 3. First-half winners: Elon +23½, under 29½.

1:57 p.m.: HALFTIME: Akron 14, Bryant 7. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 7, under 24½.

1:56 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Murray State (-2, 44, -130) at Bowling Green (+110), 2 p.m.

1:53 p.m.: Purdue is hanging with Notre Dame. The Boilermakers score a TD to cut the Irish’s lead to 17-13 with 7:08 left in the third quarter. Notre Dame is -520 on the live line (Purdue +350), spread -6½, total 49½.

1:26 p.m.: UNR has erased a 10-point halftime deficit, tying Kansas State at 17 with 4:08 left in the third quarter. The Wolf Pack are -138 on the live line (Kansas State +108), spread -2½, total 53½.

1:24 p.m.: No problems for Alabama so far. The Crimson Tide lead Florida 21-3 with 48 seconds left in the first quarter and are -10,000 on the live line (Florida +1,700), spread -26½, total 66½.

1:15 p.m.: FINAL: Minnesota 30, Colorado 0. The Golden Gophers dominate as 2½-point road underdogs, +110 ML. The game stays under 48½.

1:14 p.m.: Second-half line: Notre Dame -3, total 27.

1:11 p.m.: HALFTIME: Notre Dame 10, Purdue 3. First-half winners: Notre Dame -4½, under 28½.

1:10 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Arkansas State (+600) at Washington (-17½, 58½, -900), 1:15 p.m.

1:01 p.m.: Alabama leads Florida 7-3 with 7:08 left in the first quarter. The Crimson Tide are -1,000 on the live line (Gators +560), spread -15½, total 60½.

12:59 p.m.: FINAL: No. 8 Cincinnati 38, Indiana 24. The Bearcats rally from an early 14-0 deficit to cover as 3½-point road favorites, -180 ML. The game goes over 50.

12:58 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Georgia Southern (+1,100) at No. 20 Arkansas (-23, 52½, -2,500), 1 p.m.

— Mississippi State (-3, 63½, -160) at Memphis (+140), 1 p.m.

— Northwestern (-2½, 50½, -135) at Duke (+115), 1 p.m.

— Ball State (+220) at Wyoming (-7, 53½, -260), 1 p.m.

— Colorado State (+450) at Toledo (-14½, 58½, -600), 1 p.m.

— Sacramento State (+1,200) at California (-25½, 49, -3,500), 1 p.m.

12:53 p.m.: FINAL: Western Michigan 44, Pittsburgh 41. The Broncos win outright as 14½-point road underdogs, +475 ML. The game sails over 58½.

12:52 p.m.: FINAL: Michigan State 38, No. 24 Miami (Fla.) 17. The Spartans pull away to win outright as 7-point road underdogs, +220 ML. The game stays under 57½.

12:38 p.m.: Second-half line: UNR -3½, total 27.

12:36 p.m.: HALFTIME: Kansas State 17, UNR 7. First-half winners: Kansas State +½, under 24½.

12:35 p.m.: FINAL: West Virginia 27, No. 15 Virginia Tech 21. The Mountaineers stop the Hokies in the final minute and hold on to cover as 2-point home favorites, -125 ML. The game stays under 49½.

12:30 p.m.: FINAL: Tennessee 56, Tennessee Tech 0. The Volunteers cover as 38½-point home favorites, -100,000 ML. The game goes over 56.

12:29 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 1 Alabama (-14, 60½, -600) at No. 11 Florida (+450), 12:30 p.m.

— Kent State (+1,000) at No. 5 Iowa (-22½, 55½, -2,000), 12:30 p.m.

— Georgia Tech (+2,000) at No. 6 Clemson (-27½, 52½, -10,000), 12:30 p.m.

— Tulsa (+1,400) at No. 9 Ohio State (-24, 60½, -4,000), 12:30 p.m.

— SMU (-11, 65½, -420) at Louisiana Tech (+350), 12:30 p.m.

— Florida State (+165) at Wake Forest (-4½, 62½, -185), 12:30 p.m.

— Delaware (no ML) at Rutgers (-18½, 45, no ML), 12:30 p.m.

— Eastern Michigan (-21½, 56, -1,600) at Massachusetts (+900), 12:30 p.m.

— Baylor (-17, 49, -900) at Kansas (+600), 12:30 p.m.

— Long Island (+3,000) at Miami (Ohio) (-39½, 55, -100,000), 12:30 p.m.

— Bryant (+440) at Akron (-12½, 49, -650), 12:30 p.m.

— Elon (+3,000) at Appalachian State (-36, 52, -100,000), 12:30 p.m.

— Idaho (+2,000) at Oregon State (-28, 63½, -10,000), 12:30 p.m.

— Southern California (-7½, 61, -310) at Washington State (+260), 12:30 p.m.

12:15 p.m.: Catching up on some recent finals:

FINAL: Kentucky 28, Chattanooga 23. The Mocs cover easily as 33-point road underdogs, but the Wildcats hold on to win outright at -100,000 ML. The game goes over 48 with 24 points in the fourth quarter.

FINAL: No. 25 Michigan 63, Northern Illinois 10. The Wolverines romp as 27-point home favorites, -6,000 ML. The game goes over 55.

FINAL: Missouri 59, Southeast Missouri State 28. The Redhawks score a TD with 1:42 left to cover as 35½-point road underdogs, but the Tigers win outright at -20,000 ML. The game goes over 59.

FINAL: No. 16 Coastal Carolina 28, Buffalo 25. The Bulls cover as 14-point home underdogs, but the Chanticleers win outright at -550 ML. The game stays under 58.

FINAL: Boston College 28, Temple 3. The Eagles cover as 15-point road favorites, -650 ML. The game stays well under 55½.

FINAL: Syracuse 62, Albany 24. The Orange cover as 22-point home favorites, -2,000 ML. The game goes way over 42.

12:12 p.m.: FINAL: Army 52, Connecticut 21. The Huskies punch in a TD with a minute left to cover as 34½-point road underdogs, but the Black Knights win outright at -100,000 ML. The game goes over 47½.

12:11 p.m.: FINAL: No. 3 Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 16. The Cornhuskers cover easily as 22½-point road underdogs, but the Sooners win outright at -2,000 ML. The game stays well under 63.

12:05 p.m.: FINAL: No. 7 Texas A&M 34, New Mexico 0. The Aggies cover as 30½-point home favorites, -10,000 ML. The game stays under 49½.

11:57 a.m.: Nebraska is hanging around, trailing Oklahoma 23-16 with 5:37 left in the fourth quarter.

11:39 a.m.: Kentucky answers, taking a 21-16 lead on Chattanooga with 10:18 left in the fourth quarter.

11:31 a.m.: Chattanooga is threatening to pull off a huge upset. The Mocs have taken a 16-14 lead on Kentucky with 13:27 left in the fourth quarter. Chattanooga was 30-1 before kickoff.

11:28 a.m.: Second-half line: Colorado PK, total 22½.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Minnesota 13, Colorado 0. First-half winners: Minnesota +½, under 24, Minnesota +110 ML.

11:25 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Purdue (+250) at No. 12 Notre Dame (-7½, 58, -300), 11:30 a.m.

11:05 a.m.: Oklahoma gets a little breathing room, taking a 14-3 lead on Nebraska with 3:50 left in the third quarter. The Sooners are -4,000 on the live line (Nebraska +1,100), spread -14½, total 33½.

11:04 a.m.: Second-half line: Pittsburgh -7, total 31.

11:01 a.m.: HALFTIME: Pittsburgh 27, Western Michigan 27. First-half winners: Western Michigan +8½, over 30.

10:56 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— UNR (-1, 51, -120) at Kansas State (+100), 11 a.m.

10:50 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Miami -4, total 27½

Virginia Tech -½, total 22

Cincinnati -2, total 24½

10:49 a.m.: HALFTIME: West Virginia 24, Virginia Tech 7. First-half winners: West Virginia -½, over 24½.

10:48 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan State 10, Miami 7. First-half winners: Michigan State +3½, under 29, Michigan State +175 ML.

10:46 a.m.: HALFTIME: Indiana 14, Cincinnati 10. First-half winners: Indiana +2½, under 24½, Indiana +135 ML.

10:43 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Tennessee -14, total 24½

Syracuse -4, total 20½

10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Tennessee 28, Tennessee Tech 0. First-half winners: Tennessee -25½, total pushes on 28. The Volunteers scored in the final minute to cover the first-half spread.

10:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Syracuse 45, Albany 10. First-half winners: Syracuse -13, over 23½.

10:36 a.m.: Second-half line: Army -13½, total 21.

10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Army 42, Connecticut 0. First-half winners: Army -21, over 27½.

10:34 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Michigan -10, total 24

Boston College -6½, total 23½

Coastal Carolina -7, total 30½

Kentucky -14½, total 20½

Missouri -14, total 28½

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan 35, Northern Illinois 3. First-half winners: Michigan -16, over 30.

10:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Boston College 21, Temple 0. First-half winners: Boston College -8, under 28½.

10:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Missouri 38, Southeast Missouri State 0. First-half winners: Missouri -21½, over 34.

10:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kentucky 14, Chattanooga 10. First-half winners: Chattanooga +20½, under 27.

10:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Coastal Carolina 14, Buffalo 14. First-half winners: Buffalo +7½, under 30.

10:27 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Texas A&M -12½, total 21

Oklahoma -7, total 27½

10:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma 7, Nebraska 3. First-half winners: Nebraska +13, under 32½.

10:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas A&M 24, New Mexico 0. First-half winners: Texas A&M -17½, under 27½.

9:57 a.m.: Nebraska is hanging with Oklahoma. The Sooners miss a 54-yard field goal, and Oklahoma’s lead stays at 7-3 with nine minutes left in the second quarter. Oklahoma is -1,100 on the live line (Nebraska +600), spread -13½, total 51½.

9:56 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Minnesota (+110) at Colorado (-2½, 48½, -130), 10 a.m.

9:30 a.m.: Indiana scores first against Cincinnati. The Hoosiers lead 7-0 with 6:15 left in the first quarter and are now favored at -150 on the live line (Bearcats +118), spread -3½, total 50½.

9:21 a.m.: West Virginia has jumped on Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers lead the Hokies 14-0 with 9:11 left in the first quarter and are -560 on the live line (Virginia Tech +370), spread -13½, total 57½.

8:59 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Nebraska (+1,000) at No. 3 Oklahoma (-22½, 63, -2,000), 9 a.m.

— New Mexico (+2,500) at No. 7 Texas A&M (-30½, 49½, -10,000), 9 a.m.

— No. 8 Cincinnati (-3½, 50, -180) at Indiana (+160), 9 a.m.

— No. 15 Virginia Tech (+105) at West Virginia (-2, 49½, -125), 9 a.m.

— No. 16 Coastal Carolina (-14, 58, -550) at Buffalo (+425), 9 a.m.

— Michigan State (+220) at No. 24 Miami (Fla.) (-7, 57½, -260), 9 a.m.

— Northern Illinois (+1,600) at No. 25 Michigan (-27, 55, -6,000), 9 a.m.

— Chattanooga (+3,000) at Kentucky (-33, 48, -100,000), 9 a.m.

— Southeast Missouri State (+3,000) at Missouri (-35½, 59, -20,000), 9 a.m.

— Tennessee Tech (+3,000) at Tennessee (-38½, 53, -100,000), 9 a.m.

— Western Michigan (+475) at Pittsburgh (-14½, 58½, -650), 9 a.m.

— Albany (+1,000) at Syracuse (-22, 42, -2,000), 9 a.m.

— Boston College (-15, 55½, -650) at Temple (+475), 9 a.m.

— Connecticut (+3,000) at Army (-34½, 47½, -100,000), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Tennessee Tech from +40½ to +38½

Tennessee Tech-Tennessee total from 51 to 53

Delaware from +21½ to +19½

Akron from -10 to -12

Fordham-Florida Atlantic total from 47½ to 52

Houston from -38½ to -40

South Carolina State from +1½ to PK

Arizona from -24 to -27

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— No. 3 Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 16 (at Oklahoma)

Full-game winners: Nebraska +22½, under 63, Oklahoma -2,000 ML

First-half winners: Nebraska +13, under 32½ (Oklahoma 7-3)

Second-half winners: Nebraska +7, over 27½ (Oklahoma 16-13)

— No. 7 Texas A&M 34, New Mexico 0 (at Texas A&M)

Full-game winners: Texas A&M -30½, under 49½, Texas A&M -10,000 ML

First-half winners: Texas A&M -17½, under 27½ (Texas A&M 24-0)

Second-half winners: New Mexico +12½, under 21 (Texas A&M 10-0)

— No. 8 Cincinnati 38, Indiana 24 (at Indiana)

Full-game winners: Cincinnati -3½, over 50, Cincinnati -180 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— West Virginia 27, No. 15 Virginia Tech 21 (at West Virginia)

Full-game winners: West Virginia -2, under 49½, West Virginia -125 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— No. 16 Coastal Carolina 28, Buffalo 25 (at Buffalo)

Full-game winners: Buffalo +14, under 58, Coastal Carolina -550 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Michigan State 38, No. 24 Miami (Fla.) 17 (at Miami)

Full-game winners: Michigan State +7, under 57½, Michigan State +220 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— No. 25 Michigan 63, Northern Illinois 10 (at Michigan)

Full-game winners: Michigan -27, over 55, Michigan -6,000 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Kentucky 28, Chattanooga 23 (at Kentucky)

Full-game winners: Chattanooga +33, over 48, Kentucky -100,000 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Missouri 59, Southeast Missouri State 28 (at Missouri)

Full-game winners: SE Missouri State +35½, over 59, Missouri -20,000 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Tennessee 56, Tennessee Tech 0 (at Tennessee)

Full-game winners: Tennessee -38½, over 53, Tennessee -100,000 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Western Michigan 44, Pittsburgh 41 (at Pittsburgh)

Full-game winners: Western Michigan +14½, over 58½, Western Michigan +475 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Syracuse 62, Albany 24 (at Syracuse)

Full-game winners: Syracuse -22, over 42, Syracuse -2,000 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Boston College 28, Temple 3 (at Temple)

Full-game winners: Boston College -15, under 55½, Boston College -650 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Army 52, Connecticut 21 (at Army)

Full-game winners: Connecticut +34½, over 47½, Army -100,000 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Minnesota 30, Colorado 0 (at Colorado)

Full-game winners: Minnesota +2½, under 48½, Minnesota +110 ML

First-half winners: Minnesota +½, under 24 (Minnesota 13-0)

Second-half winners: Minnesota PK, under 22½ (Minnesota 17-0)

— Kansas State 38, UNR 17 (at Kansas State)

Full-game winners: Kansas State +1, over 55, Kansas State +100 ML

First-half winners: Kansas State +½, under 24½ (Kansas State 17-7)

Second-half winners: Kansas State +3½, over 27 (Kansas State 21-10)

— No. 12 Notre Dame 27, Purdue 13 (at Notre Dame)

Full-game winners: Notre Dame -7½, under 58, Notre Dame -300 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

IN PROGRESS

— No. 1 Alabama (-14, 60½, -600) at No. 11 Florida (+450), 12:30 p.m.

— Kent State (+1,000) at No. 5 Iowa (-22½, 55½, -2,000), 12:30 p.m.

— Georgia Tech (+2,000) at No. 6 Clemson (-27½, 52½, -10,000), 12:30 p.m.

— Tulsa (+1,400) at No. 9 Ohio State (-24, 60½, -4,000), 12:30 p.m.

— SMU (-11, 65½, -420) at Louisiana Tech (+350), 12:30 p.m.

— Florida State (+165) at Wake Forest (-4½, 62½, -185), 12:30 p.m.

— Delaware (no ML) at Rutgers (-18½, 45, no ML), 12:30 p.m.

— Eastern Michigan (-21½, 56, -1,600) at Massachusetts (+900), 12:30 p.m.

— Baylor (-17, 49, -900) at Kansas (+600), 12:30 p.m.

— Long Island (+3,000) at Miami (Ohio) (-39½, 55, -100,000), 12:30 p.m.

— Bryant (+440) at Akron (-12½, 49, -650), 12:30 p.m.

— Elon (+3,000) at Appalachian State (-36, 52, -100,000), 12:30 p.m.

— Idaho (+2,000) at Oregon State (-28, 63½, -10,000), 12:30 p.m.

— Southern California (-7½, 61, -310) at Washington State (+260), 12:30 p.m.

— Georgia Southern (+1,100) at No. 20 Arkansas (-23, 52½, -2,500), 1 p.m.

— Mississippi State (-3, 63½, -160) at Memphis (+140), 1 p.m.

— Northwestern (-2½, 50½, -135) at Duke (+115), 1 p.m.

— Ball State (+220) at Wyoming (-7, 53½, -260), 1 p.m.

— Colorado State (+450) at Toledo (-14½, 58½, -600), 1 p.m.

— Sacramento State (+1,200) at California (-25½, 49, -3,500), 1 p.m.

— Arkansas State (+600) at Washington (-17½, 58½, -900), 1:15 p.m.

— Murray State (-2, 44, -130) at Bowling Green (+110), 2 p.m.

— Middle Tennessee (+375) at UTSA (-12, 60, -450), 3 p.m.

— Fordham (-2,500) at Florida Atlantic (-31½, 52½, -10,000), 3 p.m.

— East Carolina (+325) at Marshall (-10½, 58, -390), 3 p.m.

— Old Dominion (+1,800) at Liberty (-27½, 53, -8,000), 3 p.m.

UPCOMING

— South Carolina (no ML) at No. 2 Georgia (-31½, 48, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Charlotte (+170) at Georgia State (-4½, 63, -190), 4 p.m.

— Florida International (+900) at Texas Tech (-20, 54, -1,600), 4 p.m.

— Troy (-11, 50, -400) at Southern Mississippi (+330), 4 p.m.

— Grambling (no ML) at Houston (-40, 52½, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Florida A&M (+1,000) at South Florida (-22½, 49, -2,000), 4 p.m.

— Incarnate Word (+325) at Texas State (-10, 65½, -390), 4 p.m.

— Utah (-8½, 43, -320) at San Diego State (+265), 4 p.m.

— Stony Brook (no ML) at No. 4 Oregon (-41, 53, no ML), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 22 Auburn (+175) at No. 10 Penn State (-5½, 53, -200), 4:30 p.m.

— Virginia (+265) at No. 21 North Carolina (-8, 66, -320), 4:30 p.m.

— Central Michigan (+750) at LSU (-19½, 61, -1,200), 4:30 p.m.

— UAB (-12, 58, -450) at North Texas (+375), 4:30 p.m.

— Furman (+1,900) at North Carolina State (-27, 44½, -9,000), 4:30 p.m.

— Utah State (+280) at Air Force (-9, 54, -340), 4:30 p.m.

— Tulane (+450) at No. 17 Mississippi (-14, 76½, -600), 5 p.m.

— Stanford (-12½, 49, -450) at Vanderbilt (+375), 5 p.m.

— Rice (+1,400) at Texas (-25½, 52½, -4,000), 5 p.m.

— Jackson State (+190) at Louisiana-Monroe (-5, 52½, -220), 5 p.m.

— Alcorn State (+1,000) at South Alabama (-21½, 44, -2,000), 5 p.m.

— South Carolina State (-110) at New Mexico State (PK, 55, -110), 5 p.m.

— Oklahoma State (+150) at Boise State (-3½, 57½, -170), 6 p.m.

— Northern Arizona (no ML) at Arizona (-27, 53½, no ML), 7 p.m.

— No. 19 Arizona State (-3½, 50½, -170) at No. 23 Brigham Young (+150), 7:15 p.m.

— No. 14 Iowa State (-32½, 52, no ML) at UNLV (no ML), 7:30 p.m.

— Fresno State (+350) at No. 13 UCLA (-11, 63, -420), 7:45 p.m.

— San Jose State (-7, 62, -260) at Hawaii (+220), 9:30 p.m.

