COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Alabama covers in 1st half

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith scores a touchdown past Ohio State safety Josh Proctor during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) gains yardage after a catch in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) scores a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The college football season has arrived at its championship game.

Alabama (12-0) and Ohio State (7-0) will play for the College Football Playoff title at 5:15 p.m. Monday in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Crimson Tide defeated Notre Dame 31-14 in one semifinal in the Rose Bowl, and the Buckeyes upset Clemson 49-28 in the other semifinal in the Sugar Bowl.

Alabama opened as a 7-point favorite and has been bet up to -9½. The total is a sky-high 75, but it has come down from the opener of 76½.

We’ll be following all the action. Refresh this blog throughout the game to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

7:05 p.m.: Second-half line: Alabama -6½, total 35½.

7:03 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 35, Ohio State 17. First-half winners: Alabama -6½, over 39.

6:47 p.m.: Smith strikes again after an Ohio State punt, catching an easy 42-yard TD pass. Alabama leads 35-17 with 1:48 left in the second quarter and is -2,500 on the live line (Ohio State +1,100), spread -21½, total 92½.

6:41 p.m.: Smith goes over his Circa prop of 1½ TDs (-130). Alabama quarterback Mac Jones already goes over his TD pass prop of 2½ (-265).

6:40 p.m.: Alabama gets a two-score lead. Smith catches a 5-yard TD pass, and the Crimson Tide lead Ohio State 28-17 with 3:19 left in the second quarter. Alabama is -1,000 on the live line (Ohio State +625), spread -14½, total 88½.

6:33 p.m.: Ohio State kicks a field goal to cut Alabama’s lead to 21-17 with 5:21 left in the second quarter. Alabama is -500 on the live line (Ohio State +375), spread -10½, total 85½.

6:18 p.m.: Harris cashes a prop at Circa to score over 1½ TDs at -200.

6:17 p.m.: The track meet is on. Harris scores on a spectacular 22-yard catch-and-run, and Alabama takes a 21-14 lead on Ohio State with 9:00 left in the second quarter. Alabama is -700 on the live line (Ohio State +475), spread -13½, total 84½.

6:09 p.m.: Alabama fumbles, and Ohio State makes the Tide pay. Teague scores his second TD of the game, from 4 yards out, and the Buckeyes tie Alabama at 14 with 11:43 left in the second quarter. Alabama is -320 on the live line (Ohio State +250), spread -7½, total 80½.

6:03 p.m.: Ohio State punts. Alabama has the ball, leading 14-7 with 12:32 left in the second quarter. Alabama is -900 on the live line (Ohio State +520), spread -14½, total 76½.

5:59 p.m.: Big loss for Ohio State — and Trey Sermon prop bettors. The running back is going to the hospital with an apparent collarbone injury, ESPN reported. He finished with one carry for 2 yards. His props were 104½ rushing yards, 27½ receiving yards and -175 to score a TD.

5:57 p.m.: Smith was a hefty -700 to score a TD.

5:56 p.m.: Alabama goes back on top. DeVonta Smith catches a 5-yard TD pass, and Alabama leads Ohio State 14-7 with 14:53 left in the second quarter. Alabama is -700 on the live line (Ohio State +475), spread -13½, total 82½.

5:52 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Alabama 7, Ohio State 7. First-quarter winners: Ohio State +½ (+125), under 16½ (+130). Under bettors were saved when Alabama was stopped short on second-and-goal on the final play. Third-and-goal coming up to start the second quarter.

5:38 p.m.: Teague was +155 to score a TD.

5:37 p.m.: Ohio State answers. Master Teague scores on an 8-yard TD run, and the Buckeyes tie Alabama at 7 with 4:55 left in the first quarter. Alabama is -350 on the live line (Ohio State +270), spread -9½, total 78½.

5:34 p.m.: Bettors were inches away from Slade Bolden scoring the first TD at 50-1 on third down. He was ruled short, and Harris scored at much, much shorter odds on fourth down.

5:30 p.m.: Harris was +350 to score the first TD and -1,250 to score at any point.

5:28 p.m.: Alabama scores first. Najee Harris scores on a 1-yard TD run on fourth-and-goal, and the Crimson Tide lead Ohio State 7-0 with 8:07 left in the first quarter. Alabama is -650 on the live line (Ohio State +450), spread -14½, total 75½.

5:17 p.m.: Ohio State goes three-and-out. Alabama has the ball at its 22 with 13:39 left in the first quarter.

5:15 p.m.: We’re underway. Ohio State receives the kickoff.

5:10 p.m.: The game is about to kick off. Here’s the line at the Westgate:

Alabama (-9½, 76, -310) vs. Ohio State (+260), 5:15 p.m. at Miami Gardens, Florida

4:45 p.m.: BetMGM reported Monday afternoon that 55.3 percent of the tickets and 59.7 percent of the money were on Alabama, and 61.4 percent of tickets and 58.2 percent of the money were on the under.

